Best credit cards for no credit history in January 2024

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Sally Herigstad
Updated January 11, 2024

If you have no credit history, credit card issuers often offer specific credit cards that help you build credit from scratch. In time, you can improve your credit score by using a credit card responsibly. Examples of responsible card use include making on-time payments and limiting how much available credit you use. A positive credit history could open the door to better rates, fewer excess costs and more. Here’s how we compared the best offers from our credit card partners to help you find the best credit card for no credit history.

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST STUDENT CARD WITH ROTATING BONUS CATEGORIES
Image of Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back

Discover it® Student Cash Back
5.0
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for accessing a higher credit line
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
4.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best secured card FOR GAS AND DINING
Image of Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card
5.0
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 2%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter rewards card
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flexible deposit
Image of Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card
4.2
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

N/A

Regular APR

Best for building credit with savings
Image of Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card
3.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for no credit check
Image of OpenSky&#174; Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
3.1
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top credit cards for no credit history

Card name Best for Bankrate review score

Student card with rotating bonus categories

5.0 / 5
Accessing a higher credit line

4.1 / 5
Secured card for gas and dining

5.0 / 5
Best starter rewards card

3.8 / 5
Best for flexible deposit

4.2 / 5
Building credit with savings

3.1 / 5
No credit check

3.1 / 5
A closer look at our top credit cards for no credit history

Image of

Discover it® Student Cash Back

Best student card with rotating bonus categories

Discover is one of the few issuers to offer an intro APR offer for students with little-to-no credit history. 

Students who don’t mind tracking and enrolling in bonus categories to maximize reward earning potential.

The Discover it® Student Chrome offers rewards on a couple of popular spending categories like dining and gas, but skips out on the hassle of tracking and enrolling in bonus categories each quarter.

Learn More: Discover it® Student Cash Back benefits guide

Read our Discover it® Student Cash Back review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Best for accessing a higher credit line

This card is one of the only secured options that may reward you with a credit limit that’s higher than your initial deposit. You also have the option to pay the security deposit in installments over a 35-day period.

People focusing solely on building credit who aren’t set on earning rewards.

The Citi Secured Mastercard is another low-cost and no-fuss option for anyone who is set on building credit first before needing the added incentive of earning rewards.

Read our Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best secured card FOR GAS AND DINING

Discover will automatically match all of the cash back that you earned at the end of your first year — a great bargain for a starter credit card.

Foodies, roadtrippers and credit-builders who want to earn rewards, but may not have the credit requirements for a more lucrative rewards card may enjoy this Discover option.

If you don’t mind keeping up with rotating categories and enrollment dates (and you’re a student), the Discover it® Student Cash Back has the same welcome offer program and higher rewards rates in specified bonus categories.

Learn More: Is the Discover it® Secured Credit Card worth it?

Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card Review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best starter rewards card

This card is one of only a handful of secured cards that earns rewards and offers cardholders the chance to graduate to an unsecured credit card with responsible use.

Credit-builders interested in upgrading to a Capital One rewards card after they’ve improved their credit score.

The Merrick Bank Secured Credit Card won’t earn rewards, but it offers a relatively low APR. If you aren’t able to pay your balances in full each month, having a low APR is much more important than earning rewards. Or, if you’re looking for ways to build credit outside of getting a credit card, you can tap into tools like UltraFICO and Experian Boost to build credit.

Read our Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards credit card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for FLEXIBLE DEPOSIT

It’s incredibly light on fees. This card has no interest charges, no annual fees, and even no cash advance fees. It also doesn't require a lump-sum minimum security deposit as with traditional secured cards. These features make the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card an incredibly low-cost, flexible way for people to build credit.

Tech-savvy consumers who have no credit history. Chime is an online financial technology company with no physical locations — all the account management is done online or on its app.

Two similar cards are the Zolve Azpire, which also backs cardholders’ purchases with deposits in an accompanying checking account, and the Self — Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa, which provides a credit-builder loan as a precursor to a secured credit card.

Read our full Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Self - Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for building credit with savings

The combination of a savings account and a secured credit card, especially because neither requires a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Enthusiastic credit-builders who want to build savings while building credit or who want a headstart on establishing a credit mix.

A more straightforward card with rewards is the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. A standard $200 security deposit will get you immediate access to a credit line and rewards on spending in a few popular categories.

Learn More: How to use the Self Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa

Read our Self — Credit Builder Account with Secured Visa Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card

Best for no required credit check

You can be approved for this card while skipping a credit check altogether. You don’t even need a bank account to apply. 

Credit-builders with negative marks on their credit report could have an easier time qualifying for this card than other credit-builder cards. 

This card has an added annual fee on top of the required security deposit, but the lack of a credit check can be fairly enticing. The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card has no annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and the minimum security deposit you put down can be as low as $49, $99 or $200, so it could be a more cost-effective alternative.

Read our OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card Review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Zolve Azpire Credit Builder Card + Checking Account

Best for people without SSNs

It doesn’t have any typical credit card fees. In fact, it may be one of the only credit cards that doesn’t charge interest. Instead, Zolve deducts your purchase amounts from a deposit account that you fund.

People without Social Security numbers coming to the U.S. on student or work visas that want to start building credit history in the country.

While most cards do not consider foreign credit history, American Express is one of few issuers that looks at credit history outside the U.S. from select countries. If you are new to the country but have credit from another country, then this might be a good option.

Read our full Zolve Azpire Credit Builder Card + Checking Account review.

What you need to know about credit history

Your credit history, detailed in your credit report, is a record of your activity as a credit user. A positive credit history with little to no delinquencies or late payments indicates that you’re a reliable and financially responsible borrower.

Without a documented credit history, lenders have no record of your ability to pay back debt. As a result, having no credit history will likely mean you’ll have trouble getting approved for loans and credit cards. But you can use certain credit card products to help you establish responsible credit use and build your score.

Credit cards for no credit history are best for…

Benefits of cards for no credit history

While having no credit history can make accessing credit difficult, it’s better than having bad credit. When you have no credit, there’s no record of your behaviors when managing credit. When you have bad credit, there’s concrete evidence on your credit report of credit mistakes. Having no credit means it’s harder for lenders to gauge what kind of borrower you’ll be, so it’s similar to having bad credit. Credit cards for no credit history can help you establish your responsibility as a credit user. A few benefits of credit cards for bad credit include the following:

  • Chance for easier approval: Credit cards for no credit typically have more relaxed application requirements.
  • Built-in credit tools: Issuers will usually include perks like free credit score snapshots that can help cardholders monitor and track their progress.
  • Starting point for building credit: Securing a card that will report credit activity to the three credit bureaus is a crucial step for building credit from scratch.

Tips on choosing the best credit card with no credit history

You may be unsure where to begin when choosing your first credit card, but here are a few questions you should ask yourself before making the final decision. 

  • Credit None

    Does the card report to all three credit bureaus?

    One of the most significant actions your first credit card can do to help develop your credit history is to report your activity to all three main credit agencies: TransUnion, Equifax and Experian.

  • Document

    What does the application require?

    One of the key perks of a credit card for no credit history is that the application requirements are typically easier to meet. Some of these cards don’t require a credit check, or use other means to determine creditworthiness, such as checking account activity. Some also don’t require a Social Security number (SSN) to apply, but you will need to provide some basic information to verify your identity.

  • Dollar

    What are the costs and fees?

    Getting a card with few fees will be more helpful long term because it won’t cost you anything to have it in your wallet. If a card charges an annual fee and several other fees, in addition to a security deposit, you should avoid this more costly option.

    Additionally, secured starter credit cards require an upfront security deposit that the issuer uses to recoup any losses if you default on payments, while unsecured credit cards don’t have a deposit. If you don’t want to put down a security deposit, consider an unsecured card.

  • Credit Card Balance Transfer

    Does the card offer opportunities to upgrade?

    Some issuers allow you to upgrade to an unsecured card or a card with a higher credit limit once you've established a positive payment history. If you can upgrade with the same issuer using the same credit line, you might not have to apply elsewhere for a better card and risk another ding on your credit report with a hard credit inquiry.

  • Rewards

    Does the card offer rewards?

    While earning rewards shouldn't be the main focus as you build credit, some cards for no credit do offer rewards points or cash back, which could put money back in your pocket. However, don’t let the allure of rewards cloud your judgment: you’ll still want to do all you can to keep interest charges to a minimum, and overspending to earn rewards could get you off track.

  • User

    Do you have a preapproval offer?

    Credit card issuers and other lenders can do two kinds of credit checks: a hard inquiry and a soft inquiry. And these inquiries impact your score differently. A hard inquiry will temporarily lower your credit score while a soft inquiry has no effect. Prequalified offers don’t require a hard inquiry, so keep an eye out for prequalification features like CardMatch™.

Here’s a Bankrate expert’s advice on choosing a credit card for no credit

Bankrate editor Ashley Parks wants to reiterate that you have options, even with limited or no credit history. 

“Remember, no credit does not equal bad credit, so you have a bit more flexibility when choosing the right starter card for you. Secured credit cards are a solid choice, but they’re not your only option if you want to keep upfront costs low. Don’t forget about student credit cards. If you’re eligible, this type of credit card is often much more rewarding than some other starter cards in terms of perks, benefits and rewards. Non-traditional students are part of the student population too, so as long as you can prove your enrollment in school, a student card could still be well within reach.”

— Ashley Parks, Bankrate editor
Bankrate Insight

If you don’t meet all of the requirements to get a credit card, one option is to become an authorized user on a parent or guardian’s credit card. There is no age requirement to become an authorized user, and you’ll also be able to build credit.

Expert advice on credit cards for no credit history

Accessing a credit card without a credit history isn’t impossible, but you’ll want to make sure you take the necessary steps to get started on the right foot. Here’s some information you may need to know to help you along. 

Understand age restrictions

You can’t get approval for your own credit card as a minor.  For applicants younger than 21 years old, the Credit CARD Act of 2009 requires proof of independent income or a parent or guardian cosigner.

Credit card applications also ask for your annual income, so you must have an income source or access to one. If you don’t have an independent source of income, you may list your parent’s, guardian's or partner’s income as long as you have “reasonable expectation of access” to that money, like having a shared bank account.

Make building credit a priority

The primary function of a starter card is to kick off your credit-building journey. While some cards offer rewards, the most beneficial starter credit cards will incentivize good credit habits in other ways. The best starter cards have features like FICO score snapshots, payment due date reminders and spend analysis breakdowns.

Limit your applications

Don’t apply for too many cards too fast. Applying for multiple cards in a short period of time could signal to lenders that you want more credit than you can responsibly handle, and the multiple hard credit checks may also lower your credit score. The ding to your credit score for one inquiry is small, but multiple inquiries could make a difference.

Be patient

Take your time as you build your credit. Start with one card and make small purchases, pay them off immediately and set up payment reminders so you never miss your bill due date. Building credit takes time. Be patient and consistent and your hard work should pay off. 

Bankrate Insight

Although it’s generally a good idea to keep credit card accounts open while building credit, you may ultimately want to close an account if you no longer use it and it carries too many fees or requires a security deposit that you want back. Consider closing the card (or cards) you’ve had for the shortest amount of time over older accounts.

Credit-building alternatives to credit cards

Credit cards can be excellent credit-building tools when used correctly. They offer flexibility and protections that debit cards just can’t match (some even reward you for using them). But if you don’t want a credit card or are having a hard time qualifying for one, it's possible to build your credit without using a credit card.

  • Loan Student

    Pay your student loans

    Your student loans can impact your credit score — positively or negatively. If your payment history is positive — that is, you pay your bills on time each month — it can boost your credit score. The opposite action will negatively impact your score. Having your student loans on your credit profile also lengthens your credit history, and it can provide you with a good credit mix, which creditors like to see.

  • Credit Good

    Use Experian Boost

    Experian Boost is a credit-building tool that helps you boost your credit score using bills you already pay. This service monitors your bill payment behavior and reports it to the three credit bureaus. Users will get a boost to their scores for paying rent, utility bills and streaming services. You can add up to 24 months of data when you get started with Experian Boost, giving your credit score two years of positive credit behaviors instantly.

  • Loan
    Get a credit-builder loan

    A credit-builder loan is a great choice for credit-builders and you can access one through your current bank or credit union. These types of loans are typically much easier to qualify for than traditional unsecured loans and may carry lower interest rates, as they’re less risky for the creditor. 

  • Auto Car

    Consider a car loan

    A car loan may be an option if you already have a loan or are in the market for a new car. Since credit mix is a component of your FICO score, auto loans you pay on time can help build your credit. If you are already making car payments, make sure they appear on your credit report. 

  • Badge

    Become an authorized user

    One of the simplest ways to build credit without a credit card is to become an authorized user on another cardholder's account. Many issuers allow eligible cardholders, such as a partner, spouse or parent, to add authorized users, typically with no added cost. As an authorized user, you can establish a positive payment history on the main cardholder's account. 

How we assess the best cards for building credit

When evaluating the best cards for building credit, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that make it easy to build credit history while minimizing costs.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for people with no credit history and rated each based on its cost, APR, credit-building features and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered: 

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

Frequently asked questions about credit cards for no credit history

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

