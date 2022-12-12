Why you might want a different credit-building card

The card also doesn’t come with a sign-up bonus, though most cards for limited credit histories don’t carry welcome offers. However, it’s worth mentioning that the Discover it® Secured Credit Card and several student cards carry valuable welcome offers.

The Milestone Mastercard doesn’t earn rewards, limiting its long-term value. Rewards aren’t typical on cards available to people with limited credit, and it’s hard to recommend most unsecured cards for bad credit because many carry high APRs and fees. But a few no-annual-fee secured cards offer terrific rewards programs, including:

Depending on which version of the Milestone Mastercard you get, you may end up with an exceptionally high annual fee and interest rate while only having access to a small credit limit. These features are especially big downsides given the card doesn’t bring any notable credit-building perks or other benefits to the table.

If you’re a college student establishing credit, a student credit card is one of your best options. Student cards are usually unsecured and often earn rewards on student-centric perks while charging fewer fees than other credit-building cards.

Perks: Limited features

Credit cards designed for building credit generally carry limited perks, but the Milestone Mastercard carries even fewer features than most. This card doesn’t offer anything beyond its solid approval odds and industry-standard account protection.

In fact, the issuer’s website doesn’t cover how you can increase your credit limit or check your credit score for free — two incredibly helpful features the majority of credit cards offer and a necessity for credit-building cards.

The Milestone Mastercard only offers standard Mastercard benefits. These features include basic zero liability fraud protection for unauthorized purchases and identity theft monitoring. Enrolling in the Mastercard ID Theft Protection service allows the issuer to regularly search the surface web and dark web for personal information that may have been compromised (including your Social Security number, email addresses, bank and card info, account logins and more). However, you can find these perks on almost any Mastercard and most credit cards in general.

Rates and fees: Outrageous fees eat into low credit limit

When you have limited credit history, any type of fee hinders building good credit habits. The Milestone Mastercard’s fees are shockingly steep compared to rival cards.

The version we are reviewing has a whopping $175 annual fee the first year, then $49 in subsequent years. Although the Milestone card’s annual fee drops after the first year, you’ll still be burdened with a steep fee (see terms) of $12.50 per month, adding another $150 in annual fees. So while you are getting a reduced annual fee, it’s essentially replaced by this exorbitant monthly fee.

The Milestone Mastercard also has one of the highest ongoing APRs on the market (which can be as high as 35.9 percent) and a $41 overlimit fee if you opt in to the issuer’s Overlimit Coverage (if you don't opt in, the issuer will decline transactions exceeding your credit limit).

Although it sounds like a positive, the Overlimit Coverage can also pose up to two additional $41 fees on top of the original overlimit fee if you carry an over-extended balance to the next billing cycle. These terms are especially bad considering overlimit fees have largely disappeared and the occasional issuer that allows you to exceed your limit may not charge an overlimit fee at all.

On the bright side, the foreign transaction fee is lower than normal at 1 percent.