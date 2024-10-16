Skip to Main Content

Mastercard credit card benefits: What is the difference between each tier?

Nicole Dieker Daniella Ramirez
Written by
Nicole Dieker,
Edited by
Daniella Ramirez
Published on October 16, 2024 | 3 min read

Person sitting at computer
Maskot/Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • Mastercard offers three different credit card tiers: Standard, World and World Elite.
  • Each tier comes with a unique package of Mastercard benefits and perks.
  • These Mastercard credit card features include everything from concierge services and travel rewards to Lyft discounts and free ShopRunner memberships.

Mastercard is one of the major credit card networks, along with Visa, Discover and American Express. While the differences between networks like Mastercard and Visa tend to be minimal, each network has a slightly different host of benefits. Mastercard credit card benefits range from basic purchase protections at the Standard level to exclusive travel perks, discounts and services at the World Elite level. In addition to these benefits, Mastercard cardholders will likely also be eligible for card benefits from their card issuer, particularly if they have a rewards credit card. These additional benefits can include things like account management tools, travel and retail discounts, banking apps and more.

If you’re considering opening a Mastercard credit card, there are plenty of options to choose from. Mastercard credit cards are broken down into three tiers: Standard, World and World Elite. Each tier has different associated benefits and perks, which we’ll explore below.

What is a Mastercard credit card?

Independent banks, credit unions and mid-to-large financial institutions issue Mastercard credit cards. These include larger banks like Capital One and Citi and smaller lenders like Navy Federal Credit Union and Deserve. Mastercard credit cards are easily identified by the Mastercard logo, consisting of two interlocking red and yellow circles.

As a credit card network, Mastercard facilitates transactions between card issuers and merchants. For example, suppose you have a Mastercard credit card from Capital One, and you use that card to make a purchase in a store, Mastercard will then process the transaction between Capital One and the store, acting as a middleman to facilitate communication between the bank and the merchant.

What’s the difference between Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards?

Mastercard credit cards come in three tiers, each associated with different benefits. These tiers include Standard, World and World Elite. Benefits can range from perks like zero liability protection to 24/7 concierge service and curated offers. While higher Mastercard tiers come with additional benefits, they are often associated with higher annual fees. These benefits are typically at the card issuer’s discretion, so you should be sure to check with your bank and read the fine print before deciding to open a new credit card.

  Standard World World Elite
Mastercard Zero Liability Protection Yes Yes Yes
Mastercard Global Services Yes Yes Yes
Mastercard ID Theft Protection Yes Yes Yes
Mastercard Transit Benefit Yes Yes Yes
Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services No Yes Yes
Mastercard Travel Rewards No No Yes
Mastercard Golf No Yes Yes
Priceless Experiences No Yes Yes
World Elite Concierge No No Yes
MoviePass Yes No No
Booking.com Yes Yes Yes
HealthLock Yes Yes Yes
ShopRunner No Yes Yes
Peacock No Yes Yes
Instacart No Yes Yes
ResortPass No Yes Yes
Lyft No Yes Yes
Alo Moves No No Yes

Standard Mastercard benefits

The Mastercard Standard tier credit card is the lowest tier available, but it still comes with some perks, including purchase protection and identity theft protection.

World Mastercard benefits

The World Mastercard includes many of the perks and benefits that come with Standard Mastercards, as well as additional travel perks and upgrades.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The Mastercard World Elite tier is the highest tier credit card from Mastercard. In addition to the benefits that come with the previous tiers, World Elite comes with perks like Alo Moves discounts and World Elite concierge service.

How to qualify for a Mastercard credit card

Mastercard does not directly issue credit cards to consumers; it partners with other financial institutions like banks and lenders. In order to qualify for a Mastercard credit card, you’ll need to apply for a card through one of these institutions.

While different lenders have different requirements for applicants, in general, you’ll need good to excellent credit and a history of responsible borrowing in order to qualify. In some cases, lenders may allow borrowers to see if they prequalify for a credit card without affecting their credit score. If you’re still working to raise your score or build your credit history, there are other options available, including secured credit cards and student credit cards.

The bottom line

Because different benefits and services can vary widely from card to card — including cards in the same Mastercard tier — you should be sure to compare different cards carefully and review all associated benefits in order to decide which Mastercard credit card is best for you. For most cardholders, the benefits from Mastercard may not be enough of a reason to choose a certain card in and of itself, but they represent nice additional features on top of the rewards a card already comes with.

