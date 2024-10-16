Mastercard credit card benefits: What is the difference between each tier?

Key takeaways Mastercard offers three different credit card tiers: Standard, World and World Elite.

Each tier comes with a unique package of Mastercard benefits and perks.

These Mastercard credit card features include everything from concierge services and travel rewards to Lyft discounts and free ShopRunner memberships.

Mastercard is one of the major credit card networks, along with Visa, Discover and American Express. While the differences between networks like Mastercard and Visa tend to be minimal, each network has a slightly different host of benefits. Mastercard credit card benefits range from basic purchase protections at the Standard level to exclusive travel perks, discounts and services at the World Elite level. In addition to these benefits, Mastercard cardholders will likely also be eligible for card benefits from their card issuer, particularly if they have a rewards credit card. These additional benefits can include things like account management tools, travel and retail discounts, banking apps and more.

If you’re considering opening a Mastercard credit card, there are plenty of options to choose from. Mastercard credit cards are broken down into three tiers: Standard, World and World Elite. Each tier has different associated benefits and perks, which we’ll explore below.

What is a Mastercard credit card?

Independent banks, credit unions and mid-to-large financial institutions issue Mastercard credit cards. These include larger banks like Capital One and Citi and smaller lenders like Navy Federal Credit Union and Deserve. Mastercard credit cards are easily identified by the Mastercard logo, consisting of two interlocking red and yellow circles.

As a credit card network, Mastercard facilitates transactions between card issuers and merchants. For example, suppose you have a Mastercard credit card from Capital One, and you use that card to make a purchase in a store, Mastercard will then process the transaction between Capital One and the store, acting as a middleman to facilitate communication between the bank and the merchant.

What’s the difference between Standard, World and World Elite Mastercards?

Mastercard credit cards come in three tiers, each associated with different benefits. These tiers include Standard, World and World Elite. Benefits can range from perks like zero liability protection to 24/7 concierge service and curated offers. While higher Mastercard tiers come with additional benefits, they are often associated with higher annual fees. These benefits are typically at the card issuer’s discretion, so you should be sure to check with your bank and read the fine print before deciding to open a new credit card.

Standard World World Elite Mastercard Zero Liability Protection Yes Yes Yes Mastercard Global Services Yes Yes Yes Mastercard ID Theft Protection Yes Yes Yes Mastercard Transit Benefit Yes Yes Yes Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services No Yes Yes Mastercard Travel Rewards No No Yes Mastercard Golf No Yes Yes Priceless Experiences No Yes Yes World Elite Concierge No No Yes MoviePass Yes No No Booking.com Yes Yes Yes HealthLock Yes Yes Yes ShopRunner No Yes Yes Peacock No Yes Yes Instacart No Yes Yes ResortPass No Yes Yes Lyft No Yes Yes Alo Moves No No Yes

Standard Mastercard benefits

The Mastercard Standard tier credit card is the lowest tier available, but it still comes with some perks, including purchase protection and identity theft protection.

Zero liability protection Caret Down Zero liability protection protects cardholders in the event that someone makes an unauthorized purchase using their card. This includes purchases made online, in person, over the phone or at ATMs. To be eligible for zero liability protection, you must report the fraudulent charges immediately.

Mastercard Global Service Caret Down Mastercard Global Service is a nice perk for cardholders, especially those who travel frequently. This service allows you to report lost cards, access an emergency card replacement or stolen cash advance, find ATMs, and get help with other questions or concerns you might have regarding your account.

Mastercard ID Theft Protection Caret Down Mastercard ID Theft Protection protects you from identity theft at no extra cost. The service monitors your credit report for potentially fraudulent activity, such as new cards or accounts opened in your name. If you are a victim of identity theft, you’ll also be assigned a resolution specialist to help guide you through the process.

Mastercard Transit Benefit Caret Down One of the best Mastercard credit card features is its transit benefit. Cardholders can receive a $2.50 statement credit when you spend $10 or more each month at participating transit locations. You must tap and go with your eligible Mastercard to receive the benefit.

MoviePass Caret Down MoviePass is a subscription service that allows you to see movies in theaters for a monthly fee. Your Mastercard benefits can get you 50% off your first two months of a new Standard or Premium MoviePass plan (offer expires 9/30/2025).

Booking.com Caret Down Booking.com can help you book your dream vacation, and your Mastercard benefits can earn you up to 7% off prepaid stays on Booking.com (offer expires 9/30/2025).

HealthLock Caret Down HealthLock helps protect you from medical overbilling, whether you’re concerned about fraud or whether you simply need your medical bills reviewed for potential errors. Your Mastercard perks include a HealthLock for Mastercard Medical Claim Monitor complimentary membership plus a 90-day upgrade to all HealthLock services at no monthly cost.

World Mastercard benefits

The World Mastercard includes many of the perks and benefits that come with Standard Mastercards, as well as additional travel perks and upgrades.

ShopRunner membership Caret Down Word Mastercard cardholders receive a complimentary ShopRunner membership with their card, which provides access to free two-day shipping and free return shipping at over a hundred online retailers (offer expires 9/30/2025). If you do a lot of online shopping and want your packages to arrive more quickly, the free ShopRunner membership is a

Priceless Golf Caret Down Cardholders are eligible for exclusive offers and experiences with the PGA tour. This includes access to private country clubs and golf courses, as well as golf experiences and events.

Priceless Experiences Caret Down If you want even more exclusive offers, Mastercard’s Priceless Experiences can connect you to both in-person and digital experiences around the globe.

Mastercard hotel stay guarantee Caret Down World Mastercard benefits also include Mastercard’s hotel stay guarantee. If you stay at a three-star hotel or higher and encounter any problems, Mastercard will work with the hotel to make it right or find comparable accommodations.

Mastercard lowest hotel rate guarantee Caret Down If you book a hotel stay through the Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services program and find a lower rate elsewhere, Mastercard will refund the difference.

Mastercard luxury hotel and resorts portfolio Caret Down Cardholders can access additional benefits at over 3,000 hotels and resorts worldwide, including complimentary breakfast for two each day, amenity credits (worth up to $100) and more.

Car, air, cruise and vacation packages Caret Down World Mastercard cardholders can save on hotel stays, car rentals and flight bookings through Mastercard’s Travel & Lifestyle Services. This is a great perk if you travel frequently and want to save money on everyday expenses or gain access to additional perks (like free status upgrades).

Mastercard airport concierge Caret Down If you’re looking for personalized service, you can’t beat Mastercard’s airport concierge service. World Mastercard cardholders can arrange for a personal agent to escort them through the airport at over 700 destinations.

Complimentary professional travel services Caret Down If you need help planning your trip, you can access complimentary professional travel services as a Mastercard World cardholder. You can get help from experienced travel advisors 24/7 to plan your trip online or by phone.

ResortPass credit Caret Down ResortPass allows you to book day passes for popular spas and resorts. Mastercard benefits include a $20 statement credit on your next ResortPass booking of $200 or more (offer expires 9/30/2025).

Lyft discounts Caret Down Cardholders are eligible for a $5 Lyft credit once per month when they take three rides within a month (offer expires 9/30/2025). If you use Lyft often, this is a nice perk to take advantage of.

Instacart discounts Caret Down Get your groceries delivered quickly and easily with Instacart — and use your Mastercard perks to get two months of free delivery with Instacart+ and $10 off your second order each month (offer expires 3/31/2025).

Peacock discounts Caret Down If you like streaming popular television series and movies, not to mention access to live sports, Mastercard is offering you the opportunity to save $3 off your Peacock Premium membership every month (offer expires 3/31/2025). This is just one more reason to consider the Mastercard rewards program.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

The Mastercard World Elite tier is the highest tier credit card from Mastercard. In addition to the benefits that come with the previous tiers, World Elite comes with perks like Alo Moves discounts and World Elite concierge service.

World Elite concierge Caret Down If you’re looking for personal assistance for all things travel-related, Mastercard’s World Elite concierge service is a great benefit to have. This 24/7 concierge service can help you with anything from booking event tickets to purchasing gifts to making dinner reservations.

Alo Moves discounts Caret Down Build strength, flexibility and mindfulness with Alo Moves fitness. Your World Elite Mastercard perks include 50% off your Alo Moves membership and 300 bonus points to Alo Access, Alo Yoga’s loyalty program (offer expires 9/30/2025).

How to qualify for a Mastercard credit card

Mastercard does not directly issue credit cards to consumers; it partners with other financial institutions like banks and lenders. In order to qualify for a Mastercard credit card, you’ll need to apply for a card through one of these institutions.

While different lenders have different requirements for applicants, in general, you’ll need good to excellent credit and a history of responsible borrowing in order to qualify. In some cases, lenders may allow borrowers to see if they prequalify for a credit card without affecting their credit score. If you’re still working to raise your score or build your credit history, there are other options available, including secured credit cards and student credit cards.

The bottom line

Because different benefits and services can vary widely from card to card — including cards in the same Mastercard tier — you should be sure to compare different cards carefully and review all associated benefits in order to decide which Mastercard credit card is best for you. For most cardholders, the benefits from Mastercard may not be enough of a reason to choose a certain card in and of itself, but they represent nice additional features on top of the rewards a card already comes with.