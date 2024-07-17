Just because you’re young doesn’t mean you can’t make smart financial decisions. Stay informed, spend within your means, and always pay your bills on time.

About the author

Daniella Ramirez is an associate editor on the Bankrate credit cards team who focuses on providing accurate educational content to those at all stages of their credit card journey.

After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Daniella worked for various RedVentures publications, including ThePointsGuy, BestColleges, and ZDNET. Her editorial experience includes, but is not limited to, travel, credit cards, higher education, trades, and technology.

Daniella brings her perspective and expertise from these unique positions to every article she touches at Bankrate.

When not editing, Daniella can be found cozied up with a fantasy book or working out at her local CrossFit box, preparing for her next competition.

Daniella wants you to know

The credit card world can be a daunting place. After purchasing our first home, my husband and I needed to navigate the complexities of managing our finances more carefully.

As a couple, we are still learning and understanding the various credit card options, interest rates, and reward programs that align with our spending habits. In my free time, I spend hours researching and comparing different cards to find the best fit for our lifestyle and financial goals.

As a Bankrate editor, I aim to teach our young readers the importance of developing new financial habits to prepare them for future investments, such as buying a house.