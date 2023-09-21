"Personal finance can seem mystifying because people make it more complicated than it needs to be. In fact, once you learn some basic principles about managing money, you can apply them in many contexts throughout everyday life. My goal in writing is to spell out the crucial insights that readers can use in their own diverse experiences."

Sarah Brodsky is a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and economics. She has more than 12 years of experience writing about credit, consumer banking and investing. Sarah writes for Credit Karma and Impactivate, and her clients have included Glassdoor and the Institute for Humane Studies. Her articles have been published by Haven Life, KeyBank, Investopedia, First Citizens Bank of Raleigh, North Carolina and the Coosa Valley Credit Union.

Sarah first fell in love with economics when she read The Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith as a college student, and her personal mission to make financial topics accessible to all is inspired by its jargon-free prose. You can learn more about Sarah’s work on LinkedIn or by following her on Twitter.