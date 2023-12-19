Avant Credit Card review: A decent choice with little added benefits

This would be a solid pick if it were open to people with bad credit or offered rewards. 

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Reviewed by
Rebekah Hovey
 /  10 min
Snapshot

2.7

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Avant card is a decent choice to build credit if you’re new to fair credit and struggle to qualify for unsecured cards with rewards and credit-building features. However, a decent choice to help you build credit. You’ll just want to note that a secured card with a refundable security deposit may be more cost-effective since this card could charge an annual fee.

Best for no penalty APR
Image of Avant Credit Card

Avant Credit Card
Apply now Lock
on Avant's secure site
  • Cost of membership
    2 / 5
    Ease of building credit
    4 / 5
    APR
    2 / 5
    Features
    2.5 / 5
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Avant Credit Card Overview

The Avant Credit Card is an unsecured credit card for people with a fair or average credit score or a limited credit history. While it requires no deposit and can help you build credit with responsible use, it doesn’t offer many other benefits.

On the plus side, the Avant card’s initial credit limit can be a bit higher than a few other unsecured cards for people with less-than-perfect credit. And if you use the card responsibly, you may be able to increase your credit limit over time, which can help your credit utilization. You can also see if you’re preapproved for the card without a hard credit inquiry, allowing you to know your approval odds without negatively impacting your score.

But the card does come with a potentially steep annual fee of $5 depending on your creditworthiness. There are cheaper alternatives alternatives if you’re willing to temporarily tie up money in a security deposit. A secured card could give you more control over your credit limit and help you fast-track your credit-building efforts. Some options even offer a rewards program.

The Avant Credit Card could make sense if you struggle to qualify for a cheaper, more rewarding credit-building alternative. After using the card responsibly and boosting your score, you can then apply for a more lucrative cash back or rewards card.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards. 

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $59
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • 35.99% Variable ongoing APR
    • Late fees up to $39

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive 
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Fair

    Credit-building features

    • Chance to prequalify and see approval odds
    • Reports to the three major credit bureaus
    • Proactive credit limit increases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Doesn’t require a security deposit
    • Avant credit app
    • Basic Mastercard benefits

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Avant Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can build your credit history with responsible use since it reports to all three major credit bureaus.

  • Checkmark

    This card does not require a security deposit, saving you money upfront.

  • Checkmark

    It offers pre-qualification with no risk to your credit score, setting it apart from other unsecured cards.

Cons

  • This card charges an annual fee that can be higher than alternative cards.

  • The potentially low starting credit limit of $300 can make it difficult to maintain a good credit utilization ratio.

  • Unlike rival cards with lower costs, this card offers no rewards program.

Why you might want the Avant Credit Card

If you don't qualify for one of the best credit cards for good credit, the Avant Credit Card could be a worthwhile alternative. Since it’s an unsecured credit card for people with fair credit scores, you could use this card to continue your credit-building journey while still saving on upfront costs. 

Credit-building features: Checks the necessary boxes

When building your credit, it’s helpful to use a card that reports your progress every month. Avant reports to all three credit bureaus, so you can review your progress with each. Avant also offers applicants the chance to prequalify with a soft credit pull. A soft credit pull doesn’t affect your credit score, but you could get a better idea of your approval odds. The issuer also conducts proactive credit limit increases, meaning that it’ll grant you a higher credit line when you demonstrate consistent positive credit activity.

Cardholder perks: Curb costs and manage your credit online

Since the Avant Credit Card is unsecured, you don’t have to put down a security deposit, a worthwhile step up for someone graduating from a secured card. You also have access to basic Mastercard benefits like $0 fraud liability protection, and you can easily manage your credit through Avant’s credit app. These perks are important backbones to have on any credit card, and the Avant card delivers.

Why you might want a different credit-building card

While the Avant Credit Card is a good tool for credit building, so are many other cards. You could find similar cards without an annual fee, one of the chief downfalls of the Avant credit card, or ones that offer a rewards program or other incentives that might encourage you to use your credit card more responsibly. 

Rewards: Not competitive

The Avant Credit Card lacks a rewards program, which isn’t great for credit builders hoping to earn on their spending. While not having a rewards program can help curb overspending, earning rewards is often a top perk on an unsecured credit card.

While you shouldn’t expect the best rewards rates with a card for fair credit, plenty of cards available for this credit range offer decent rewards. Often these programs come with incentives that can help motivate responsible credit habits, making them more well-rounded options overall.

Rates and fees: Uncertain annual fee could add unwelcome costs

While you’ll manage to skip some charges with the Avant Credit Card, including a security deposit and foreign transaction fees, you may still have to pay an annual fee. Depending on your creditworthiness, you could have an annual fee of $59. This combined with the sky-high ongoing APR for carrying a balance could quickly make the Avant card an expensive choice. Plenty of alternatives for people with fair credit don’t charge annual fees, including many secured cards. Most issuers of secured cards will also refund your deposit after using the card responsibly over time, making a secured card a potentially more cost-effective choice.

How the Avant Credit Card compares to other credit-building cards

Since the Avant card doesn’t offer rewards and charges potentially high fees, it may not be your first choice for a credit-builder card. Even though many unsecured cards could be a better fit, you may also want to consider secured cards before applying for the Avant card. 

Image of Avant Credit Card
Bankrate Score
2.7
Apply now Lock
on Avant's secure site

Annual fee

$59

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Image of Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.5
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Cashback Match™
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info
Image of Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa&reg;
Bankrate Score
4.2
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Upgrade's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info

Who is the Avant Credit Card right for?

Credit builders may find their match with the Avant Credit Card, along with those who prefer no security deposit or a foreign transaction fee. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Avant Credit Card worth it?

The Avant Credit Card won’t be a great fit for everyone who still has to build their credit. It comes with a high APR  a $59 annual fee. Plus, this card’s lack of a rewards program could also be a deterrent as multiple secured and unsecured alternatives offer rewards opportunities in addition to their credit-building features.

A secured card will almost certainly be a better deal if you can afford to tie up money in a security deposit, but the Avant Credit Card is a decent starter card if you need an unsecured card and struggle to qualify for better options.

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Frequently asked questions

