First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card review: A low-interest, credit-building option

This card’s low APR and slightly forgiving terms make it a solid choice for building credit — just watch out for the annual fee.

Snapshot

2.8

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The First Progress Platinum Prestige is a secured credit card that gets the job done when it comes to building credit. Its lower than average ongoing APR is one of the card’s best features, and it even offers a modest rewards incentive for keeping up with payments. Just keep in mind that the card requires a security deposit and has an annual fee, which could chip away at its affordability.

Best for low interest
Image of First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard&#174; Secured Credit Card

First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card
  • Cost of membership
    2 / 5
    Ease of building credit
    4 / 5
    APR
    5 / 5
    Features
    2.5 / 5
No Credit History
Recommended Credit

Regular APR

Annual fee

On This Page

First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Overview

The First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard Secured Credit Card is a secured credit card designed for people with no credit history or poor credit who are trying to get their credit score back on track. The card charges an annual fee of $49, and you aren’t required to meet a minimum credit score for approval.

The primary differences between the three similarly named First Progress secured cards — including the First Progress Platinum Select Mastercard Secured Credit Card and First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card — are their annual fees and lower ongoing interest rates. The First Progress Platinum Prestige has the highest annual fee, but a 15.24 percent variable APR in exchange, which is far below the current average interest rate, even for cardholders with excellent credit.

Ultimately, First Progress’ Platinum Prestige card is only worth considering if you’re rebuilding credit and don’t qualify for a no-annual-fee secured card. 

    Rewards

    • 1 percent cash back when you make a credit card payment

    Rates and fees

    • Regular APR: 15.24 percent (variable)
    • $49 annual fee
    • $200 minimum security deposit
    • $29 late payment fee ($40 if you’re late again in the following six billing cycles)
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee

  • Credit Fair

    Credit-building features

    • Soft pull inquiry
    • Reports to 3 major credit bureaus
    • Manageable monthly payments

    Other cardholder perks

    • Redeem rewards for statement credits

First Progress Platinum Prestige pros and cons

Pros

    The card’s APR is much lower than even many full-fledged credit cards’ rates.

    An initial deposit of between $200 and $2,000 gives you room to choose your credit limit and keep credit utilization low.

    The late payment fee of up to $29 (then up to $40 if you’re late again within six billing cycles) is pretty forgiving and not common on many secured cards.

Cons

  • The $49 annual fee coupled with an initial minimum security deposit of $200 lowers this card’s affordability compared to some competing secured cards.

  • This card has no intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers, so you won’t get a break on interest if you end up carrying a balance.

  • The card’s redemption options for rewards are limited.

Why you might want the First Progress Platinum Prestige

As far as cards for no credit history or bad credit go, the First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard is notable for its incredibly low ongoing APR and fast approval process with no hard credit pull.

Rewards rate: Every bit counts

The First Progress Platinum Prestige earns 1 percent cash back on payments you make toward your credit card balance. This kind of reward structure is ideal for a credit-building card since it ties your earnings to establishing good credit habits like paying your bills on time. It also gives those who are new to rewards an easy way to get used to earning and redeeming them, which will come in handy for higher-tier cards.

APR: Much lower than an average secured card

 The card’s rock-bottom 15.24 percent variable APR is about half the typical interest rate for someone with limited credit. By comparison, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card has no annual fee, but it has an APR of 29.99% (Variable) (See Rates & Fees). While you should avoid carrying a balance with a credit card — particularly if you’re building credit — the low APR should help keep any interest charges low. 

Credit Building: Standard but essential features

The First Progress Platinum Prestige has a few key credit-building features that can help raise your credit score.

You can apply for the First Progress Platinum Prestige online with a soft pull on your credit, so there will be no negative impact on your credit score. First Progress also reports to all three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion) each month, so you’ll be able to improve your credit standing provided you use your card responsibly.

Why you might want a different secured card

Despite its solid credit-building perks and great interest rate, the First Progress Platinum Prestige secured card comes with its fair share of drawbacks. With its potentially low credit limit and myriad fees, this card can cost more than it’s worth.

Credit limit: The limit is quite low

Like most secured cards, your initial security deposit on the card becomes your credit limit. With the First Progress Platinum Prestige, this amount can be anywhere from $200 to $2,000. Keeping a low credit utilization ratio helps improve your credit score, but keeping a low ratio is more challenging with a lower credit limit. The general guideline is to keep this ratio under 30 percent, but the minimum $200 credit limit means you’ll need to keep your balance below a mere $60.

This detail is important since the annual fee will eat into your credit limit when you first open your account and when it’s charged each year. If you start with the minimum $200 credit limit, you’ll actually have just $151 available on your card in your first billing cycle, with very little spending power before you reach above 30 percent on your credit utilization ratio.

Rates and fees: A few caveats to keep in mind

If you’re interested in the First Progress Platinum Prestige’s low APR because you’ll carry a balance from time to time, you should be aware of the card’s other fees. The annual fee is $49, which is expensive compared to other cards of its caliber and generally a negative to have on a credit building card unless you have few other options. The card also charges up to $30 for your first late payment, then up to $41 if you’re late again in the following six billing cycles. This factor adds a layer of grace not typically seen among secured credit cards, but these fees can still add up quickly if you fall behind on payments. 

Finally, if you can’t pay your bill online or you’re worried your payment will be posted too late, you can make an expedited telephone payment in exchange for a $10 fee. There is also a $1 fee if you ever need a copy of a billing statement over six months old.

Redemption: Limited options for rewards and low earning rate

You can only redeem the rewards you earn with the First Progress Platinum Prestige as a statement credit. Once you’ve earned a minimum of 500 rewards points or $5 worth of earnings, you’ll be able to redeem your points for a statement credit toward your card balance. Since you only earn 1 percent cash back on purchases and the card carries an annual fee, it will take some time before your spending pays off.

How the First Progress Platinum Prestige compares to other secured credit cards

The Platinum Prestige is a more practical and possibly easier to obtain way to build credit with a card compared to other options like store credit cards. But its steep $49 annual fee is also noteworthy when other secured credit cards offer more effective features for no yearly cost.

Image of First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard&#174; Secured Credit Card
Bankrate Score
2.8
Annual fee

$49

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

1% Cash Back
Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Image of Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.5
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Cashback Match™
Rewards rate

1% - 2%
Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Who is the First Progress Platinum Prestige right for?

The First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard is notable for its incredibly low ongoing APR and fast approval process with no hard credit pull. If one of the following sounds like you, the card might prove a good fit. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the First Progress Platinum Prestige worth it?

The First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard Secured Credit Card could be a decent choice for building credit if you don’t qualify for a secured card that doesn’t carry an annual fee. But you can find secured cards from major issuers with lower upfront deposits, higher initial credit limits and more lucrative reward programs. Replace with "Ultimately, the First Progress Platinum Prestige card's perks don't offset enough of the annual fee compared to other popular secured credit cards. 

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best no credit history credit cards
