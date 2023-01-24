Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card review: Short-term credit building at a low cost

An unsecured option for people with bad to fair credit scores. 

Written by
Ashley Parks
and
Garrett Yarbrough
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  10 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.4

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This low-cost, unsecured credit-building card could be worthwhile if you want to skip paying a deposit on a secured card — although it’s a pricier option.

Best for entry-level fair credit
Image of Mission Lane Visa&reg; Credit Card

Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card

  • Cost of membership
    3 / 5
    Ease of building credit
    3 / 5
    APR
    1 / 5
    Features
    3.8 / 5
Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card overview

The Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card doesn’t come with many perks or benefits, but this credit-building unsecured card might make sense if you have a bad credit score, limited credit history or need to boost your score and don't want to pay a security deposit. The card doesn’t charge any of the hidden fees common among subprime cards, and its annual fee is reasonable for an unsecured card in this credit range.

However, the card’s unimpressive starting credit limit and potential annual fee mean a traditional secured credit card may be a better option. Not only can they be less expensive, but they can also help you build credit more effectively and possibly earn rewards. If you have fair or average credit, you can definitely find a lower-cost unsecured alternative among the best credit cards for fair credit.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards.

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • $0 to $59 annual fee 
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • No security deposit required 
    • 19.99 percent to 33.99 percent variable APR.

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Fair

    Credit-building features

    • Opportunity for credit line increase 
    • Reports activity to the three credit bureaus
    • Mobile app and financial education tools

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • $0 fraud liability 
    • 24/7 pay-per-use roadside dispatch 
    • 24-hour support for lost or stolen cards

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

Mission Lane Visa pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The potential for a low or no annual fee makes this an accessible credit-building option if you’d rather not tie up a deposit with a secured card.

  • Checkmark

    It’s accessible with a bad-to-fair credit score and pre-approvals won’t affect your credit score.

  • Checkmark

    With consistent good habits, you can get a credit limit increase over time, making it easier to keep credit utilization in check.

Cons

  • This card has a high APR for a credit-building card, which is risky if you’re inexperienced with credit or struggle to pay off your balance each month.

  • Plenty of secured cards can be less expensive since many don’t charge an annual fee and eventually refund your security deposit.

  • The card’s minimum starting credit limit of $300 is better than the typical $200, but it’s still low enough to make it tough to maintain good credit utilization.

Why you might want the Mission Lane Visa

The Mission Lane Visa is a decent card for rebuilding credit. Although it’s a no-frills credit card, it can be a fairly low-cost option if you want to avoid a security deposit.

Learn more: How to use the Mission Lane Visa Card

Rates and fees: No security deposit and potential for no annual fee 

The Mission Lane Visa card’s potential annual fee may put you off, but it’s relatively low for an unsecured card for people with bad credit. Plenty of unsecured cards with poor credit charge closer to $100 in annual fees, with some adding account activation fees and even higher annual or monthly fees in your second year. While the Mission Lane card is far from your cheapest credit-building option, its cost isn’t outrageous by comparison.

Even if you’re charged an annual fee, it could be more cost-effective than the $200 minimum security deposit most secured cards require. A secured card would require a matching deposit if you want a higher limit, but the Mission Lane starts you off with at least a $300 credit line without an upfront deposit. Although many secured cards don’t have an annual fee and will refund your deposit once you’ve closed your account or upgraded to an unsecured credit line, the Mission Lane is one of the better options if you prefer a lower initial upfront cost. This card's APR potentially runs on the higher side, so it's best not to have a balance to avoid credit card debt. You might qualify for better cards once you’ve improved your credit score, so the Mission Lane could be a short stepping stone.

Learn more: Is paying an annual fee worth it?

Credit-building features: Chance at a credit limit increase

Though you may start with a credit limit as low as $300 on the Mission Lane Visa (common for unsecured credit-building cards), the issuer gives you a chance to earn a credit limit increase by demonstrating responsible card use. If you make your payments on time, stay under the credit limit and keep your account in good standing, Mission Lane will automatically review your account in seven months and may approve you for a higher limit. A higher limit should make it easier to keep your credit utilization ratio — the amount of money you’ve borrowed compared to your total available credit — in check.

Why you might want a different credit-building card

The Mission Lane Visa doesn’t offer much else other than its credit-building features and accessibility to people with bad or fair credit. You’ll want to look at other cards if you want extra incentives like rewards or more cardholder perks.

Rewards: No rewards program or welcome offer

The Mission Lane Visa card’s lack of a rewards program, intro APR and welcome offer make this card a tough sell if your primary focus is anything other than rebuilding your credit score.

But if you already have fair credit, you might qualify for unsecured cards that offer rewards. Cards like the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees), offer cash back programs that allow you to offset the annual fee with your earnings. Some, like the Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card, feature rewards with no yearly cost.

The Mission Lane card’s lack of rewards is also disappointing since several secured cards offer rewards and are available with no credit history. A card like the Discover it Secured® Credit Card is a more lucrative credit-building option plus carries lower rates and fees.

Cardholder perks: Not much beyond basic Visa benefits

The Mission Lane card comes with basic Visa benefits like $0 fraud liability and 24-hour customer service. However, virtually all Visa credit cards come with perks like these. This limits the card’s long-term value, but it shouldn't be a major roadblock since credit-building cards typically don’t offer many noteworthy benefits.

Staff experience: Here’s what our experts say

Bankrate credit cards writer Garrett Yarbrough started his credit-building journey with an unsecured starter card like the Mission Lane Visa. But his card charged no annual fee, making it easier to focus on building credit.

“I got my first credit card as a teenager so that I could start building credit before college. It was similar to this one — a basic unsecured card with my credit union — but it didn’t charge an annual fee. If you have the option to be an authorized user or apply for a low-cost secured or student card, I’d recommend that over a card like this. It’ll give you less to worry about as you build credit.”

Garrett Yarbrough, Writer, Credit Cards

How the Mission Lane Visa card compares to other credit-building cards

Though the Mission Lane Visa card might be one of the best options for people with bad credit who want to avoid a security deposit, these entry-level unsecured cards can be costlier and more difficult to build credit with than secured cards. Here are some additional strong credit-building options to compare.

Image of Mission Lane Visa&reg; Credit Card

Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card

Annual fee

$0 - $59

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

Bad to Fair (300 – 670)
Info
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info
Image of SuperCash&#8482; Card
Bankrate Score
3.9
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on SuperCash's secure site

Annual fee

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

2% - 10%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info

Who is the Mission Lane Visa right for?

While a secured card may be an overall better choice, the Mission Lane Visa can prove helpful if you have bad credit and want a low-maintenance card or want to avoid the upfront cost of a security deposit.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Mission Lane Visa card worth it?

Given its relatively low annual fee, the Mission Lane Visa could make sense as a short-term unsecured credit-building card, but it’s probably not your best option overall. While it charges fewer fees than many cards in this category, a secured card with rewards, no annual fee or a lower APR will likely save you more. But this card will get the job done if your goal is building credit without putting down a deposit.

Dig deeper: Is the Mission Lane Visa worth it?

How we rated this card

Document
50+
cards rated
Search
500+
data points analyzed
Debt
250+
fees tracked
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best fair credit cards
Written by
Ashley Parks
Former Editor, Credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.

Co-written by
Garrett Yarbrough
Writer, Credit Cards
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Fair Credit

Capital One Platinum Credit Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

SuperCash™ Card Review

3.9 Bankrate Score

Credit One Bank® Platinum Rewards Visa® with No Annual Fee Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa® Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Credit One Bank Wander® Card Review

3.3 Bankrate Score

Credit One Bank American Express® Card Review

3.0 Bankrate Score

Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® Review

2.3 Bankrate Score