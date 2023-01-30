Why you might want a different card for fair credit

Credit One cards can be very confusing with their card terms, and you won’t know your actual rates and fees unless you prequalify. You may want to find clearer, better rewards and terms with other cards.

Rewards: Mediocre rates that don’t cover all purchases

The Credit One Bank Platinum Visa earns unlimited 1 percent cash back as a statement credit on eligible gas, grocery, phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. These are mediocre rates compared to similar cards and mean purchases outside those categories don’t earn any rewards, which is unusual for cards that earn rewards.

Credit One Visa cards also use the merchant’s Standard Industrial Classification Code instead of Visa’s merchant category codes to determine which purchases are eligible for rewards. This makes knowing whether you’ll earn cash back for your purchases more confusing. For instance, wholesale clubs and superstores like Walmart and Target don’t earn grocery rewards. If you aren’t sure, you’ll want to check to make sure you don’t miss out on rewards.

Rates and fees: Complex and expensive

The Credit One Bank Platinum Visa is not a low-fee or easy-to-understand card. You can pay significantly higher fees after applying if you haven’t read the fine print, which you won’t know until you prequalify. It’s important to note that once you find out the terms, you aren’t obligated to continue your application if they aren’t favorable. However, even Credit One’s best terms are generally poor compared to other cards. The annual fee is $39, and the card terms also state that your annual fee diminishes your credit limit, which means if you qualify for the minimum $300 credit line, your card will max out at $261 until you are eligible for a higher credit line, which could take some time. The Platinum Visa has an expensive ongoing 29.74 percent variable APR that could easily lead to significant compound interest if you start adding on late fees.

There are also no welcome bonuses or intro APR offers for purchases or balance transfers, so this card offers no initial value. However, other unsecured or secured cards offer more favorable terms if you have fair credit.

Credit protection: Too pricey to be worth it

Credit One offers an optional added-cost credit protection program that waives your minimum payment, annual fee or late payment fees for six months if you become involuntarily unemployed or disabled. Benefits can be initiated for a qualifying event occurring after the first 30 days of enrollment. Once activated, this feature costs 96 cents per $100 of your balance each month after you enroll. While active, you can’t use your account

This feature is overly complicated and can be very pricey. Many other debt management options are a much less expensive way to handle these financial situations, particularly in an event longer than six months.