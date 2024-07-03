At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Credit One customers can get a higher credit limit in one of three ways — waiting for it to happen automatically, calling the card issuer or requesting an increase online.

A higher credit limit can give you more purchasing power, but it can also help your credit score by reducing your credit utilization ratio overnight.

Before you request a credit limit increase from Credit One Bank, think about how much more credit you need and why you need it.

There are numerous reasons to request a higher credit limit than you have now. Maybe you want to free up more available credit in order to make a large purchase, or perhaps you hope to lower your credit utilization and boost your credit even if you’re otherwise working to pay down debt.

Credit One may increase your credit limit automatically, but you can also call the company to request a credit line increase. In many cases, it’s possible to receive a higher credit limit if you simply ask for one. Some lenders may even automatically grant cardholders a credit line increase after a certain amount of time.

Overall, different credit card issuers have different requirements that determine who can qualify for a credit limit increase. Read on to understand the best practices when requesting a credit limit increase with Credit One Bank.

Who is eligible for a credit limit increase with Credit One?

Your credit card issuer determines your credit limit when you open a card. After a certain period of time, you may be eligible to increase the limit if you’ve practiced responsible borrowing. While Credit One Bank doesn’t explicitly list requirements for a Credit One credit increase, they do list some general guidelines on their website.

To become eligible for a credit limit increase with this issuer, consider doing the following:

Make sure to pay your bills early or on time each month.

Ensure your credit utilization is in a reasonable range.

Keep an eye on your credit card account and look for signs of fraud.

Monitor your credit reports for both signs of fraud or identity theft, which you can do for free with all three credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com.

These eligibility requirements aren’t hard-and-fast rules, but instead a list of recommendations that could improve your likelihood of qualifying for a Credit One Bank limit increase.

How often does Credit One Bank give credit limit increases?

Credit One may automatically increase your credit limit if it deems you eligible. For example, the product page for the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* says the following at the time of writing:

“Get rewarded for responsible credit use! We’ll review your account regularly for credit line increase opportunities to ensure you get all the credit you deserve.”

However, these increases aren’t guaranteed and may depend on a variety of factors including your credit score, credit utilization ratio and history of on-time payments.

Before you apply for a credit limit increase

Before you ask for a Credit One Bank credit line increase, you should make sure your credit score is in good standing. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to check your credit score online for free. Taking a look at your credit score can help you gauge your ability to qualify for a Credit One credit increase.

Other steps you can take right away include ensuring your bills are paid early or on time and paying down debt if you can. Keep in mind that credit card issuers may believe you’re a higher risk if you max out your available credit limits and ask for more. As a general rule of thumb, most experts recommend keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30 percent for the best effects on your credit score. Also, take the time to check your credit reports for incorrect information that could be hurting your score. If you find mistakes on your credit report with any of the three credit bureaus, you can dispute them.

You should also ask yourself some important questions about your current credit limit and why it falls short. These questions can help you figure out your next best steps.

How much more available credit do you need? Before you ask for a credit limit increase, you should have a general idea of how much of a credit increase you need.

Before you ask for a credit limit increase, you should have a general idea of how much of a credit increase you need. Will a different credit card leave you better off? If you’re interested in a credit limit increase, you could also consider applying for a new credit card. A new card can increase your spending power and may come with upfront perks like a sign-up bonus or introductory APR.

If you’re interested in a credit limit increase, you could also consider applying for a new credit card. A new card can increase your spending power and may come with upfront perks like a sign-up bonus or introductory APR. Why do you need an increase? You should only ask for more open credit if you have a plan in mind. If you’re in a tight financial situation, increasing your credit card debt burden might not be the best option.

You should only ask for more open credit if you have a plan in mind. If you’re in a tight financial situation, increasing your credit card debt burden might not be the best option. How will a credit limit increase affect your credit score? Be sure to ask yourself how requesting a credit limit will affect your credit score. If a card issuer conducts a hard inquiry before giving you a credit limit increase, it could temporarily lower your score. That said, a credit limit increase can also improve your credit by lowering your credit utilization ratio.

How to request a higher credit limit with Credit One

Some Credit One credit cards, including the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit, promise to review your account regularly to see if you’re eligible for a Credit One limit increase. In this case, you may be able to earn credit limit increases automatically as time goes on (provided you prove your creditworthiness).

If your credit limit isn’t increased automatically, consider the following steps:

Call the card issuer . In situations where your credit limit has not been increased by the issuer, you can also call Credit One using the number on the back of your credit card to ask for an increase. The worst they can say is “no,” and it’s possible you’ll qualify for the increase you want if your credit is in good standing, and you have a good reason for needing more credit

. In situations where your credit limit has not been increased by the issuer, you can also call Credit One using the number on the back of your credit card to ask for an increase. The worst they can say is “no,” and it’s possible you’ll qualify for the increase you want if your credit is in good standing, and you have a good reason for needing more credit Request a credit limit increase online. In order to submit a request with Credit One Bank, log in to your account and go to “Settings,” then choose “Credit Line Increase.” You will be prompted to enter your personal information and desired limit increase before you submit your request. Remember, credit limit increases are approved or denied on a case-by-case basis, and they will likely require a hard credit inquiry to approve.

What to do if Credit One denies your request

If Credit One Bank denies your request for a credit limit increase, there are a few steps you can take to increase the likelihood of a future increase:

Improve your credit score . You should do all you can to increase your credit score, including making on-time payments, paying down debt and refraining from opening or closing any other accounts. If you work to improve your credit for at least six months, it’s possible you could qualify for an automatic credit limit increase or get one if you ask again.

. You should do all you can to increase your credit score, including making on-time payments, paying down debt and refraining from opening or closing any other accounts. If you work to improve your credit for at least six months, it’s possible you could qualify for an automatic credit limit increase or get one if you ask again. Consider applying for a new credit card . You should also consider applying for a credit card from another issuer. A new card would provide additional available credit, and a credit card for borrowers with fair credit, in particular, may be easier to qualify for than a credit limit increase. Some issuers, including Credit One, even allow you to prequalify for a new credit card without affecting your credit score.

. You should also consider applying for a credit card from another issuer. A new card would provide additional available credit, and a credit card for borrowers with fair credit, in particular, may be easier to qualify for than a credit limit increase. Some issuers, including Credit One, even allow you to prequalify for a new credit card without affecting your credit score. Update your income . Cardholders can update their income on Credit One Bank’s website. If you haven’t updated the income listed on your credit card account in a while, doing so could help your case when asking for a credit limit increase.

. Cardholders can update their income on Credit One Bank’s website. If you haven’t updated the income listed on your credit card account in a while, doing so could help your case when asking for a credit limit increase. Use your credit card regularly. Credit One may not be inclined to increase your credit limit if your card has been collecting dust. Try to use your card more often — always sticking within your budget and paying the card off in full, if possible — before asking for a credit limit increase.

The bottom line

If you’re interested in a Credit One credit limit increase, there are a few steps you can take. While some cardholders may automatically qualify for a credit limit increase, it’s not guaranteed. If your account is in good standing, you can also contact Credit One directly in order to request an increase in your credit line. While Credit One isn’t guaranteed to approve your request, you can boost the likelihood of approval by making on-time payments each month and paying down existing debt.

*The information about Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.