Best starter credit cards
If you’re looking for the best starter credit card to begin your credit journey, you’ll want to choose a card that helps you build your credit quickly while ideally adding features like rewards and purchase protections. Since you likely won’t have access to some of the top credit cards, you’ll want to focus on what you can successfully apply for.
Regardless of your credit history, you should start by checking your credit score. Once you understand your score, you can narrow your search and determine which card best suits your needs.
Top starter credit cards
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
-
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a secured credit card, so your credit limit equals your deposit, which you’ll get back when you close or upgrade the card. Secured cards are some of the easiest to get approved for and can help you build credit over time with responsible use.
It’s also a great starter card to earn rewards, getting 2 percent back on up to $1,000 in combined gas station and restaurant spending each quarter (then 1 percent) and 1 percent back on other purchases. Plus, Discover will match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.
Pros
- The straightforward earning rate on this card is reasonable compared to other cards for fair credit.
- The card balances earning rewards and building credit to help you learn the ropes of responsible credit use.
Cons
- You must spend at least $2,600 annually to earn enough cash back to offset the annual fee.
- There’s no welcome offer or intro APR to provide extra initial value.
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
-
The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is a sound starter card if you have a limited or less-than-ideal credit history. You can earn solid flat-rate rewards while building credit since the card reports your activity to all three credit bureaus. While the card has a $39 annual fee, it offers surprisingly good benefits, including no foreign transaction fees, automatic account reviews, travel assistance services and free credit monitoring. (See rates and Fees)
Pros
- The straightforward earning rate on this card is reasonable compared to other cards for fair credit.
- The card balances earning rewards and building credit to help you learn the ropes of responsible credit use.
Cons
- You must spend at least $2,600 annually to earn enough cash back to offset the annual fee.
- There’s no welcome offer or intro APR to provide extra initial value.
Capital One Platinum Credit Card
-
The Capital One Platinum Credit Card is an unsecured card that helps you build credit with responsible use, and it’s fairly easy to qualify for. Since you won’t earn rewards, your goal should be to learn positive credit habits, like maintaining your credit utilization ratio and making on-time payments. You’ll have access to free credit monitoring, and you can be considered automatically for a credit limit increase in as quickly as six months, which is one of the fastest review timeframes available.
Pros
- You won’t need to put down a security deposit with this card.
- Credit limit increases with the card can help you maintain your credit utilization ratio.
Cons
- Other credit-building cards offer rewards on purchases.
- The card has a potentially high APR, which makes carrying a balance very expensive.
OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
-
The OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card is a secured credit card that doesn’t require a credit check to apply, making it a good starter card option for someone with no credit or a recent bankruptcy. While it does have a $35 annual fee, the card reports your payments to the three credit bureaus, which can help you build credit regardless of your credit situation.
Pros
- You can access this card without a credit history.
- Its security deposit limit is up to $3,000, which can help with maintaining credit utilization ratios.
Cons
- You can only earn rewards through card-linked merchant offers.
- This card charges an annual fee, which might be difficult to manage if you have a low starting credit limit.
Chase Freedom Rise®*
-
The Chase Freedom Rise® is an ideal starter card for students, providing many benefits from the full-fledged Chase Freedom Unlimited® card. The main drawback is that you can only apply in person at a Chase branch. Chase also recommends having a checking or savings account with at least $250 to improve your approval odds. You’ll also earn a statement credit for setting up automatic payments, which can help you graduate to the Freedom Unlimited card after 12 months.
Pros
- You’ll get many features of the Freedom Unlimited, one of the top no-annual-fee rewards cards.
- You’ll get Chase’s excellent travel protection with this card.
Cons
- You can only apply for this card in a Chase branch.
- It has a high APR that can make carrying a balance expensive for students.
Comparing the best starter credit cards
Our choices for the best starter credit cards cover many stages of credit history, offering something for everyone.
|Card Name
|Best for
|Annual Fee
|Recommended Credit Score
|Rewards rate
|Discover it® Secured Credit Card
|Secured card with rewards
|$0
|No credit history
|
|Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Unsecured card with rewards
|
$39
(See rates and Fees)
|580-850
|
|Capital One Platinum Credit Card
|Building credit
|
$0
(See rates and Fees)
|580-850
|N/A
|OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
|No credit check
|$35
|No credit history
|
|Chase Freedom Rise®*
|Students
|$0
|No credit history
|
How to choose the best starter credit cards
Your ideal starter credit card should match your spending habits and financial goals. Here are some steps to consider as you begin your search.
Check your credit score
Before you apply for a starter credit card, it’s helpful to know where you stand regarding your credit by checking your credit score online. If your credit score is below the fair range, you may need to apply for a secured credit card. You may also find your credit score is better than you thought, but you’ll never know unless you check.
Consider credit-building features
If your credit isn’t as good as you’d like, you may need to focus on starter cards that can help you build your credit. However, credit-building cards aren’t likely to offer many rewards, if any. Examine your credit to find the right balance between rewards and credit building, using our advice for building credit as a guide.
Consider earning rewards
If you’re interested in starter credit cards that offer rewards and have the credit to qualify, compare rewards programs and the redemption options available. Some starter credit cards with rewards only let you redeem for a statement credit, but many of the best rewards credit cards also let you redeem points for gift cards, travel and more.
Compare benefits
Many starter cards also offer perks like travel insurance, purchase protection or credit-building tools that can be useful in different ways, depending on your circumstances. If you’re focusing on credit building, the ability to monitor your progress can be a valuable teaching tool. If you’re planning upcoming travel, travel insurance and protections can save you significant money when issues arise.
Examine the rates and fees
As you compare starter credit cards, you should closely examine the rates and fees associated with maintaining your account. If the card charges an annual fee, see if there are any added features to justify that cost. If you need to carry a balance, pay close attention to the APR to determine how much interest you’ll face. If you can budget to pay your monthly balance in full or at least keep a lower balance and stay under your credit limit, you’ll avoid costly interest charges, late fees and over-the-limit fees.
Building credit with your starter credit card
Once you’ve got your starter credit card, you can start building up credit by using it responsibly. Here are some pointers on how to get the most out of your starter credit card.
-
Pay your bill on time. Whether you pay in full or not, be sure to make your payments by the due date. If you miss a payment, not only will you be charged late fees, but those late payments can negatively affect your credit score.
-
Maintain good credit utilization. If possible, you don’t want to use more than 30 percent of your available credit. The lower your balance is compared to your credit limit, the better your credit utilization ratio will be.
-
Check for mistakes and monitor your progress. Check your statement for any mistakes. If your card gives you access to credit monitoring features, check your score regularly. You’re also entitled by law to receive a free copy of your credit report each year from the three credit bureaus, which you can get from AnnualCreditReport.com. Be sure to address any errors promptly to avoid long-term issues.
-
Don’t apply for too many cards. Applying for credit impacts your credit score. Credit card issuers usually do a “hard pull” of your credit, also known as a hard inquiry, which remains on your report for up to two years. While the impact is minimal if you use your card responsibly, applying for too many credit cards can drop your score significantly.
-
Know when it’s time to move on. Starter cards should not be a long-term solution. Ideally, once you’ve built your credit to a better place, you’ll want to switch your card to a better version (if available) or open a new card that provides more benefits. If you have a secured card, see if unsecured options are available. Either way, don’t hesitate to move forward once your starter card has outlived its usefulness.
What’s next?
Check out these Bankrate tools to confidently choose your next credit card.
The bottom line
Figuring out the best starter credit card depends on your credit history, spending needs and future financial goals. Once you have a good sense of where you are and where you are trying to go, you can use Bankrate’s CardMatch tool for more personalized recommendations. Once you find the right credit card, you’ll be on your way to better credit by using your new card responsibly.
Frequently asked questions
*The information about the Chase Freedom Rise® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.