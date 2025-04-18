Best starter credit cards

If you’re looking for the best starter credit card to begin your credit journey, you’ll want to choose a card that helps you build your credit quickly while ideally adding features like rewards and purchase protections. Since you likely won’t have access to some of the top credit cards , you’ll want to focus on what you can successfully apply for.

Regardless of your credit history, you should start by checking your credit score . Once you understand your score, you can narrow your search and determine which card best suits your needs.

Badge Icon Best secured card with rewards Discover it® Secured Credit Card Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon Pros The straightforward earning rate on this card is reasonable compared to other cards for fair credit. The card balances earning rewards and building credit to help you learn the ropes of responsible credit use. Cons You must spend at least $2,600 annually to earn enough cash back to offset the annual fee. There’s no welcome offer or intro APR to provide extra initial value.



Badge Icon Best unsecured card with rewards Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon Pros The straightforward earning rate on this card is reasonable compared to other cards for fair credit. The card balances earning rewards and building credit to help you learn the ropes of responsible credit use. Cons You must spend at least $2,600 annually to earn enough cash back to offset the annual fee. There’s no welcome offer or intro APR to provide extra initial value.



Badge Icon Best for building credit Capital One Platinum Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon Pros You won’t need to put down a security deposit with this card. Credit limit increases with the card can help you maintain your credit utilization ratio. Cons Other credit-building cards offer rewards on purchases. The card has a potentially high APR, which makes carrying a balance very expensive.



Badge Icon Best for no credit check OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Learn More in our Bankrate review Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon Pros You can access this card without a credit history. Its security deposit limit is up to $3,000, which can help with maintaining credit utilization ratios. Cons You can only earn rewards through card-linked merchant offers. This card charges an annual fee, which might be difficult to manage if you have a low starting credit limit.



Badge Icon Best for students Chase Freedom Rise®* Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon Pros You’ll get many features of the Freedom Unlimited, one of the top no-annual-fee rewards cards. You’ll get Chase’s excellent travel protection with this card. Cons You can only apply for this card in a Chase branch. It has a high APR that can make carrying a balance expensive for students.



Comparing the best starter credit cards

Our choices for the best starter credit cards cover many stages of credit history, offering something for everyone.

Card Name Best for Annual Fee Recommended Credit Score Rewards rate Discover it® Secured Credit Card Secured card with rewards $0 No credit history Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Unsecured card with rewards $39



(See rates and Fees) 580-850 Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day Capital One Platinum Credit Card Building credit $0



(See rates and Fees) 580-850 N/A OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card No credit check $35 No credit history Up to 10% cash back rewards on purchases at over 40,000 retailers Chase Freedom Rise®* Students $0 No credit history 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

Earn a $25 statement credit when you sign up for automatic payments within the first three months and remain enrolled for at least 90 days.

Potential for credit limit increase in six months

How to choose the best starter credit cards

Your ideal starter credit card should match your spending habits and financial goals. Here are some steps to consider as you begin your search.

Check your credit score

Before you apply for a starter credit card , it’s helpful to know where you stand regarding your credit by checking your credit score online. If your credit score is below the fair range , you may need to apply for a secured credit card. You may also find your credit score is better than you thought, but you’ll never know unless you check.

Consider credit-building features

If your credit isn’t as good as you’d like, you may need to focus on starter cards that can help you build your credit . However, credit-building cards aren’t likely to offer many rewards, if any. Examine your credit to find the right balance between rewards and credit building, using our advice for building credit as a guide.

Consider earning rewards

If you’re interested in starter credit cards that offer rewards and have the credit to qualify, compare rewards programs and the redemption options available. Some starter credit cards with rewards only let you redeem for a statement credit, but many of the best rewards credit cards also let you redeem points for gift cards, travel and more.

Compare benefits

Many starter cards also offer perks like travel insurance, purchase protection or credit-building tools that can be useful in different ways, depending on your circumstances. If you’re focusing on credit building, the ability to monitor your progress can be a valuable teaching tool. If you’re planning upcoming travel, travel insurance and protections can save you significant money when issues arise .

Examine the rates and fees

As you compare starter credit cards, you should closely examine the rates and fees associated with maintaining your account. If the card charges an annual fee, see if there are any added features to justify that cost . If you need to carry a balance , pay close attention to the APR to determine how much interest you’ll face. If you can budget to pay your monthly balance in full or at least keep a lower balance and stay under your credit limit, you’ll avoid costly interest charges, late fees and over-the-limit fees.

Building credit with your starter credit card

Once you’ve got your starter credit card, you can start building up credit by using it responsibly. Here are some pointers on how to get the most out of your starter credit card.

Pay your bill on time. Whether you pay in full or not, be sure to make your payments by the due date. If you miss a payment , not only will you be charged late fees, but those late payments can negatively affect your credit score.

Maintain good credit utilization. If possible, you don’t want to use more than 30 percent of your available credit. The lower your balance is compared to your credit limit, the better your credit utilization ratio will be.

Check for mistakes and monitor your progress. Check your statement for any mistakes. If your card gives you access to credit monitoring features, check your score regularly. You’re also entitled by law to receive a free copy of your credit report each year from the three credit bureaus, which you can get from AnnualCreditReport.com. Be sure to address any errors promptly to avoid long-term issues.

Don’t apply for too many cards. Applying for credit impacts your credit score . Credit card issuers usually do a “hard pull” of your credit, also known as a hard inquiry, which remains on your report for up to two years. While the impact is minimal if you use your card responsibly, applying for too many credit cards can drop your score significantly.

Know when it’s time to move on. Starter cards should not be a long-term solution. Ideally, once you’ve built your credit to a better place, you’ll want to switch your card to a better version (if available) or open a new card that provides more benefits. If you have a secured card, see if unsecured options are available . Either way, don’t hesitate to move forward once your starter card has outlived its usefulness.

The bottom line

Figuring out the best starter credit card depends on your credit history , spending needs and future financial goals. Once you have a good sense of where you are and where you are trying to go, you can use Bankrate’s CardMatch tool for more personalized recommendations. Once you find the right credit card, you’ll be on your way to better credit by using your new card responsibly.

Frequently asked questions

