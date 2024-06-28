Easiest credit cards to get
Getting approved for a credit card isn’t always easy, especially if you have a low credit score or a limited credit history. Many of the best credit cards are targeted toward people with good or excellent credit, which gives those who are just starting relatively few options.
Still, some credit cards are significantly easier to get approved for — even if you’ve made some major credit mistakes in the past. If you’re looking for easy approval, there are a few types of cards you should check out. These include secured cards, unsecured cards, student cards and store cards.
However, the easiest credit card to get approved for may not be ideal as a long-term card. Although you will get the chance to build your credit history, you should re-evaluate your credit standing after a year or so to see if you qualify for top-tier rewards credit cards.
Comparing the easiest cards to get
|Card Name
|Annual fee
|Minimum security deposit
|FICO score required
|Bankrate review score
|Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card
|None
|$300
|No credit history
|3.8
|Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card
|$0
|$200
|No credit history
|4.3
|Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
|$0
|$49
|No credit history
|4.1
|Indigo® Mastercard®
|$0-$99 depending on creditworthiness
|N/A
|300 to 670
|2.2
|Capital One Platinum Credit Card
|$0
|N/A
|580 to 740
|4.2
|Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
|$0
|N/A
|580 to 740
|4.6
|Discover it® Student Chrome
|$0
|N/A
|No credit history
|4.1
Top credit cards for easy approval
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
Indigo® Mastercard®
Capital One Platinum Credit Card
Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
Discover it® Student Chrome
Choosing a card for easy approval
Cards that are easy to be approved for range from secured to unsecured options and include student credit cards, rewards cards, store credit cards and more. Determine what type of card you prefer before applying, and whether or not you are comfortable with either an annual fee or a security deposit.
-
Secured credit cards require a security deposit, and this deposit will often serve as your credit limit. You might have the option to put down anywhere from $49 to $3,000. The benefit of choosing a secured card is that the credit score requirements are loose — they often require no credit history.
Unlike other credit cards for no credit or bad credit, secured cards don’t charge annual fees, but they also lack impressive rewards programs. Essentially, you’ll offer up a security deposit in exchange for better benefits and fewer fees than you’d get otherwise. And when your credit climbs into the “good” range, you can graduate to an unsecured card. At that point, if you decide to close your account (while in good standing), most issuers will refund your security deposit.
-
If you have bad credit and aren’t able to provide a security deposit, you’re not out of luck. There are credit cards designed for consumers with poor credit that don’t require security deposits. However, they often come with more fees, higher APRs and fewer rewards.
So, when would it make sense to choose an unsecured card? Remember, the amount you provide for your security deposit usually serves as your credit limit, too. If you’re hoping for a $1,000 credit limit, for example, but you don’t have that much money to put down for a security deposit, an unsecured card might make more sense for you.
-
A lot of people get their first credit card in college. But without much in your credit file, you might find it tough to find a good credit card that you qualify for. That’s where student credit cards come in. These cards are specifically designed for people at the start of their credit journey, so a lack of credit history isn’t a barrier. Plus, they often come with perks and rewards tailored to credit newcomers.
-
A big perk of retail credit cards is that their credit requirements are often low — many store cards require a fair credit score or better — making them easier to qualify for. If you’re a loyal shopper at a particular retailer, you should see if it offers its own store credit card. For example, if you love Athleta, Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, the Banana Republic Visa® Card* could be very rewarding.
However, note that some retail cards can only be used at one particular retailer, while others can be used anywhere. Also, if you decide to go this route, be sure you don’t feel incentivized to overspend on things you don’t need — store credit cards often have high interest rates.That said, there are hundreds of store credit cards available. Here are a few of the most popular ones:
- Target RedCard™*
- Lowe’s Advantage Card*
- TJX Rewards® Platinum Mastercard®*
- My Best Buy® Credit Card* or My Best Buy® Visa® Card*
- Kohl’s Card*
Frequently asked questions
-
Secured cards are often a viable choice for those with bad credit as they require a deposit that acts as collateral and can help build credit history if used wisely. Be mindful of potential high fees and interest rates, and ensure timely payments to avoid damaging your credit score.
-
Secured credit cards and those designed for individuals with poor or limited credit are typically the easiest to get approved for. Cards such as the OpenSky® Secured Visa® and the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card are good examples. For unsecured cards, options like the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® may be available to those with less-than-ideal credit. Always consider fees, interest rates and whether the issuer reports to credit bureaus when selecting a card.
-
The Discover it® Cash Back card is often considered easy to get pre-approved for, thanks to its simple online pre-approval process that doesn’t affect your credit score. Keep in mind, pre-approval doesn’t ensure final approval, as a full application will involve additional review.
The bottom line
Building credit can be a challenge, especially for those with low credit scores or limited credit history. Fortunately, there are credit card options that are easier to get approved for, such as secured, unsecured, student and store cards. These cards may not offer the same long-term benefits as top-tier rewards cards, but they provide an opportunity to build credit and eventually qualify for more competitive options. The key is to use these cards responsibly and consistently monitor your credit score. With patience and diligence, you can improve your credit and upgrade to better credit card options.
