Getting approved for a credit card isn’t always easy, especially if you have a low credit score or a limited credit history. Many of the best credit cards are targeted toward people with good or excellent credit, which gives those who are just starting relatively few options.

Still, some credit cards are significantly easier to get approved for — even if you’ve made some major credit mistakes in the past. If you’re looking for easy approval, there are a few types of cards you should check out. These include secured cards, unsecured cards, student cards and store cards.

However, the easiest credit card to get approved for may not be ideal as a long-term card. Although you will get the chance to build your credit history, you should re-evaluate your credit standing after a year or so to see if you qualify for top-tier rewards credit cards.

Comparing the easiest cards to get

Top credit cards for easy approval

Best for flexible rewards Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn customizable cash back in various bonus categories. This issuer performs periodic account reviews to see if you’re eligible to have your security deposit returned. Cons It has a high security deposit compared to other secured cards. There’s no welcome offer and upgrading this card to its unsecured version won’t qualify you for that card’s welcome offer.



Best for flat-rate cash back Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can enjoy a flat cash back rate on all purchases with little hassle. Like the Customized Cash Rewards card, you might be eligible to have your security deposit returned with periodic account reviews. Cons A high ongoing APR can eat into your rewards earnings if you carry a balance. Since this card charges foreign transaction fees, it’s not ideal for international purchases.



Best for low security deposit Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card has a low security deposit of $49 to secure a $200 credit limit ($99 or $200 will also secure a $200 credit line). Automatic credit line reviews after six months can put you on a track toward better cards. Cons It doesn’t offer rewards for your spending, so it’ll be difficult to find value beyond its convenience as a low-cost option. Its minimum security deposit will only yield a $200 credit limit, which can make building credit difficult if your monthly expenses exceed that limit.



Best for poor credit Indigo® Mastercard® Rating: 2.2 stars out of 5 2.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Get prequalified online without a hard inquiry on your credit report. With no security deposit required, there are no upfront costs. Cons Its potential annual fee makes it a poor choice for credit building, and you could even damage your credit when you close your card account after you’ve upgraded. It doesn’t earn rewards to offset any ongoing costs the card might carry.



Best for no annual fee Capital One Platinum Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Get prequalified online without a hard inquiry on your credit report. If you qualify for a higher credit limit, you can improve your credit utilization ratio. Cons Its lack of a rewards program makes cards with low rewards rates more valuable in your wallet. This card lacks intro offers and a sign-up bonus, which are commonly found with unsecured cards.



Best for students who prefer simplicity Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can take advantage of a modest sign-up bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months of account opening. You'll be considered for a higher credit line in as little as six months. Cons Its flat rewards rate may not suit the spending habits of students who make frequent purchases in a handful of spending categories. Other student cards waive your first late payment, so this card might be more costly if you miss a payment.



Best for students who prefer gas rewards Discover it® Student Chrome Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its $0 annual fee makes it an affordable option for cost-conscious students. Discover's sign-up bonus can be quite lucrative. Cons There's a quarterly spending cap on the combined bonus categories, limiting your earnings potential, and other student cards have more lucrative rewards rates. Low international acceptance rates for Discover cards might make it a poor choice for studying abroad.



Choosing a card for easy approval

Cards that are easy to be approved for range from secured to unsecured options and include student credit cards, rewards cards, store credit cards and more. Determine what type of card you prefer before applying, and whether or not you are comfortable with either an annual fee or a security deposit.

Frequently asked questions

Are secured cards good for bad credit? Caret Down Secured cards are often a viable choice for those with bad credit as they require a deposit that acts as collateral and can help build credit history if used wisely. Be mindful of potential high fees and interest rates, and ensure timely payments to avoid damaging your credit score.

What's the easiest credit card to get approved for? Caret Down Secured credit cards and those designed for individuals with poor or limited credit are typically the easiest to get approved for. Cards such as the OpenSky® Secured Visa® and the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card are good examples. For unsecured cards, options like the Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® may be available to those with less-than-ideal credit. Always consider fees, interest rates and whether the issuer reports to credit bureaus when selecting a card.

Which issuer gives a pre-approval easily? Caret Down The Discover it® Cash Back card is often considered easy to get pre-approved for, thanks to its simple online pre-approval process that doesn’t affect your credit score. Keep in mind, pre-approval doesn’t ensure final approval, as a full application will involve additional review.

The bottom line

Building credit can be a challenge, especially for those with low credit scores or limited credit history. Fortunately, there are credit card options that are easier to get approved for, such as secured, unsecured, student and store cards. These cards may not offer the same long-term benefits as top-tier rewards cards, but they provide an opportunity to build credit and eventually qualify for more competitive options. The key is to use these cards responsibly and consistently monitor your credit score. With patience and diligence, you can improve your credit and upgrade to better credit card options.

*All information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card, Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card, Banana Republic Visa® Card, Target RedCard™, Lowe’s Advantage Card, TJX Rewards® Platinum Mastercard®, My Best Buy® Credit Card, My Best Buy® Visa® Card and Kohl’s Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.