Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review: Unique rewards flexibility, but watch your spending

You know your spending habits the best, so this card puts you in the driver’s seat when it comes to your highest earnings.

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  12 min
Snapshot

4.3

Bankrate rating
Bottom line

Cards where you can select your bonus categories are becoming more popular, and the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the most flexible and rewarding choice category cards, especially for Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members. But the quarterly spending limit could be a bit low for many cardholders.

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for wholesale club rewards
Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

  • Rewards value
    3.3 / 5
    APR
    3 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    2.3 / 5
    Features
    3 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card overview

If you want a higher reward rate than what the standard 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back card offers, but need more consistency than a rotating bonus category card can give, you’re in luck.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of the few cash back credit cards that allows you to pick your bonus cash back category. On top of that, you can also switch your choice once per calendar month, a feature that offers great flexibility and makes it easier to adjust to big purchases and unexpected expenses. Coupled with the card’s boosted cash back rate at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, choice categories can help you rake in plenty of earnings.

However, your boosted cash back categories share a $2,500 spending limit on combined purchases per quarter, after which your rewards rate drops to just to 1 percent cash back. This quarterly cap is more flexible than spending caps on other cash back cards, but it can be limiting for big spenders.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3 percent cash back on category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement
    • 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
    • Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
    • 1 percent on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $200 online cash rewards after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Apr

    0% APR offer

    • 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles 
    • 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made in the first 60 days (3 percent balance transfer fee applies) 
    • 18.24% - 28.24% variable APR 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • 3 percent balance transfer fee 

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats
    Other cardholder perks
    • Bank of America Preferred Rewards®
    • BankAmeriDeals 
    • Visa Signature benefits including Visa Signature® Concierge, roadside dispatch and travel and emergency assistance
    • Museums on Us 

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Bank of America Customized Cash pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can swap your highest-earning category once per calendar month, adding to the power you have to match your rewards to your spending.

  • Checkmark

    Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn up to 75 percent more cash back on all purchases.

  • Checkmark

    The card offers a generous intro APR period on purchases and balance transfers, so it's a great fit if you need to finance a purchase or pay off debt.

Cons

  • Your earnings might be limited by the quarterly spending cap.

  • Rival cards have potentially higher welcome offers or lower spending requirements.

  • This card has few noteworthy benefits other than the rewards program.

Why you might want the Bank of America Customized Cash

The Bank of America Customized Cash card stands out for the freedom it gives cardholders to choose where they earn the most. In addition, you’ll get some breathing room with interest thanks to competitive intro APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers.

Rewards: The power to choose 

The Customized Cash is one of the few cards available that lets you choose where you earn the highest rewards rate. You have six options, and all of them are fairly popular spending categories. You can easily tailor your card to match your spending habits, ensuring you get the most out of your cash back card.

The 3 percent cash back categories you can choose from are: 

  • Gas (including electric vehicle charging)
  • Online shopping (including Cable, Streaming, Internet and Phone services)
  • Dining
  • Travel
  • Drug stores
  • Home improvement/furnishings

Additionally, the Customized Cash earns 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1 percent on all other purchases. It's rare to see wholesale clubs included in the grocery category, even for some of the best grocery store cards. But the Customized Cash does exclude superstores, although it doesn’t explicitly state which ones.

Your 3 percent and 2 percent cash back categories share a $2,500 quarterly spending cap, then reward rates drop to 1 percent. That’s about $833 per month in combined category spending before you hit the limit. Depending on your spending habits, this could cut into your earnings. However, it’s worth noting that competing cards have spending caps of $1,500 per quarter or $500 per month. While the Customized Cash Rewards card limits your cash back earnings, the ceiling is relatively high.

You can change your 3 percent category once per calendar month through the online banking portal or mobile app, giving you even more flexibility. If you don’t change it, your 3 percent category stays the same from the previous month. 

Intro APR: Competitive offers can help ward off interest 

This card’s intro APR offer length of 15 billing cycles applies to both balance transfers (made in the first 60 days of opening your account) and purchases, which makes it ideal for saving on interest on past debt or new purchases. 

While this isn’t the longest intro APR available, it’s quite competitive. You’ll also want to keep the card’s 3 percent balance transfer fee in mind. This fee is standard among balance transfer cards but could still add to your total debt payoff amount.

The ongoing 18.24% - 28.24% variable APR means you could get a rate that’s lower than the current average credit card interest rate, depending on your creditworthiness. 

Since balance transfer and low-interest cards seldom have generous rewards programs, the Customized Cash becomes even more attractive for people looking for a decent break on interest while earning rewards.

Why you might want a different cash back card

The Customized Cash falls short when it comes to its perks, fees and welcome offer. It’ll be expensive to take this card abroad and the most valuable perks come at a potentially steep price.

Rates and fees: Not an ideal travel companion

While Bank of America won’t charge you annually to hold the Customized Cash, you can still run into common credit card fees. One of the most disappointing is the 3 percent foreign transaction fee, which tacks on an extra cost to any international purchase. Many no-annual-fee cash back cards with bonus categories don’t charge foreign transaction fees, so the Customized Cash falls behind the pack in this regard.

Cardholder perks: Best for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members

While no-annual-fee cards typically don't feature a lot of perks, this card is especially low on benefits. Travel insurances, annual credits and lounge access are not perks you’ll get to enjoy with the Bank of America Customized Cash. Niche benefits like BankAmeriDeals and Museums on Us may only be of value to a select group of people, and its Visa Signature benefits are fairly standard.

Perhaps the most notable cardholder perk is Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program, which could get you some of the highest rewards rates available with a boost of up to 25 to 75 percent. You’ll need to keep a qualifying balance across your Bank of America and Merrill Edge accounts to get the Preferred Rewards boost, and some of the daily average balance thresholds across accounts could be difficult to reach. Here is a breakdown of the four Preferred Rewards tiers: 

  • Preferred Rewards Gold (at least a $20,000 balance): 25 percent boost for 3.75 percent on choice category purchases, 2.5 percent on grocery store and wholesale club purchases along with 1.25 percent on all other purchases (2.06 percent average rewards rate)
  • Preferred Rewards Platinum (at least a $50,000 balance): 50 percent boost for 4.5 percent on choice category purchases, 3 percent on grocery store and wholesale club purchases along with 1.5 percent on all other purchases (2.47 percent average rewards rate)
  • Preferred Rewards Platinum Honors (at least a $100,000 balance): 75 percent boost for 5.25 percent on choice category purchases, 3.5 percent on grocery store and wholesale club purchases along with 1.75 percent on all other purchases (2.88 percent average rewards rate)
  • Preferred Rewards Diamond (at least a $1,000,000 balance): 75 percent boost for 5.25 percent on choice category purchases, 3.5 percent on grocery store and wholesale club purchases along with 1.75 percent on all other purchases (2.88 percent average rewards rate)

Welcome offer: A standard offer with a higher requirement

You’ll have to spend $1,000 in your first 90 days with the card to earn the $200 online cash rewards bonus, which is standard among no-annual-fee cash back cards, but the spending requirement could be lower. For example, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has a welcome offer of $200 when you spend $500 in the first three months — which is a lower spending requirement for the same bonus in the same timeframe. 

The upside is if you use this card exclusively for purchases in your choice spending category, groceries and another high-cost item, you should still be able to meet the welcome offer requirement. You can use the extra $200 as a statement credit or pocket it via a direct deposit.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Bankrate editor Ashley Parks enjoys using the Customized Cash as part of her card portfolio. She tries to use her card according to shifts in her spending habits to maximize her earning potential.

“I use the Customized Cash exclusively as my gas credit card, since I have other cards to cover other top categories in my budget like travel and dining. During the holiday season, when I’m doing less driving and more online shopping, I switch my choice category to online shopping so I can still maximize my cash back earnings. It’s great having a card I can easily tailor to my needs as they change.” 

— Ashley Parks, Editor at Bankrate

How the Unlimited Cash Rewards card compares to other cash back cards

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card stands out among some of the best no annual fee credit cards for its versatile rewards program. Even so, new approaches to flexible categories and more comprehensive flat-rate cards are gaining traction and providing people with competing alternatives to the Customized Cash card.

Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Chase Freedom Unlimited&#174;

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn a $200 bonus
Rewards rate

1.5% - 5%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Best cards to pair with the Bank of America Customized Cash

The best cards to pair with the Customized Cash will be rewards cards that cover categories that the Customized Cash doesn’t. A flat-rate rewards card with unlimited earnings and no spending caps may be your top choice, but a bonus category card with boosted rewards rates in categories you can’t find on the Customized Cash could work just as well.

Who is the Bank of America Customized Cash right for?

This card is ideal for anyone with a firm grasp of their budget and who knows where they can squeeze the most out of a card. Also, people with Bank of America as their primary bank will benefit if they qualify for Preferred Rewards.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card worth it?

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card is an excellent no-annual-fee card if you think you'll earn more by maximizing the card's bonus categories rather than with a 1.5 percent flat-rate cash back card.

However, the card might be high maintenance for some and its spending cap can dampen its potential value. If you can benefit from this card’s intro APR offers and customizable bonus categories, the Customized Cash is definitely worth a look, especially if you qualify for the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program.

Dig deeper: Is the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card worth it?

Frequently asked questions

