At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Both the Citi Custom Cash® Card and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offer plenty of cash back with no annual fee and a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers and purchases.

The Citi Custom Cash Card earns a generous 5 percent cash back on your top spending category each billing cycle.

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card earns 3 percent cash back in a category of your choosing while earning 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (on up to $2,500 in combined 3 percent and 2 percent category spending each quarter).

Finding the best fit comes down to how much money you spend in a month and where you spend it.

Both the Citi Custom Cash® Card and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card can earn you plenty of cash back, especially in select spending categories. Even better, neither card charges an annual fee.

The best fit for you, however, comes down to how you spend. If you spend a lot of money in one particular category, such as dining out or at supermarkets, the Citi Custom Cash might be the smart choice. But if you spend widely on a variety of different purchase types, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card might make more financial sense.

Here’s a detailed look at how these two cards compare.

Main details

Features Citi Custom Cash® Card Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Welcome bonus Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Rewards rate

5% cash back on your top eligible spending category each billing cycle (on up to $500, then 1%)



4% cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel portal (through June 30, 2025)



1% back on all other purchases 3% cash back on eligible category purchases of your choice



2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined 3% and 2% category purchases each quarter, then 1%)



1% on all other purchases Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) 19.24% - 29.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers Annual fee $0 $0 Foreign transaction fee 3% 3%

Citi Custom Cash vs. Bank of America Customized Cash highlights

Badge Welcome bonus winner Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Whey they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

How much can you earn with each of these cards? That depends on how you spend during the month. If you tend to spend heavily in just one category every month, you might earn more with the Citi Custom Cash Card. If your spending is spread out over several types of purchases, the Customized Cash Rewards card might be the better choice.

Citi Custom Cash vs. Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards spending example

Let’s say that your top spending category with the Citi Custom Cash is grocery stores, and you spend $500 during your billing cycle. You’ll automatically be awarded 5 percent cash back on that spending, which is equal to $25 in cash back rewards.

Say you also charge $800 during the rest of the month on other purchases in various categories. At 1 percent cash back, you’ll get $8 in rewards. That’s a total of $33 in cash back earnings for the month.

Depending on how you spend, you could earn more with the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card by spending the same amount during your billing cycle. For example, let’s say you choose travel as your 3 percent spending category with this card and spend $1,000 on airfare and hotels in a month. Doing so will earn you $30 cash back.

If you then spend $300 at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, which qualify for 2 percent cash back, you’ll earn an additional $6 in rewards. That gives you a total of $36 in cash back while spending the same $1,300 for the billing cycle — or $3 more than you’d get with the Citi Custom Cash. Keep in mind, however, that you will have also spent $1,300 of the $2,500 quarterly cap for boosted rewards in the 3 percent and 2 percent categories. That only leaves room to earn boosted rewards on a total of $1,200 in combined spending for the other 2 months of the quarter.

Choosing the card that earns the most cash back each month depends on your spending habits. If you don’t spend enough in your 3 percent category with the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card, you might not earn as much cash back as you would with the Citi Custom Cash. At the same time, if you don’t spend enough in a single category with the Citi Custom Cash (around $500 in a month), it might be more valuable to carry the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card.

Why should you get the Citi Custom Cash Card?

The Citi Custom Cash comes down to its 5 percent category, which can fluctuate every billing cycle and gives you automatic bonus cash back on your top spending category. Though you might need to do a little more planning to receive bonus cash back on the category of your choice, you’ll find that the Citi Custom Cash is worth adding to your wallet due to its long-term value.

Additional benefits Caret Down The Citi Custom Cash doesn’t come with a lot of benefits besides its cash back program and 0 percent intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR thereafter). Keep in mind that every transfer you perform requires a balance transfer fee of $5 or 5 percent of your transfer amount, whichever is greater. The card also offers standard benefits such as identity theft protection, fraud alerts and $0 liability on unauthorized purchases.

Redemption options Caret Down Like other Citi credit cards, you’ll receive your cash back in the form of Citi ThankYou points. You can redeem these points for cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit or check. You can also redeem your ThankYou points for rewards such as gift cards, travel and on Amazon purchases.

Recommended credit score Caret Down To qualify for this card, you should have good to excellent credit with a FICO score of 670 or better.

Why should you get the Bank of America Customized Cash card?

One of the most valuable benefits of the Customized Cash Rewards card is the ability to customize your cash back bonus categories each month. So, if you’re about to embark on an expensive vacation, you may wish to make travel your choice category for that month. If you need to purchase an expensive home appliance, like a washing machine or refrigerator, you might make home renovations your choice category for the month instead.

Additional benefits Caret Down Similar to the Citi Custom Cash Card, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers (made within the first 60 days) for a lengthy 15 billing cycles (19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable APR thereafter). The balance transfer fee is 3 percent of the transfer amount the first 60 days your account is open, then 4 percent after — which is in line with fees from most balance transfer credit cards. Note that the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is part of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program. This program can greatly increase the amount of cash back you earn, with membership tiers based on your combined average three-month balance across qualifying Bank of America and Merrill investing accounts. At the Platinum Honors tier, for example, you’ll earn a 75 percent bonus on all the cash back you earn with the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card. This can boost your rewards to 5.25 percent cash back in your choice category, 3.5 percent at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1.75 percent cash back on all other purchases. However, you’ll need to have at least $100,000 deposited with a Bank of America bank account or a Merrill investment account to reach this tier. The card also offers a $0 liability guarantee, protecting you from fraudulent card transactions, and access to Bank of America’s online and mobile banking service.

Redemption options Caret Down You can redeem your cash back bonus as a statement credit or direct deposit into a Bank of America checking or savings account or an eligible Merrill account. You can also redeem your rewards for a check starting at $25 or as a contribution to fund a qualifying 529 plan with Merrill.

Recommended credit score Caret Down As with the Citi Custom Cash Card, good to excellent credit is required to be approved for the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card (FICO score of 670 or higher).

The bottom line

Which of these two cards is better? Again, it depends on your monthly spending habits. If you’re a relatively low spender who typically buys a lot in one specific category, the Citi Custom Cash Card might make sense. But if you spend across several categories and are part of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card could provide you with a higher amount of cash back each month.

Information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card was last updated on September 12, 2024.