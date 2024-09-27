At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Gift card redemption is often seen as less valuable than other redemption options, which is true in most cases.

Redeeming rewards for travel often, though not always, offers the most bang for your buck.

If you choose to redeem rewards for gift cards, look for promotions or bonuses to make it especially worthwhile.

Many credit card issuers allow you to purchase gift cards using points, miles or cash back — but are the redemptions worth it?

It depends.

Why redeem rewards for gift cards?

There are many reasons to redeem rewards for gift cards. First, redeeming credit card rewards for gift cards can help you cover a simple gift. Once you purchase a gift card using rewards, you can then use it to buy gifts or gift the card itself. For example, a Sephora or Ulta gift card may be a solid birthday present if you have a sister who loves makeup. Or, if you have a friend having a baby shower, you could buy a Target gift card and use it to purchase the baby gift.

You may also want to buy gift cards using your credit card rewards to prevent rewards from expiring due to account inactivity. The rules regarding rewards expiration vary by credit card. For example, Southwest credit card points don’t expire as long as you have an active Southwest Rapid Rewards account. The same goes for points earned through Chase Ultimate Rewards — there is no expiration date, but you must use the points before closing your account (or you lose the points).

On the other hand, rewards points earned with Wells Fargo business cards, for example, do not expire as long as the account is open and in good standing.

The redemption value of gift cards

The value of your gift card redemption will vary by credit card and whether additional promotions are available.

Historically, gift card redemption has been seen as less valuable compared to other redemption options — which is still true in most cases. However, with cards like the Citi Rewards+® Card, for example, you’ll get more value for your points when redeeming for gift cards (1 cent apiece) compared to redeeming them for cash back (0.5 cents a piece).

In most cases, redeeming rewards for travel gets you the best value for your money. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, for example, you’ll earn 1.25 cents per point on travel redeemed through Chase TravelSM and 1.5 cents per point in the case of the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Further, there’s the potential for even greater reward value when you transfer rewards to a card’s hotel or airline partner. In the case of the Sapphire Reserve, points can be worth about 2.0 cents apiece toward high-value Chase transfer partner travel, according to Bankrate valuations.

Promotional offers

Regarding promotions, some credit cards offer discounts when redeeming your rewards for gift cards, meaning you’ll pay less than the card’s face value. For example, a $25 gift card may only cost you $20, in other words, you get to keep money in your pocket for the next person on your list.

Last year, Chase offered a 10 percent discount on gift card redemptions for brands like Macy’s and Panera Bread. Information about these offers typically comes directly to your inbox, but you can also check for updates on pages in your online account, such as Chase Offers and Amex Offers.

Do gift cards expire?

According to a recent Bankrate’s Gift Card Survey, 47 percent of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, which means many people are leaving money on the table.

Fortunately, due to the Credit CARD Act of 2009, gift cards distributed by card issuers can’t expire for at least five years after the date of activation. Exact expiration policies vary by gift card merchant and card issuer and can be found in the card’s terms and conditions.

The bottom line

Redeeming rewards for gift cards can be worthwhile — especially if there are promotions or if your card explicitly states it’s valuable to do so. Though redeeming rewards for travel typically offers the most value, it’s not always black and white.

If you don’t have upcoming travel plans or your points are on the verge of expiring, it may make sense to explore this route.