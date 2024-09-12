At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Department stores are ideal for shoppers who appreciate customer-friendly return policies, a variety of brands, competitive sales and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Beyond store credit cards, there are plenty of other credit cards that offer lucrative rewards on department store purchases.

When searching for the best credit card for department stores, there are some standouts. Many of these cards provide valuable rewards structures and retail protections like extended warranty coverage and purchase protection.

Comparing the best cards for department stores

Card Name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate score U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card $0



5 percent cash back on purchases in two categories of your choice, including department stores (up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent)



5 percent back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations through the Rewards Center



2 percent cash back on one choice everyday category



Up to 5 percent cash back on online shopping through Rewards Center Shopping Deals



1 percent back on all other purchases 3.2 Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express $0



3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent)



1 percent cash back on other purchases 4.6 Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0



3 percent cash back on eligible category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement



2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs



Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent



1 percent on all other purchases 4.1 Citi Double Cash® Card $0



Limited-time offer: 5 percent total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi TravelSM portal through Dec. 31, 2024



Up to 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (1 percent when you buy, plus another 1 percent when you pay off purchases) 4.1

Top cards for department stores

Best for cash back U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Tailor your cash back rewards to the products and services you spend the most on each quarter. Its introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers (for transfers made within 60 days of account opening) can help you curb interest. Cons Its $2,000 limit on combined purchases in your 5 percent categories each quarter can hinder rewards for big spenders. Since it’s a cash back card, you can’t transfer rewards to other rewards programs for increased value.



Best for online purchases Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros U.S. online retail shopping is a unique rewards category you won’t find on many other rewards cards. Its competitive introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help you save on current card debt and temporarily avoid interest on new purchases. Cons Wholesale clubs and superstores aren’t considered U.S. supermarkets in the card’s bonus category. Maximizing the U.S. supermarket spending cap would net more cash back with the American Express Blue Cash Preferred® card.



Best for Bank of America customers Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Swap your highest-earning category once per calendar month to exercise this card’s flexibility for earning rewards. Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn up to 75 percent more cash back on all purchases. Cons Other cash back and rewards cards have higher welcome offers with lower spending requirements. This card has few noteworthy benefits other than its rewards program and Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program.



Best for flat cash back Citi Double Cash® Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its high flat cash back rate makes it an excellent standalone or complementary card. It features one of the longest intro APR offers for balance transfers on a rewards card, giving new cardholders a chance to cut back on the interest they owe. Cons Its foreign transaction fee makes this card a poor choice for international purchases and traveling abroad. It doesn’t offer an introductory APR on new purchases, so it won’t be a good fit if you have bulk purchases coming up.



How to choose a credit card for department stores

When shopping for a store credit card, consider the following to determine if this type of card is the right choice for you.

Co-branded department cards versus general rewards cards

If you shop at several department stores, one of the cards listed above might be a good pick for you since they’re general rewards cards that earn boosted rates no matter where you shop (as long as you’re shopping in their boosted categories). But if you prefer shopping at just one or two department stores, a co-branded store might be better for you.

Annual spend at department stores

Figure out how much you spend at department stores annually. If it’s much less than all of your other spending categories, it won’t be a good idea to make a department store credit card the primary focus of your rewards strategy. Instead, you should consider a flexible cash back card that offers cash back on all department store purchases, along with other key categories like groceries, gas, dining and travel.

Cards portfolio

Consider your other cards, especially how much you’re paying annually in fees. All of the above cards come with no annual fee, so they won’t cost you anything to hold — but that doesn’t make them worth it. Make sure you’re already maximizing your other cards before adding another one to your wallet.

Frequently asked questions about cards for department stores

What are department store credit cards? Caret Down Department store credit cards are retail cards offered by specific stores for shopping benefits like bonuses and discounts. There are two varieties: store-only cards and network cards that work like regular credit cards. They’re easier to qualify for, making them good for building credit, but they often come with high interest rates and limited usability. The cards listed here are general rewards cards that you can use to maximize on department store shopping with more flexibility.

Are department store credit cards easier to get than a general rewards card? Caret Down Department store credit cards tend to be more accessible, especially for those with lower credit scores or limited credit history. However, they often have higher APRs, modest credit limits and can typically only be used at specific retailers.

What card is best for shopping? Caret Down The best card for shopping varies by your spending habits and rewards preferences. Always weigh the annual fees, rewards categories and benefits before deciding.

The bottom line

Department store purchases can add up quickly. With careful planning, you’ll be able to earn valuable credit card rewards on all (or most) of your purchases. The cards on this page aren’t tied to a specific store, but still offer a generous amount of rewards or cash back for purchases you might make at department stores. They also don’t include substantial APRs or credit limit restrictions commonly found on store-specific cards.

However, it’s important to note that it’s becoming harder to find cards that earn rewards on department store purchases since department stores are becoming a less common category. For example, both the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Chase Freedom Flex℠ used to offer boosted rewards on department store purchases years ago, but the category hasn’t returned for either. It might make sense to make the most of this category while you can, but don’t make it a focus of your card strategy if it doesn’t make sense with your current spending habits.

*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.