We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we
adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an
explanation for
.
The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of
the offers mentioned may have expired.
Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews
or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone,
and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.
Department stores are ideal for shoppers who appreciate customer-friendly return policies, a variety of brands, competitive sales and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Beyond store credit cards, there are plenty of other credit cards that offer lucrative rewards on department store purchases.
When searching for the best credit card for department stores, there are some standouts. Many of these cards provide valuable rewards structures and retail protections like extended warranty coverage and purchase protection.
3 percent cash back on eligible category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement
2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
Limited-time offer: 5 percent total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi TravelSM portal through Dec. 31, 2024
Up to 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (1 percent when you buy, plus another 1 percent when you pay off purchases)
4.1
Top cards for department stores
Best for cash back
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
With the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, you can earn 5 percent cash back in two categories of your choice ( up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent). Department stores are one of the categories you can earn 5 percent cash back in, and if you reach the spending maximum each quarter, you could earn $400 in cash back per year. Just make sure you choose your 5 percent and 2 percent categories each quarter. Otherwise,all eligible purchases will only earn 1 percent cash back. Also, although quarterly categories tend to stay the same, it’s possible they may change each quarter.
Pros
Tailor your cash back rewards to the products and services you spend the most on each quarter.
Its introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers (for transfers made within 60 days of account opening) can help you curb interest.
Cons
Its $2,000 limit on combined purchases in your 5 percent categories each quarter can hinder rewards for big spenders.
Since it’s a cash back card, you can’t transfer rewards to other rewards programs for increased value.
Best for online purchases
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which comes with no annual fee, offers 3 percent cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, U.S. supermarket purchases and U.S. gas station purchases (on up to $6,000 in purchases in each category per calendar year, then 1 percent) and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. The online retail category not only includes online purchases made at department stores — it also includes a long list of other online merchants like Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com. If you’re able to reach the $6,000 limit, you’ll earn $180 back on your online purchases, plus 1 percent for any spending beyond that limit.
Pros
U.S. online retail shopping is a unique rewards category you won’t find on many other rewards cards.
Its competitive introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers can help you save on current card debt and temporarily avoid interest on new purchases.
Cons
Wholesale clubs and superstores aren’t considered U.S. supermarkets in the card’s bonus category.
Maximizing the U.S. supermarket spending cap would net more cash back with the American Express Blue Cash Preferred® card.
Best for Bank of America customers
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card allows you to choose which category you’ll earn 3 percent cash back in — you can choose from online shopping (including department stores), gas, dining, travel, drugstores or home improvement. You’ll also earn 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (a rare inclusion) and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases.
Pros
Swap your highest-earning category once per calendar month to exercise this card’s flexibility for earning rewards.
Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn up to 75 percent more cash back on all purchases.
Cons
Other cash back and rewards cards have higher welcome offers with lower spending requirements.
This card has few noteworthy benefits other than its rewards program and Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program.
Best for flat cash back
Citi Double Cash® Card
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
The Citi® Double Cash Card is true to its name, offering up to 2 percent cash back on all purchases — 1 percent when you make purchases and another 1 percent as you pay for those purchases. This card also comes with no annual fee, so you won’t have to worry about that cutting into your rewards potential. Because there are no caps, you can purchase appliances, jewelry, housewares and wardrobe essentials at department stores and earn the same great cash back rate on all of those purchases.
Pros
Its high flat cash back rate makes it an excellent standalone or complementary card.
It features one of the longest intro APR offers for balance transfers on a rewards card, giving new cardholders a chance to cut back on the interest they owe.
Cons
Its foreign transaction fee makes this card a poor choice for international purchases and traveling abroad.
It doesn’t offer an introductory APR on new purchases, so it won’t be a good fit if you have bulk purchases coming up.
Co-branded department cards versus general rewards cards
If you shop at several department stores, one of the cards listed above might be a good pick for you since they’re general rewards cards that earn boosted rates no matter where you shop (as long as you’re shopping in their boosted categories). But if you prefer shopping at just one or two department stores, a co-branded store might be better for you.
Annual spend at department stores
Figure out how much you spend at department stores annually. If it’s much less than all of your other spending categories, it won’t be a good idea to make a department store credit card the primary focus of your rewards strategy. Instead, you should consider a flexible cash back card that offers cash back on all department store purchases, along with other key categories like groceries, gas, dining and travel.
Cards portfolio
Consider your other cards, especially how much you’re paying annually in fees. All of the above cards come with no annual fee, so they won’t cost you anything to hold — but that doesn’t make them worth it. Make sure you’re already maximizing your other cards before adding another one to your wallet.
Frequently asked questions about cards for department stores
Department store credit cards are retail cards offered by specific stores for shopping benefits like bonuses and discounts. There are two varieties: store-only cards and network cards that work like regular credit cards. They’re easier to qualify for, making them good for building credit, but they often come with high interest rates and limited usability. The cards listed here are general rewards cards that you can use to maximize on department store shopping with more flexibility.
Department store credit cards tend to be more accessible, especially for those with lower credit scores or limited credit history. However, they often have higher APRs, modest credit limits and can typically only be used at specific retailers.
The best card for shopping varies by your spending habits and rewards preferences. Always weigh the annual fees, rewards categories and benefits before deciding.
The bottom line
Department store purchases can add up quickly. With careful planning, you’ll be able to earn valuable credit card rewards on all (or most) of your purchases. The cards on this page aren’t tied to a specific store, but still offer a generous amount of rewards or cash back for purchases you might make at department stores. They also don’t include substantial APRs or credit limit restrictions commonly found on store-specific cards.
However, it’s important to note that it’s becoming harder to find cards that earn rewards on department store purchases since department stores are becoming a less common category. For example, both the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Chase Freedom Flex℠ used to offer boosted rewards on department store purchases years ago, but the category hasn’t returned for either. It might make sense to make the most of this category while you can, but don’t make it a focus of your card strategy if it doesn’t make sense with your current spending habits.
*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.