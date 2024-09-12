Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Department stores are ideal for shoppers who appreciate customer-friendly return policies, a variety of brands, competitive sales and the convenience of one-stop shopping. Beyond store credit cards, there are plenty of other credit cards that offer lucrative rewards on department store purchases.

When searching for the best credit card for department stores, there are some standouts. Many of these cards provide valuable rewards structures and retail protections like extended warranty coverage and purchase protection.

Comparing the best cards for department stores

Card Name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate score
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card $0

  • 5 percent cash back on purchases in two categories of your choice, including department stores (up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent)

  • 5 percent back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations through the Rewards Center

  • 2 percent cash back on one choice everyday category

  • Up to 5 percent cash back on online shopping through Rewards Center Shopping Deals

  • 1 percent back on all other purchases
 3.2
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express $0

  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent)

  • 1 percent cash back on other purchases
 4.6
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0

  • 3 percent cash back on eligible category purchases of choice, including gas (plus electric vehicle charging stations), online shopping (plus cable, streaming, internet and phone services), dining, travel, drugstore or home improvement

  • 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

  • Spending cap: up to $2,500 of combined 3 and 2 percent category purchases each quarter, then 1 percent

  • 1 percent on all other purchases
 4.1
Citi Double Cash® Card $0

  • Limited-time offer: 5 percent total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi TravelSM portal through Dec. 31, 2024

  • Up to 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases (1 percent when you buy, plus another 1 percent when you pay off purchases)
 4.1

Top cards for department stores

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card image
Best for cash back

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5
3.2
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express image
Best for online purchases

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for Bank of America customers

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Citi Double Cash® Card image
Best for flat cash back

Citi Double Cash® Card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1

How to choose a credit card for department stores

When shopping for a store credit card, consider the following to determine if this type of card is the right choice for you.

Co-branded department cards versus general rewards cards

If you shop at several department stores, one of the cards listed above might be a good pick for you since they’re general rewards cards that earn boosted rates no matter where you shop (as long as you’re shopping in their boosted categories). But if you prefer shopping at just one or two department stores, a co-branded store might be better for you. 

Annual spend at department stores

Figure out how much you spend at department stores annually. If it’s much less than all of your other spending categories, it won’t be a good idea to make a department store credit card the primary focus of your rewards strategy. Instead, you should consider a flexible cash back card that offers cash back on all department store purchases, along with other key categories like groceries, gas, dining and travel.

Cards portfolio

Consider your other cards, especially how much you’re paying annually in fees. All of the above cards come with no annual fee, so they won’t cost you anything to hold — but that doesn’t make them worth it. Make sure you’re already maximizing your other cards before adding another one to your wallet.

Frequently asked questions about cards for department stores

The bottom line

Department store purchases can add up quickly. With careful planning, you’ll be able to earn valuable credit card rewards on all (or most) of your purchases. The cards on this page aren’t tied to a specific store, but still offer a generous amount of rewards or cash back for purchases you might make at department stores. They also don’t include substantial APRs or credit limit restrictions commonly found on store-specific cards.

However, it’s important to note that it’s becoming harder to find cards that earn rewards on department store purchases since department stores are becoming a less common category. For example, both the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Chase Freedom Flex℠ used to offer boosted rewards on department store purchases years ago, but the category hasn’t returned for either. It might make sense to make the most of this category while you can, but don’t make it a focus of your card strategy if it doesn’t make sense with your current spending habits.

*The information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.