Key takeaways The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card is a unique rewards credit card that includes decent benefits and excellent travel and emergency assistance.

The introductory APR offer for both purchases and balance transfers may help you reach other financial goals.

You can maximize the rewards of the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card by diligently tracking the bonus categories for maximum cash back.

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* has a unique bonus category structure that makes it popular among cardholders who love customizable rewards. Cardholders can earn:

5 percent cash back in two chosen categories on up to $2,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent

5 percent back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations through the U.S, Bank Rewards Center

2 percent cash back on one chosen everyday category

1 percent back on all other purchases

While this no-annual-fee card boasts a strong rewards structure, it’s pretty slim on additional benefits. It does, however, come with an introductory annual percentage rate (APR) offer for new purchases and balance transfers. Also, it’s a part of the Visa Signature credit card family, which means it comes with the perks that all Visa Signature cards offer.

We break down those benefits in this guide, so you can decide whether the card will suit your needs.

U.S. Bank Cash+ benefits

You can get the following benefits from this U.S. Bank card:

Welcome offer

U.S. Bank offers new cardholders a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of opening an account. That translates to spending around $250 a month in your first four months. For most, that’s fairly doable, making this card a great option for those who want a welcome bonus, also sometimes called a sign-up bonus, without spending a hefty amount to reach the required spending threshold.

Introductory APR offer for purchases and balance transfers

Need to finance a large purchase over several months — or looking to pay down high-interest debt from other cards? This card offers a 0 percent introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening, as well as on purchases. Balance transfers come with a 3 percent balance transfer fee with a $5 minimum, which is fairly common for these kinds of offers.

After that, the variable ongoing APR of 19.74 percent to 29.74 percent kicks in. The 15-month period will give you more than a year to focus on paying down your balance or paying off a large purchase without accruing interest.

U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan access

U.S. Bank occasionally offers cardholders access to their ExtendPay Plan, which allows cardholders to pay off a new purchase in fixed monthly installments while still avoiding interest. This differs from an introductory APR offer because your overall APR isn’t changing — the plan is only for specific purchases, and you must be able to designate at least $100 minimum (with a 50 percent maximum) of your credit line to the plan in order to use it. Plus, not every purchase is eligible for ExtendPay, and you’ll have to pay an additional fee to use the plan.

With the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card, however, you can open ExtendPay Plans for no additional fees within 60 days of account opening.

Dynamic bonus categories

One of the biggest benefits of the U.S. Bank Cash Visa Signature card is the 5 percent cash back you can receive in two categories of your choosing on up to $2,000 in combined purchases each quarter (then 1 percent). Current category options include:

TV, internet and streaming services

Home utilities

Cellphone providers

Electronic stores

Gyms and fitness centers

Select transit

Select clothing stores

Select furniture stores

Fast food

Movie theaters

Sporting goods stores

You can also choose one everyday spending category that will give you 2 percent cash back on all purchases in that category. Those include:

Grocery stores and grocery delivery services

Restaurants

Gas stations and EV charging stations

You’re allowed to change your category selections every quarter. Some enjoy the game of selecting new categories each quarter, especially those with varied expenses, while others prefer to keep the same categories depending on their spending habits.

Rewards Center Shopping Deals

Cardholders get access to the U.S. Bank Rewards Center Shopping Deals platform and browser extension, where they can shop online for special deals. The platform has over 1,100 online merchants and offers up to 5 percent total cash back while you shop.

Visa Signature benefits

Visa groups its credit cards into three tiers: Visa Traditional, Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. Each tier comes with its own suite of perks, and Visa Signature is the middle-of-the-road option.

Here are some of the perks included with the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature:

Roadside dispatch : For a set price per service call, you can contact the roadside dispatch hotline for emergency assistance 24 hours a day. Services include standard towing, tire changing, jump-starting, lockout service and fuel delivery.

: For a set price per service call, you can contact the roadside dispatch hotline for emergency assistance 24 hours a day. Services include standard towing, tire changing, jump-starting, lockout service and fuel delivery. Travel and emergency assistance services : Visa will connect you with the services you need while traveling, including emergency transportation assistance, prescription and valuable document delivery, legal referrals, translation services and lost luggage services.

: Visa will connect you with the services you need while traveling, including emergency transportation assistance, prescription and valuable document delivery, legal referrals, translation services and lost luggage services. Norton LifeLock Solutions discounts : Identity-theft monitoring from Norton can keep you informed about if and how your data is being used on the dark web.

: Identity-theft monitoring from Norton can keep you informed about if and how your data is being used on the dark web. Auto rental collision damage waiver : When you use your credit card, you can qualify for rental car insurance rather than having to purchase it from the rental company.

: When you use your credit card, you can qualify for rental car insurance rather than having to purchase it from the rental company. Emergency card replacement: Have your card replaced in one to three business days in case of an emergency.

Have your card replaced in one to three business days in case of an emergency. Zero-fraud liability: You are not responsible for any unauthorized transactions made on your credit card if it’s lost or stolen.

Maximizing the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

Here’s how you can make sure you’re getting the most out of this card’s benefits:

Know your Visa Signature benefits. Many of the Visa Signature benefits apply to emergency situations, like a flat tire, a lost or stolen card, or prescription needs. In such situations, it can be hard to remember your coverage, and so it’s a good idea to refresh your memory of your card’s benefits every so often so you don’t forget to use those perks when they count. You can also make a note of your Visa Signature perks on your phone so that they’re easy to access when you need them.

Many of the Visa Signature benefits apply to emergency situations, like a flat tire, a lost or stolen card, or prescription needs. In such situations, it can be hard to remember your coverage, and so it’s a good idea to refresh your memory of your card’s benefits every so often so you don’t forget to use those perks when they count. You can also make a note of your Visa Signature perks on your phone so that they’re easy to access when you need them. Make use of your bonus rewards categories. Quarterly-changing bonus categories can keep your rewards game fun, but they can be useless if you’re not paying attention. To get full value out of this perk, aim to select categories that you can spend $2,000 within over the course of three months, maxing out that 5 percent cash back benefit. Then, of course, be diligent about using your card for those purchases.

Quarterly-changing bonus categories can keep your rewards game fun, but they can be useless if you’re not paying attention. To get full value out of this perk, aim to select categories that you can spend $2,000 within over the course of three months, maxing out that 5 percent cash back benefit. Then, of course, be diligent about using your card for those purchases. Transfer your balance as soon as possible. The introductory 0 percent APR only lasts for the first 15 billing cycles, and balance transfers must be made within the first 60 days of account opening to qualify, so if you do intend to transfer a balance, do it soon. After the intro APR period ends, the regular variable APR of 19.74 percent to 29.74 percent applies to your credit card balance.

The bottom line

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card doesn’t have the richest suite of benefits, but it’s a solid card for people who like customization and rewards on everyday purchases. You can certainly make use of the introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers, as well as the changing rewards categories. And don’t overlook the Visa Signature benefits, which can connect you to a variety of emergency services if you ever need them.

If you want to consider other cards, start by checking out our list of today’s top rewards credit cards. You can compare the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature to other customizable rewards credit cards before making your decision.

*Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.