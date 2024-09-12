At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Travel credit cards offer a broad range of perks that can make travel more convenient, more comfortable and even more affordable. One such benefit is rental car insurance.

If you sign up for a rewards credit card that offers this benefit, simply use your credit card to pay for the full rental agreement when you rent a car and decline the coverage the agency offers you at the counter. The coverage you have with your credit card will apply to your car rental agreement, but there are different levels of car rental coverage offered by credit cards. To help you understand which credit card has the best car rental coverage for you, here are some of the best examples.

Comparing cards with car rental insurance

Best credit cards with primary rental car insurance

Best value Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its impressive airline and hotel transfer partners offer boosted redemption value. It includes perks commonly found on higher-tier travel cards, including its anniversary bonus and travel protections. Cons Its annual fee will offset a sizable chunk of your rewards value. This card lacks introductory APRs on purchases or balance transfers, making it a bad pick for people hoping to reduce current card debt or avoid interest on future purchases.



Best luxury travel card Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You'll earn some of the highest rewards rates for dining and travel in the Chase Travel℠ portal, plus boosted value for Chase Travel redemptions. With an automatic $300 travel credit each anniversary year, you can get close to offsetting the card’s high annual fee. Cons This card charges an additional $75 annual fee per authorized user, which other cards seldom charge. It carries very few luxury airport lounge and hotel perks, making it a poor competitor in the luxury cards market.



Best business card Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its impressive welcome bonus could increase your earning potential during your first year with the card. You pay no extra fee for employee cards, making this an ideal pick for savvy business owners with employees who have purchasing responsibilities. Cons This card has very few business-focused benefits so it’s not a good choice for business owners hoping to leverage perks and benefits. Bonus rewards are capped at $150,000 spent in combined purchases per year, restricting earning potential for big spenders.



Best airline card United℠ Explorer Card Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its intro annual fee will be a good trial run if you are wary of whether or not you'll make the most of the card. It has an expanded portfolio of travel benefits that can help you save money and have a convenient airport experience. Cons You’ll need to make a plan to redeem your miles with the MileagePlus loyalty program to ensure you’re making the most of them. It carries limited redemption options compared to general travel rewards cards.



Best for no annual fee Bilt Mastercard® Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros You can earn points on rent without worrying about transaction or processing fees (up to 100,000 points earned per calendar year). If you attain Silver or higher elite status, your unused points will earn interest. Cons Other travel and cash back cards offer higher ongoing rewards rates. This card has little short-term value compared to the top rewards cards because it lacks a welcome offer.



How to use credit cards for rental car insurance

Rental car coverage can be used in place of your own insurance when your credit card offers the coverage and you use it to pay for your rental car. You can decline the paid coverage at the rental counter and rest assured you’re covered up to the limits of the policy on your credit card.

While primary coverage kicks in before other coverage you have, secondary coverage can only be used after you file a claim and exhaust benefits from any other insurance you have, including your own auto insurance policy.

To get the most out of car rental coverage offered by a credit card, you need to

Know what kind of coverage you have

Understand any limitations of your coverage

Use your credit card to pay.

You also have to be clear that you’re declining the paid coverage offered by the rental car company and that you list everyone who might drive the car on the rental agreement.

How to choose credit card for rental car insurance

Decide if you want primary or secondary coverage.

We highlighted the best credit cards for auto rental coverage above, but we only included cards with the best primary coverage. Plenty of other travel credit cards offer secondary auto rental coverage that can help cover losses after any other insurance policies you have are exhausted.

Make sure you understand any limitations or restrictions in coverage.

Most credit cards that offer rental car coverage list some fine print you should be aware of, including wording that limits the type of automobiles they’ll cover. With Chase rental car coverage, for example, antique and exotic cars may not qualify. Also, their coverage is also only good for rental periods up to 31 days.

Be aware of how to file a claim.

Different credit cards may have different policies when it comes to filing a claim. However, most offer an online claims portal that lets you submit your claim paperwork and proof of your claim via the web. Make sure to gather evidence of your claim including photos of the damage, police reports and any other evidence related to your specific problem, whether it’s damage, theft or some other mishap.

The information about the United Explorer Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

What’s next?

Frequently asked questions about credit card car rental insurance

Do all Visa cards have rental car insurance? Caret Down Rental car insurance is not a standard feature on all Visa cards. Coverage varies, so you’ll need to contact your credit card issuer to check if your card includes this benefit and understand the level of coverage provided.

Should I use a credit card to rent a car? Caret Down Using a credit card to rent a car can offer benefits such as potential discounts, complimentary rental agency status, insurance coverage, rewards earning and additional security. It’s not mandatory, but depending on the rental agency’s policies and your credit card’s perks, it may be advantageous.

The bottom line

The right credit card can help you enjoy primary rental car coverage that will help you save money and benefit from some peace of mind on your vacation. However, it’s important to carefully review your credit card’s coverage and limitations and to always decline the paid coverage offered by the rental car company.