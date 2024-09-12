Best credit cards for rental car insurance
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.
Travel credit cards offer a broad range of perks that can make travel more convenient, more comfortable and even more affordable. One such benefit is rental car insurance.
If you sign up for a rewards credit card that offers this benefit, simply use your credit card to pay for the full rental agreement when you rent a car and decline the coverage the agency offers you at the counter. The coverage you have with your credit card will apply to your car rental agreement, but there are different levels of car rental coverage offered by credit cards. To help you understand which credit card has the best car rental coverage for you, here are some of the best examples.
Comparing cards with car rental insurance
|Card name
|Annual fee
|Best for
|Bankrate score
|Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
|$95
|Value
|4.8
|Chase Sapphire Reserve®
|$550
|Luxury travel
|5.0
|Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|$95
|Business
|4.4
|United℠ Explorer Card
|$0 Intro for First Year, then $95.
|Airline card
|3.9
|Bilt Mastercard®
|None
|No annual fee
|3.9
Best credit cards with primary rental car insurance
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
United℠ Explorer Card
Bilt Mastercard®
How to use credit cards for rental car insurance
Rental car coverage can be used in place of your own insurance when your credit card offers the coverage and you use it to pay for your rental car. You can decline the paid coverage at the rental counter and rest assured you’re covered up to the limits of the policy on your credit card.
While primary coverage kicks in before other coverage you have, secondary coverage can only be used after you file a claim and exhaust benefits from any other insurance you have, including your own auto insurance policy.
To get the most out of car rental coverage offered by a credit card, you need to
- Know what kind of coverage you have
- Understand any limitations of your coverage
- Use your credit card to pay.
You also have to be clear that you’re declining the paid coverage offered by the rental car company and that you list everyone who might drive the car on the rental agreement.
How to choose credit card for rental car insurance
Decide if you want primary or secondary coverage.
We highlighted the best credit cards for auto rental coverage above, but we only included cards with the best primary coverage. Plenty of other travel credit cards offer secondary auto rental coverage that can help cover losses after any other insurance policies you have are exhausted.
Make sure you understand any limitations or restrictions in coverage.
Most credit cards that offer rental car coverage list some fine print you should be aware of, including wording that limits the type of automobiles they’ll cover. With Chase rental car coverage, for example, antique and exotic cars may not qualify. Also, their coverage is also only good for rental periods up to 31 days.
Be aware of how to file a claim.
Different credit cards may have different policies when it comes to filing a claim. However, most offer an online claims portal that lets you submit your claim paperwork and proof of your claim via the web. Make sure to gather evidence of your claim including photos of the damage, police reports and any other evidence related to your specific problem, whether it’s damage, theft or some other mishap.
The information about the United Explorer Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
What’s next?
Frequently asked questions about credit card car rental insurance
The bottom line
The right credit card can help you enjoy primary rental car coverage that will help you save money and benefit from some peace of mind on your vacation. However, it’s important to carefully review your credit card’s coverage and limitations and to always decline the paid coverage offered by the rental car company.
Related Articles
Best credit cards for travel insurance
Best credit cards for Uber and Lyft
Best travel credit cards for people with bad or fair credit
Survey: Retail credit card interest rates are through the roof in 2024