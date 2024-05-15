At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to expedite the customs and immigration process upon arrival in the United States. This benefit can save a lot of time after a long trip home.

Signing up for Global Entry also gets you TSA PreCheck membership, which allows you to use expedited security lines at U.S. airports. While these memberships aren’t free, many popular travel credit cards include a statement credit towards application fees in either program. Once approved for a credit card with this perk, you can use the card to pay for either membership the issuer will reimburse you automatically. Here are some of our top choices for credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement.

Comparing the best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement

Some of the top travel credit cards include a $100 statement credit to cover the application costs for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership once every four years. Here is a comparison of our top choices:

Top credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement

Best for luxury travel Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros This card offers top-of-the-line travel protections and benefits. Points are worth 50 percent more when you book through the Chase Travel™ portal. Cons The welcome offer isn’t any higher than Chase’s mid-tier options, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred®. Other less expensive Chase cards match all of its bonus reward categories.



Best for a low annual fee Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The flat-rate rewards rate makes this a simple choice if you just want one card. The card has excellent benefits and redemption options compared to other cards at its price point. Cons You’ll get the best value from your miles if you use transfer partners, which can limit its overall value. Other cards offer additional bonus categories to boost earnings.



Best for cardmember benefits The Platinum Card® from American Express

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The laundry list of benefits and credits provides exceptional added value. This card has the most comprehensive selection for airline lounge access. Cons The card has one of the highest annual fees on the market. Reward rates don’t measure up to other cards outside the travel category.



Best airline co-branded card United℠ Explorer Card

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The annual fee is waived in the first year, which lets you try the card out before deciding if you want it long-term. The welcome offer provides a solid boost to the initial value of this card. Cons Your redemption options are limited to flights booked with United. You can earn better rewards across the board with other reward cards.



Best hotel co-branded card IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros You’ll get automatic Platinum Elite status, providing boosted earning rates on eligible IHG stays and additional on-property benefits. You can top off free night certificate awards to cover stays of more than 40,000 points. Cons IHG points are less valuable than many other hotel points. Card redemption options are limited to stays at IHG hotels.



How to choose the best credit cards for Global Entry reimbursement

While Global Entry reimbursement is a valuable perk, it shouldn’t be the primary driver of your card choice. Make sure to compare the following card features to determine what card gives you the most value.

Bonus categories: Compare the bonus categories offered with each card and whether they fit your everyday spending needs.

Compare the bonus categories offered with each card and whether they fit your everyday spending needs. Perks and benefits: A card’s perks and benefits can provide hundreds of dollars in value, provided you use them regularly.

A card’s perks and benefits can provide hundreds of dollars in value, provided you use them regularly. Welcome offers: Most of these cards provide excellent upfront value with their welcome offers. Make sure you can comfortably reach the spend requirements on a card’s welcome offer if it’s a deciding factor.

Most of these cards provide excellent upfront value with their welcome offers. Make sure you can comfortably reach the spend requirements on a card’s welcome offer if it’s a deciding factor. Annual fee: Decide whether any credits or perks offer enough value to offset the annual fee. With solid card options at different fee levels, you shouldn’t feel pressured to apply for an expensive travel card if there’s a lower-cost card that better meets your needs.

Decide whether any credits or perks offer enough value to offset the annual fee. With solid card options at different fee levels, you shouldn’t feel pressured to apply for an expensive travel card if there’s a lower-cost card that better meets your needs. Reward redemptions: Examine the reward program of each card to see what redemption option gives you the most value. Things to consider are transfer partners, points and miles valuations, whether you can pool points with other cards or members, and other ways to use your points.

Lightbulb Bankrate Insight If you have no plans to travel internationally, you can still use these credits for TSA PreCheck. See our guide on how to get TSA PreCheck

How to get a Global Entry fee waived with a credit card

There are a few steps involved in applying for Global Entry and the process may take up to a year to complete in some cases. Here is a typical timeline of the process and how to get your Global Entry fee waived.

Create a Trusted Traveler Programs account

Once you have a credit card that offers a Global Entry credit, you need to create a Trusted Travel Programs (TTP) account. When applying you’ll need to provide your full name and address, Social Security number, employment information and any information listed on your passport.

Pay the Global Entry fee with your credit card

Once you fill out your Trusted Travelers Programs account application, you’ll need to pay the fee to apply. To have the Global Entry fee reimbursed by your credit card, you must use the credit card that offers this perk to pay (no need to activate). Once you pay the $100 fee for Global Entry and submit your application, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will look over your application.

Set up an interview and get approved

If your application is conditionally approved, you must schedule an in-person interview if you’re new to the program. You can only complete your interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center, and these locations are not available in every major city. You can search for the closest enrollment center and set up your appointment.

Some paid services can monitor appointment availability by date or city. You can also opt for Enrollment on Arrival. This allows applicants who are conditionally approved to complete the interview process when arriving back in the United States from abroad at select domestic and international locations.

Watch for the fee credit

Whether approved for Global Entry or not, your credit card issuer will automatically apply your Global Entry fee credit to your account, usually within two billing cycles. You can use this benefit once every four years. Since Global Entry membership lasts for five years, you can use the credit from a single card to renew your membership every time. For additional friends or family members, you’ll need a card with the Global Entry benefit to cover each person.

Frequently asked questions

How does Global Entry work? Caret Down Global Entry is a government-backed program that allows you to submit your information and qualify for expedited security access when you arrive at U.S. airports after traveling overseas. This program lets you skip the regular customs and immigration lines and move through separate Global Entry lines with other Global Entry members, saving significant time upon your arrival in the United States.

How much does Global Entry cost? Caret Down Global Entry membership costs $100, compared to $85 for TSA PreCheck membership. Both memberships last for five years. However, Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck membership, so you can get a membership with both programs for one fee.

How long does the Global Entry approval process take? Caret Down Global Entry applications can take up to a year to approve. However, most membership approvals happen on a much faster timeline. If you’ve already applied, you can log in to your Trusted Travelers Programs account to check the status anytime.

The bottom line

Signing up for Global Entry can save you valuable time and hassle when you return to the United States after traveling overseas. Many travel credit cards offer a statement credit towards application fees for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, making it smart to use a credit card with this perk to pay for the membership. But because many cards offer this benefit, you’ll want to consider all the features provided to determine the best option.

