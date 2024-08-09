Best credit cards for international travel
Traveling internationally can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but comes with a fair share of challenges. One of the best ways to prepare for international travel is to have a credit card specifically designed for it. Not only do these cards offer rewards and perks, but they can also provide security and convenience while abroad. Here are some of the top cards that can enhance your international travel experience.
Comparing the best credit cards for international travel
The top travel cards offer rewards on travel purchases, few fees and travel protections that can cover you for various issues. If you’re planning an international trip, here are some of the best cards to consider.
Top credit cards for international travel
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
How to choose the best credit cards for international travel
There are many options available when choosing a card for international travel. Consider these tips to help you choose the best card for your needs.
- Earn the rewards you’ll use the most. Choose a travel credit card that offers valuable rewards, but more importantly, rewards you’ll actually use. If you can’t decide which type of travel rewards you want, consider flexible rewards credit cards that give you multiple redemption options like transferring to travel partners, earning statement credits, using rewards for gift cards and more.
- Make sure your card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. One of the most important card features you want for traveling internationally is no foreign transaction fees. Otherwise, you’ll pay an extra 3 percent on average for each purchase abroad. These fees add up quickly and can erase the value of any rewards earned.
- Look for airport lounge access. Airport lounge access can significantly improve your flight experience, especially if you loathe waiting at a crowded airport gate or have a long layover. These cards typically charge higher fees, but the extra space and free food and drinks you’ll receive can help offset those costs.
- Consider cards that offer credits for expedited security screening. Many cards offer a statement credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. These programs let you skip domestic airport security and passport control lines when returning from international travel, which can easily save you significant wait time.
- Have some level of travel protection. Credit cards can help protect your trip and recoup expenses when you need to make travel adjustments. Pay attention to the travel protections offered, when they take effect and what you’ll potentially get reimbursed for. These benefits can give you much-needed peace of mind during stressful travel scenarios.
- Make sure your card rewards international purchases. Not all issuers reward international purchases in the same way as domestic purchases. While you’ll earn the base rate on international purchases, you may not always get the same bonus multiplier. For example, American Express often specifies bonus categories as earning only with U.S. purchases, meaning a purchase abroad in that same category would not earn the bonus rate. You’ll also find that merchant category codes abroad don’t always match up to their U.S. counterparts. For example, a restaurant may code as general merchandise, meaning you wouldn’t earn a restaurant category bonus.
Frequently asked questions
-
While not mandatory, it’s highly recommended that you inform your credit card issuer of international travel to avoid having your transactions flagged as suspicious. Many issuers have advanced fraud detection systems and may not need a travel alert, but it’s best to confirm with your company. Alerts can typically be set online, via a mobile app, or by calling customer service.
-
Valuable transfer partners among the various flexible points programs include ANA Mileage Club, Air Canada Aeroplan, and Avianca Lifemiles. ANA offers excellent value, especially for business class travel to Europe, while Aeroplan allows for stopover bookings at a low point cost. Avianca’s Lifemiles are good for booking mixed-cabin and saver-level awards without extra fees. British Airways Avios are also valuable for short-haul trips and can be used with Aer Lingus, Iberia Plus, and Qatar Airways, whereas Air France-KLM Flying Blue provides options across the SkyTeam network.
-
Visa and Mastercard are generally the best payment networks for international travel due to their widespread acceptance and the availability of cards with no foreign transaction fees. Carrying one of these cards can help you save on costs and ensure you can make purchases abroad.
The bottom line
Choosing a card that offers benefits specifically for international travel, such as no foreign transaction fees and travel protections, will help keep your trip more convenient and affordable. But it’s crucial to thoroughly research and understand the benefits and fees associated with a card before signing up, as well as having a good handle on your travel needs and expectations. With the right credit card, you can enjoy a worry-free and rewarding trip overseas.