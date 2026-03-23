Bilt Blue Card review: Housing rewards without annual fees
A complicated rewards system and unimpressive rewards rates on everyday purchases — but you can still earn points on your rent or mortgage.
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Snapshot
2.9
Bottom line
on Bilt's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$100 of Bilt Cash
Rewards Rate
1X - 1.25X
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
26.74 - 34.74% variable
2.9
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
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Bilt Blue Card overview
The Bilt cards offer what most other credit cards don’t: an ability to earn rewards on housing payments. The Bilt Blue Card is the only no-annual-fee option in the Bilt lineup, which makes it a good option for people who want to earn up to 1X points on their mortgage or rent payments without worrying about the card’s annual cost (See Rates & Fees) .
That said, earning housing rewards in the Bilt Rewards program isn’t an easy task. It takes quite a bit of work to maximize the points you earn on housing transactions — and quite a bit of spending, too. Besides, the rewards rates on everyday purchases are underwhelming, especially compared to similar rewards cards.
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Rewards
- Earn up to 1X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee
- Earn 1X points on everyday purchases
- Earn 4% back on Bilt Cash on everyday purchases
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
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Welcome offer
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Welcome offer: $100 of Bilt Cash when you apply and get approved.
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
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Rates and fees
- $0 annual fee (See Rates & Fees)
- 26.74 - 34.74% variable APR
- No foreign transaction fees
- 10.00% intro APR offer on purchases for the first 12 billing cycles
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
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Other cardholders perks
- Cellular Wireless Telephone Protection
- Purchase Assurance
- MasterRental Coverage
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Bilt Blue Card pros and cons
Pros
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This card comes with a welcome offer.
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Cardholders have the option to earn rewards on mortgage or rent payments.
Cons
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The rewards rate on everyday purchases is unimpressive compared to other cards in this space.
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Earning rewards on housing transactions comes with complex terms and requires non-housing spending.
Why you might want the Bilt Blue Card
The Bilt Blue Card can be a solid choice if your goal is to earn rewards on your housing payments without paying annual fees (See Rates & Fees).
Rates and fees: The only Bilt card with $0 annual fees
While the Bilt Palladium Card and the Bilt Obsidian Card have more to offer in terms of rewards and perks, they also charge annual fees. For many cardholders, this is a deciding factor. The Bilt Blue doesn’t have annual fees and provides access to the same rewards ecosystem (See Rates & Fees).
Additionally, the card offers a 10% intro APR offer on purchases for the first 12 billing cycles. That means if you have a balance during your first year with the card, your interest rate will be significantly lower than average. That said, if you’re planning to carry a balance, a 0% APR credit card might be a better option.
Redemptions: Flexible options
Bilt Blue cardholders have plenty of choices when it comes to spending their Bilt Points, but the best way to maximize rewards with this card is to redeem them for travel. This is especially true if you transfer your points to one of Bilt’s 20+ transfer partners. Note, however, that value varies depending on the partner, so do the math before moving your points.
There’s another valuable redemption option that’s much more unique: You can use your Bilt Points for a down payment on a home. In this case, you’ll get a value of 1.5 cents per point.
Other redemption options on the Bilt Blue Card yield 1 cent per point or less in value. They include:
- Rent payments
- Principal-only mortgage payments
- Statement credits
- Gift cards
- Lyft rides
- Fitness classes
- Amazon purchases
- Home Design Collection purchases
Why you might want a different no-annual-fee card
It’s possible to get plenty of value out of the Bilt Blue Card, but it’s certainly not easy. And for some cardholders, the complexity might be a deterrent.
Housing rewards: Overly complicated
There are two ways Bilt Blue cardholders can earn rewards on housing payments. The first one involves a 3% processing fee that you can pay using Bilt Cash (which is separate from Bilt Points). Like with other Bilt cards, you’ll earn 4% Bilt Cash on all non-housing purchases with the Bilt Blue. To find how much Bilt Cash you need to cover the fee, calculate what 3% of your mortgage or rent amount is. For instance, for a $2,000 payment, that’s $60. That will also help you figure out how much non-housing spend you need per month to fully offset the fee: $60 is 4% of $1,500.
The second option allows you to earn housing rewards without the 3% fee. In this case, the rate you earn is directly tied to your non-housing spending. Here’s how it works:
- If you spend 100% or more than your housing payment, you’ll earn 1.25X points;
- If you spend at least 75%, you’ll earn 1X points;
- If you spend at least 50%, you’ll earn 0.75X points;
- If you spend at least 25%, you’ll earn 0.5X points.
For instance, if your rent payment is $2,000, you need to spend $2,000 or more on non-housing purchases to earn 1.25X points. If you don’t meet the spending threshold, you’ll receive 250 points per housing payment. As you can see, there’s a lot of math you’ll need to do — and quite a bit of spending, too.
Note that recently, there have been numerous complaints from Bilt users about their mortgage and rent payments not coming through, as first reported by Fintech Business Weekly. Cardholders who reached out to customer support interacted with an AI chatbot which offered no solutions. As of writing, Bilt hasn’t publicly shared any plans on how it will resolve the issues.
Rewards rate: Low everyday rewards
The Bilt Blue Card only earns 1X points on everyday purchases. This may seem appealing if you value simplicity and don’t want to worry about maximizing bonus categories. However, this rate severely limits the card’s earning potential, especially when you compare it to rates on most other rewards cards on the market. Besides, simplicity isn’t the Bilt Blue Card’s strongest suit either if your goal is to use it for housing rewards.
Of course, you might add more cards to your wallet to get more cash back or points on your non-housing purchases. However, in this case, it will be more challenging to maximize rent or mortgage rewards on the Bilt Blue Card as getting the best value is tied to non-housing spending.
How the Bilt Blue Card compares to other no-annual-fee cards
If you’re open to cards that don’t earn points on housing payments, you can find plenty of options that offer both simplicity and valuable rewards. For example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers solid cash back rates in some popular categories, plus 1.5% cash back outside of bonus categories, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card gets you 2% cash rewards on all purchases.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Welcome offer: $100 of Bilt Cash when you apply and get approved.
Rewards rate
Choose to earn up to 1.25X points on rent and mortgage payments with no transaction fee. Earn 1X points on everyday purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Limited Time Offer: Earn a $250 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Rewards rate
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service. 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Bilt Blue Card right for me?
If you’re willing to put the time and effort that the Bilt Blue Card requires, it can be a great entry point into the Bilt Rewards system. This card might be the right choice for:
- People who want to earn Bilt Points without paying an annual fee (See Rates & Fees)
- Credit card enthusiasts who don’t mind a complex reward system
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.