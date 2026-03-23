Why you might want a different no-annual-fee card

It’s possible to get plenty of value out of the Bilt Blue Card, but it’s certainly not easy. And for some cardholders, the complexity might be a deterrent.

Housing rewards: Overly complicated

There are two ways Bilt Blue cardholders can earn rewards on housing payments. The first one involves a 3% processing fee that you can pay using Bilt Cash (which is separate from Bilt Points). Like with other Bilt cards, you’ll earn 4% Bilt Cash on all non-housing purchases with the Bilt Blue. To find how much Bilt Cash you need to cover the fee, calculate what 3% of your mortgage or rent amount is. For instance, for a $2,000 payment, that’s $60. That will also help you figure out how much non-housing spend you need per month to fully offset the fee: $60 is 4% of $1,500.

The second option allows you to earn housing rewards without the 3% fee. In this case, the rate you earn is directly tied to your non-housing spending. Here’s how it works:

If you spend 100% or more than your housing payment, you’ll earn 1.25X points;

If you spend at least 75%, you’ll earn 1X points;

If you spend at least 50%, you’ll earn 0.75X points;

If you spend at least 25%, you’ll earn 0.5X points.

For instance, if your rent payment is $2,000, you need to spend $2,000 or more on non-housing purchases to earn 1.25X points. If you don’t meet the spending threshold, you’ll receive 250 points per housing payment. As you can see, there’s a lot of math you’ll need to do — and quite a bit of spending, too.

Note that recently, there have been numerous complaints from Bilt users about their mortgage and rent payments not coming through, as first reported by Fintech Business Weekly. Cardholders who reached out to customer support interacted with an AI chatbot which offered no solutions. As of writing, Bilt hasn’t publicly shared any plans on how it will resolve the issues.

Rewards rate: Low everyday rewards

The Bilt Blue Card only earns 1X points on everyday purchases. This may seem appealing if you value simplicity and don’t want to worry about maximizing bonus categories. However, this rate severely limits the card’s earning potential, especially when you compare it to rates on most other rewards cards on the market. Besides, simplicity isn’t the Bilt Blue Card’s strongest suit either if your goal is to use it for housing rewards.

Of course, you might add more cards to your wallet to get more cash back or points on your non-housing purchases. However, in this case, it will be more challenging to maximize rent or mortgage rewards on the Bilt Blue Card as getting the best value is tied to non-housing spending.