Why you might want a different rewards card

While the Bilt Obsidian has plenty to offer, it doesn’t make it easy for cardholders to unlock value. Not to mention, it charges an annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

Rewards system: Demanding and complicated

The unique feature of the Bilt cards is the option to earn rewards on rent or mortgage payments. But you’ll have to put in quite a bit of mental work — and spending — to do so.

The Bilt Obsidian offers two ways for you to choose from to earn rewards on your housing payments. With the first option, you’ll earn points without a 3% processing fee. However, the rewards rate you’ll earn depends on how much you spend on non-housing purchases. Here’s the breakdown:

Spending 100% or more than your housing payment earns 1.25X points;

Spending at least 75% earns 1X points;

Spending at least 50% earns 0.75X points;

Spending at least 25% earns 0.5X points.

If you spend less, you’ll only get 250 points per housing payment.

For example, if your mortgage payment is $2,000, you need to spend at least $2,000 on non-housing purchases to earn the rewards at the 1.25X rate. If you only spend half of that, you’ll earn 0.75X points.

With the second option, you’ll earn Bilt Cash, a separate rewards currency for non-housing purchases, and use it to cover the 3% fee. Again, you’ll have to do the math to figure out how much Bilt Cash you’ll need, keeping in mind you earn 4% on all non-housing purchases. As an example, a $2,000 housing payment would require $60 in Bilt Cash to fully offset the fee. Note that with this option, rent and mortgage rewards are capped at 1X points.

Fees: May be a deterrent

A $95 annual fee is by no means excessive, especially for a card with such a competitive list of perks (See Rates & Fees). However, the card requires a considerable amount of effort and spending to unlock its full potential, which isn’t the case with more traditional rewards cards. Plus, if you’re interested in earning rewards on food purchases, you can find cards with comparable rewards rates on both dining and groceries without annual fees.

Justifying the annual fee on the Bilt Obsidian can be even more challenging when you already carry other rewards cards. If you’re hoping to add it to your wallet purely to earn rewards on your rent and mortgage, it might not be the best strategy considering how much non-housing spending you’ll need to shift to the Bilt Obsidian just to access housing rewards.

Also, keep an eye out for the higher-than-usual variable APR. Even if you're approved to be on the lower end of this range, this card's APR is especially higher than average and should be considered if you expect to have to carry any balances, as interest will accumulate quite quickly.