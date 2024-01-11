Best rewards credit cards of January 2024

The Platinum Card® from American Express Luxury travel 5X points on directly-booked airfare and flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 spent per calendar year) 1X points on all other purchases Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* $695 4.8 / 5 Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. Info (Read card review) Apply now Lock on American Express's secure site See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card Everyday travel 3X points on restaurant, travel, transit, gas station, phone plan and popular streaming service purchases 1X points on all other purchases Bankrate's rewards value: 1.0 cents per point* $0 4.0 / 5

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Starter travel card 5X points on Chase Ultimate Rewards travel and Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025) 3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs) 2X points on all other travel purchases 25% increased redemption value toward travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards Bankrate's rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* $95 4.9 / 5

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Food and entertainment 10% cash back on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders (through Nov. 14, 2024) 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) $0 5.0 / 5

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Affordable travel perks 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on all other purchases Bankrate's rewards value: 1.7 cents per mile* $395 5.0 / 5

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Savers 2X points on travel and dining 1.5X points on all other purchases Bankrate's rewards value: 1.0 cents per point* (Bank of America Preferred Rewards members can receive boosted rates of up to 3.5X points on travel and dining, and 2.62X points on all other purchases) $95 4.2 / 5

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Groceries 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in supermarket purchases, then 1%) 3% cash back on U.S. gas station and transit purchases $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 4.4 / 5

Citi Custom Cash® Card Gas 5% cash back on purchases on the top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent each cycle, 1% cash back thereafter) 1% cash back on all other purchases $0 4.4 / 5

Citi Premier® Card Occasional travel 10X points on hotel and car rentals booked through the Citi Travel portal (through June 30, 2024) 3X points on restaurant, supermarket, gas station, hotel and air travel purchases. Bankrate's rewards value: 1.6 cents per point* $95 4.7 / 5

Bilt Mastercard® Paying rent 3X points on dining 2X points on travel 1X points on rent payments (up to a maximum 100,000 points per year) and other purchases (Bilt Rent Day doubles all rewards rates on the first day of each month for 2X points to 6X points on non-rent purchases, up to 10,000 points.) Bankrate's rewards value: 2.1 cents per point* None 4.0 / 5

American Express® Gold Card Food and travel 4X points on restaurants, eligible delivery service and U.S. supermarket purchases (supermarket rate on up to $25,000 of purchases per year, then 1X points) 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel Bankrate's rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* $250 5.0 / 5

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rewards value 10X points on hotels, car rentals and Chase Dining purchases via Chase Ultimate Rewards, and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025) 5X points on air travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards 3X points on dining and other travel 50% increased redemption value toward travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards Bankrate's rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* (Points on travel purchases only earned after the first $300, which is covered by the annual travel credit) $550 5.0 / 5

American Express® Business Gold Card Small-business owners 4X points on up to $150,000 per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap) 3X points on eligible travel purchases Bankrate's rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* $295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24) 5.0 / 5