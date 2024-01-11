Best rewards credit cards of January 2024

Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh
Jason Steele
Updated January 11, 2024

Rewards credit cards are a great way to make the most of your everyday expenses, allowing you to earn bonus miles, points or cash back on your purchases. While cash back is one of the simplest forms of rewards, miles or points may offer even more value for frequent travelers and shoppers.

These card offers from our partners carry some of the best rewards value and perks out there, with each issuer offering a variety of programs to suit your unique spending habits. Whether you need a flat-rate card to cover any purchase, a bonus or rotating category card for specialized spending or even a choice category card for ultimate flexibility, we’ll help you find the credit card that helps you reach your rewards goals.

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for flat-rate cash rewards
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
4.3
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

2%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travel
Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1600

Offer valuation

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR EVERYDAY TRAVEL
Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
4.0
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter travel card
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Apply now
on Chase's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for food and entertainment
Image of Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 8%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for affordable travel perks
Image of Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.0
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 10 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for category variety
Image of Discover it&#174; Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back
4.4
Apply now
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for for flat-rate travel rewards
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR SAVERS
Image of Bank of America&reg; Premium Rewards&reg; credit card

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
4.2
Apply now
on Bank of America's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$600

Offer valuation

1.5X - 2X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best starter rewards card
Image of Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
3.8
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1.5% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for groceries
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best no annual fee travel card
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
4.1
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$340

Offer valuation

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for gas
Image of Citi Custom Cash&reg; Card

Citi Custom Cash® Card
4.4
Apply now
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for occasional travel
Image of Citi Premier&reg; Card

Citi Premier® Card
4.7
Apply now
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$960

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
BEST FOR PAYING RENT
Image of Bilt Mastercard&#174;

Bilt Mastercard®
4.0
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Offer valuation

1X Points - 3X Points

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for food and travel
Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

awards-badge
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best rewards value
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.0
Apply now
on Chase's secure site
Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

1x - 10x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Annual Fee Increasing Soon
BEST FOR SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS
Image of American Express&reg; Business Gold Card

American Express® Business Gold Card
5.0
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR GM PAYMENTS & LEASES
Image of My GM Rewards&#174; Mastercard&#174;

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®
4.1
Apply now
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

N/A

Offer valuation

4X - 7X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR ONLINE SHOPPING
Image of Prime Visa

Prime Visa
4.1
Apply now
on Amazon's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top rewards credit cards

Card name Our pick for Rewards highlights
Annual fee
Bankrate review score
Flat-rate cash rewards
2% cash rewards on purchases
 
$0

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Luxury travel
5X points on directly-booked airfare and flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 spent per calendar year) 
 
1X points on all other purchases 
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point*
 
$695

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Everyday travel
3X points on restaurant, travel, transit, gas station, phone plan and popular streaming service purchases
 
1X points on all other purchases
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.0 cents per point*
 
$0

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Starter travel card
5X points on Chase Ultimate Rewards travel and Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025)
 
3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)
 
2X points on all other travel purchases
 
25% increased redemption value toward travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards 
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point*
 
$95

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Chase's secure site
Food and entertainment
10% cash back on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders (through Nov. 14, 2024)
 
8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
 
5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
 
3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
 
$0

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Affordable travel perks
10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
 
5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
 
2X miles on all other purchases
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.7 cents per mile*
 
$395

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Category variety
5% cash back on rotating bonus categories after activation (on up to $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1%)
 
$0

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Discover's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Flat-rate travel rewards
5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
 
2X miles on every purchase
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.7 cents per mile*
 
$95

4.9 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Savers
2X points on travel and dining
 
1.5X points on all other purchases
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.0 cents per point* (Bank of America Preferred Rewards members can receive boosted rates of up to 3.5X points on travel and dining, and 2.62X points on all other purchases)
 
$95

4.2 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Bank of America's secure site

Starter rewards card
5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
 
1.5% cash back on all purchases
 
$0

3.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Groceries

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in supermarket purchases, then 1%)

3% cash back on U.S. gas station and transit purchases

 
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
No-annual-fee travel card
5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
 
1.25X miles on all other purchases
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.7 cents per mile*
 
$0

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Capital One's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Gas
5% cash back on purchases on the top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent each cycle, 1% cash back thereafter)
 
1% cash back on all other purchases
 
$0

4.4 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Occasional travel
10X points on hotel and car rentals booked through the Citi Travel portal (through June 30, 2024) 
 
3X points on restaurant, supermarket, gas station, hotel and air travel purchases.  
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 1.6 cents per point*
 
$95

4.7 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Paying rent
3X points on dining
 
2X points on travel
 
1X points on rent payments (up to a maximum 100,000 points per year) and other purchases 
 
(Bilt Rent Day doubles all rewards rates on the first day of each month for 2X points to 6X points on non-rent purchases, up to 10,000 points.)
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.1 cents per point*
 
None

4.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Food and travel
4X points on restaurants, eligible delivery service and U.S. supermarket purchases (supermarket rate on up to $25,000 of purchases per year, then 1X points)
 
3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or via American Express Travel
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point*
 
$250

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Rewards value
10X points on hotels, car rentals and Chase Dining purchases via Chase Ultimate Rewards, and on Lyft rides (Lyft offer through March 31, 2025)
 
5X points on air travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards
 
3X points on dining and other travel
 
50% increased redemption value toward travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point* (Points on travel purchases only earned after the first $300, which is covered by the annual travel credit)
 
$550

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on Chase's secure site

Small-business owners
4X points on up to $150,000 per calendar year in your top two of six eligible categories (then 1X thereafter; only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count toward the $150,000 cap)
 
3X points on eligible travel purchases 
 
Bankrate’s rewards value: 2.0 cents per point*
$295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24)

5.0 / 5
(Read card review)
Apply now
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
GM payments and leases
7X points on eligible GM purchases
 
4X points on all other purchases 
 
Baseline rewards value: 1 cent per point (toward eligible GM purchases)
 
$0