Best rewards credit cards of January 2024

Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough
Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate
Jason Steele is a professional journalist and credit card expert
Nouri Zarrugh
Jason Steele
Rewards credit cards are a great way to make the most of your everyday expenses, allowing you to earn bonus miles, points or cash back on your purchases. While cash back is one of the simplest forms of rewards, miles or points may offer even more value for frequent travelers and shoppers.
These card offers from our partners carry some of the best rewards value and perks out there, with each issuer offering a variety of programs to suit your unique spending habits. Whether you need a flat-rate card to cover any purchase, a bonus or rotating category card for specialized spending or even a choice category card for ultimate flexibility, we’ll help you find the credit card that helps you reach your rewards goals.
We helped over 180,000 users compare rewards cards in 2023
We valued and compared over 50 rewards programs
Over 47 years of experience helping people make smart financial decisions
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
2%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
2%
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
If you prefer a low-maintenance card that fits almost any budget, this card might be a perfect match. Since it comes with no annual fee and unlimited 2 percent cash rewards, you can use it as your one and only rewards card and redeem your rewards when you’re ready — no bonus categories or spending caps to worry about.
Paying your monthly cellphone bill with your card earns you cellphone protection, a relatively valuable perk.
You can redeem your rewards as physical cash in $20 increments when you use a Wells Fargo ATM — a convenient option missing from many rewards cards.
Cons
Though it comes with Visa Signature® features, the Active Cash card's extra perks are otherwise limited.
You cannot transfer rewards to airline or hotel loyalty programs and can only redeem through Wells Fargo.
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
$0 annual fee.
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open.
Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
5X
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
This card’s rewards, rocksteady travel protections and rich travel perks are a great match for frequent flyers and hotel guests that enjoy a journey’s lavish side. However, you’ll need a game plan to cover the card’s high annual fee, as some of its perks may be hit-or-miss for the average cardholder.
The thousands of dollars in annual and monthly credits are enough to cover the annual fee and eclipse competing cards’ benefit value.
The Platinum Card carries perhaps the most comprehensive lounge access and travel benefits of any mainstream personal card.
Cons
Several annual credits and perks aren’t practical for many cardholders (like the Equinox and private jet program offers), which may make the $695 annual fee tough to offset.
The bonus category coverage is quite narrow, so you’ll have to lean on the extra perks for the bulk of your value.
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
$200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
$155 Walmart+ Credit: Cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ each month with your Platinum Card®. Cost includes $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Up Benefits are excluded.
$200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card®.
$200 Uber Cash: Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member only.
$300 Equinox Credit: Get up to $300 back in statement credits per calendar year on an Equinox membership, or an Equinox club membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you pay with your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. Visit https://platinum.equinox.com/ to enroll.
$189 CLEAR® Plus Credit: Breeze through security with CLEAR Plus at 100+ airports, stadiums, and entertainment venues nationwide and get up to $189 back per calendar year on your Membership (subject to auto-renewal) when you use your Platinum Card®. Learn more.
$100 Global Entry Credit: Receive either a $100 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
$300 SoulCycle At-Home Bike Credit: Get a $300 statement credit for the purchase of a SoulCycle at-home bike with your Platinum Card®. An Equinox+ subscription is required to purchase a SoulCycle at-home bike and access SoulCycle content. Must charge full price of bike in one transaction. Shipping available in the contiguous U.S. only. Enrollment Required.
Unlock access to exclusive reservations and special dining experiences with Global Dining Access by Resy when you add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Earn 1X points on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.
1X
Earn 1X points on other purchases
Thanks to its practical mix of everyday bonus categories, the Autograph card makes for a solid low-maintenance rewards card. Long-distance commuters and frequent road-trippers will appreciate the card’s bonus rewards at gas stations and on transit, making it easy to earn travel points even if you’re not a jet-setter.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® 3x on dining 2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
Annual fee
Regular APR
5x
5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
3x
3x on dining
2x
2x on all other travel purchases, plus more
For a modest annual fee, this card packs in a ton of value — especially if you pair it with other Chase rewards cards or redeem for travel though the Chase portal. Along with its terrific bonus, the card carries excellent everyday rewards rates for non-travel categories that should help you earn plenty of points.
It offers $50 in annual hotel statement credits for stays booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and a 10-percent anniversary points bonus — enough value to easily justify the annual fee.
Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most valuable rewards thanks to Chase’s quality transfer partners, a 1-cent-per-point cash back redemption value and a 25 percent boost when you use points for Ultimate Rewards travel.
Cons
If you are looking for travel perks like airport lounge access or free checked bags, you won't find it on this card.
The card's grocery rewards rate only applies to eligible online grocery purchases, which could limit its appeal as a standalone option for everyday rewards.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Enjoy benefits such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, and 2x on all other travel purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.
Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
Get complimentary access to DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees for a minimum of one year when you activate by December 31, 2024.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
1% - 8%
Rewards rate
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
8%
8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%
5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%
3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
1%
1% Cash Back on all other purchases
This no-annual-fee card offers not only one of the best cash back rates on dining and groceries, but also a comprehensive entertainment bonus category that covers everything from general purchases like movie tickets to cardholder VIP packages booked through Capital One Entertainment.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
10 Miles
10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
If you’re a frequent flyer looking for a luxury travel experience without the lavish annual fee, the Venture X may be a perfect match. Sticking to the most practical travel perks, the card comes with complimentary Priority Pass Select airport lounge access, a $300 annual Capital One Travel credits and an account anniversary bonus worth $100, the value of which can easily cover the card’s $395 annual fee.
Since the card’s travel perks make it easy to offset the annual fee, you won’t have to worry about offsetting the card’s cost with earning enough rewards.
You’ll also enjoy Visa Infinite benefits (including exclusive travel concierge service) and the Capital One Travel portal’s AI-powered pricing perks for more affordable bookings.
Cons
It’s missing a number of the luxury benefits you’ll find on rival cards, like an annual CLEAR membership credit, complimentary hotel or airline loyalty status and other airline hotel and restaurant partner perks.
Its biggest drawback is perhaps Capital One’s lack of major domestic airline partners, which limits the value of your miles compared to rewards on other travel cards.
Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network
Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Elevate every hotel stay from the Premier or Lifestyle Collections with a suite of cardholder benefits, like an experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
This card’s rotating bonus categories, unique first-year Cashback Match for all new cardmembers offer and low rates and fees make it a smart choice for deal hunters looking to save money and earn rewards across many categories. Discover’s quarterly bonus categories include popular everyday expenses, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to adapt your rewards strategy for maximum earnings.
It’s one of the best cash back cards on the market if you’re looking for minimal fees: no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, penalty APR or fee on your first late payment (up to $41 after that). You’ll also enjoy solid intro APR offers and a decent ongoing APR.
Its rotating bonus category variety is nearly unmatched, typically including everything from groceries to online shopping.
Cons
You must activate and track your bonus categories each quarter, which could make the card too high-maintenance for some applicants.
The card carries hardly any additional features (like travel insurance or other credits) beyond its rewards and low rates and fees.
It has a quarterly spending cap for bonus categories.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases—automatically.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.24% to 28.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
New Venture cardholders can earn 75,000 miles once they spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
2 Miles
2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
This card's relatively low annual fee and simple flat-rate travel rewards make it an especially great fit for occasional travelers and people looking for a low-maintenance way to earn miles across categories with a single card.
You can take advantage of statement credits for valuable perks like expedited security screening, making the already-low annual fee easy to offset.
Cons
The welcome offer has a high spend requirement, so it may not be easy to attain.
Some competitors provide more eye-catching perks like annual hotel credits, account anniversary bonus points and ridesharing perks.
Unless you take advantage of Capital One’s transfer partners, your miles will only be worth 1 cent (or less, for non-travel redemptions). Other travel cards offer a higher point value if you redeem through the issuer’s portal.
Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
Enrich every hotel stay from the Lifestyle Collection with a suite of cardholder benefits, like a $50 experience credit, room upgrades, and more
Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Receive 60,000 online bonus points - a $600 value - after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
2X
2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
1.5X
1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card is great for saving on travel and dining purchases, which earn you 2 points for every dollar spent. You also earn 1.5 points on all other eligible purchases, but Bank of America Preferred Rewards® members can earn up to 75 percent more in rewards with this card.
If you fly a lot, you likely can cover the cost of your annual fee easily with up to $100 of statement credits for airline incidentals.
The current welcome offer could cover the cost of a quick trip, depending on your airline of choice.
Cons
There’s a 2,500-point minimum to redeem for cash back and travel.
There are no intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers, so you won’t get a break on interest charges if you carry a balance.
To get the most out of this card, you need to have eligible savings or investment accounts with Bank of America or Merrill Lynch.
Receive 60,000 online bonus points - a $600 value - after you make at least $4,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means you could earn 2.5-3.5 points on travel and dining purchases and 1.87-2.62 points on all other purchases, for every $1 you spend.
Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill® accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center.
Get up to $100 in Airline Incidental Statement Credits annually and TSA PreCheck®/Global Entry Statement Credits of up to $100, every four years.
Travel Insurance protections to assist with trip delays, cancellations and interruptions, baggage delays and lost luggage.
No foreign transaction fees.
Low $95 annual fee.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
1.5% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
No fuss, flat-rate rewards are a key feature to look for when picking your first rewards card, and the Quicksilver card is one of the best. You earn unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, with no need to track spending or enroll in bonus categories. Make things even simpler with automatic rewards redemption. On top of that, the card carries an accessible sign-up bonus, solid intro APRs and no annual or foreign transaction fees.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
1% - 6%
Rewards rate
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
6%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6%
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3%
3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more.
3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
1%
1% Cash Back on other purchases
This is a top-tier option for earning rewards on everyday spending. Since this card offers perhaps the highest year-round rewards rate at U.S. supermarkets and a solid rate on U.S. gas station and transit purchases, it should be easy to offset the annual fee after the first year.
The card also offers unlimited 6 percent back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions — one of the best rates available in that category.
Few premium cards offer intro APR periods, but this card provides an intro APR on purchases and balance transfers — handy for chipping away at the cost of large expenses over time.
Cons
Your only redemption options are statement credits, gift cards or merchandise.
Purchases at wholesale clubs, superstores (like Walmart), and specialty stores (bakeries, farmers markets, etc.) are excluded from the card’s U.S. supermarket bonus category and only earn 1 percent back.
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low Intro APR: 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.24% - 29.99%. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.
3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Get up to $120 in statement credits annually when you pay for an auto-renewing subscription to Equinox+ at equinoxplus.com with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. That's $10 in statement credits each month. Enrollment required.
Thinking about getting the Disney Bundle which can include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+? Your decision made easy with $7/month back in the form of a statement credit after you spend $9.99 or more each month on an eligible subscription (subject to auto renewal) with your Blue Cash Preferred® Card. Enrollment required.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
Annual fee
Regular APR
5 Miles
5 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
1.25 Miles
1.25 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day
The VentureOne offers a lot of flexibility for a no-annual-fee travel card. You can not only earn miles at a flat rate on every purchase, but also transfer those miles to airline and hotel partners to potentially boost their value. This makes the VentureOne a solid option if you’re looking for a well-rounded, general-purpose travel card with a decent sign-up bonus and intro APR offers.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.
1%
Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
This card ’s unique rewards program automatically adjusts to fit your spending, earning perhaps the highest year-round rewards rate you can get in several of its 10 eligible bonus categories, including gas purchases. As gas prices fluctuate, this card should deliver some of the best reward savings available on a no-annual-fee card.
Since you aren't locked into year-round or quarterly bonus categories, you can enjoy more flexibility in how you earn top rewards.
For a no-annual fee card, it offers attractive additional perks if you receive it with World Elite Mastercard status, such as partner offers with Lyft and DoorDash.
Cons
It may not work well as a standalone card since you’ll only earn 1 percent back on all purchases outside your top eligible spending category.
You’ll only earn 5 percent back on your first $500 in an eligible category each billing cycle (1 percent after that). This could hold you back if you spend heavily in one category or share the account among multiple households.
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 19.24% - 29.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
No Annual Fee
Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash® Card account per person.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels
3X
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
1X
Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
The Citi Premier Card’s “jack of all trades” approach to travel rewards is especially valuable for casual travelers who drive and dine a bit more at home. Once you factor in the card’s perks, including an annual hotel discount, there’s plenty of value to line your pocket. You can even redeem your points for cash back at the same value as for travel — an option that typically requires sacrificing reward value.
Its restaurant, supermarket and gas station rewards categories can outperform rival flat-rate travel cards, making it easy for the average spender to offset the annual fee.
You can pair it with other Citi ThankYou cards for optimal travel rewards value.
Cons
The travel perk roster isn’t as valuable or extensive as other cards with a similar annual fee.
Unless you plan to leverage travel transfer partners, your point value is stuck at only 1 cent per point.
Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, for a limited time, earn a total of 10 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through June 30, 2024.
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Other Hotels
Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual Hotel Savings Benefit
60,000 ThankYou® Points are redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com
No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
Recommended Credit
N/A
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Wells Fargo credit card.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X Points - 3X Points
Rewards rate
3x points on dining 2x points on travel 1x points on other purchases Earn up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee, up to 100,000 points each calendar year. When you make at least 5 posted transactions in a statement period using your Bilt Mastercard, you'll earn points on rent and qualifying net purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
3X Points
3x points on dining
2X Points
2x points on travel
1X Points
1x points on other purchases
1X Points
Earn up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee, up to 100,000 points each calendar year. When you make at least 5 posted transactions in a statement period using your Bilt Mastercard, you'll earn points on rent and qualifying net purchases.
This is the only card out there that not only earns rewards on rent payments, but also waives the fees you typically face when paying rent with a credit card. Add in rewards on dining and travel and an impressive list of airline and hotel partners and this card should offer a ton of value to renters and travelers alike.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
This premium card offers one of the best rewards rates you can get with a single card on both dining and U.S. supermarket purchases. It has a pricey annual fee, but travelers who love to eat out might find the yearly credits on eligible dining, Uber and hotel purchases well worth it.
Transferring points to partner airline or hotel loyalty programs, which include popular brands like Delta and Hilton, can get you more value.
You can earn additional rewards by enrolling in Amex Offers.
Cons
You'll need to use the annual credits or transfer points for travel frequently to offset the annual fee.
Your points are worth much less if you redeem them to cover dining purchases or any travel purchases other than airfare (they’re often worth half as much or less).
Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® Points at Restaurants, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X).
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
$120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and each month automatically get $10 in Uber Cash for Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S., totaling up to $120 per year.
$120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings and earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.
Get a $100 experience credit with a minimum two-night stay when you book The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel. Experience credit varies by property.
Choose the color that suits your style. Gold or Rose Gold.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
10x
Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
5x
Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
3x
Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.
1x
Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
This card offers higher rewards rates on a wider range of travel-related categories than its biggest competitors, and its excellent perks make it easy to offset the $550 annual fee. Its several high-value redemption options include transferring points to travel partners or redeeming for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal, which increases the value of your points by 50 percent.
The general travel category alone is quite comprehensive, and the first $300 you spend on these purchases is covered by annual travel credits.
It pairs incredibly well with other Chase rewards cards since you can pool points across multiple cards and boost your point value by 50 percent when you redeem for Ultimate Rewards travel bookings.
Cons
This card charges a steep $550 annual fee, which may be hard to upkeep if you aren’t planning to use perks other than the rewards and annual travel credits (like the Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership).
Its luxury travel perk roster isn’t as strong as that of some rival cards since it’s missing benefits like complimentary airline or hotel loyalty status.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward travel
1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select and up to $100 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck®
Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
1X - 4X
Rewards rate
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card. 1X is earned for other purchases. **
Annual fee
Regular APR
4X
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
3X
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
1X
1X is earned for other purchases. **
This card comes packed with benefits for small-business owners, including a valuable welcome offer, amazing travel redemption value, and perks like the Hotel Collection credit.
Pros
Earns bonus rewards in several key small-business spending categories, making it a versatile option as both a standalone and supplementary rewards card.
Offers a flexible spending limit via its Pay Over Time feature, which could help you free up cash flow or finance large business purchases.
Cons
You only earn 4X points on the first $150,000 you spend per year across two eligible spending categories, so you may leave rewards on the table if you have high expenses.
It’s missing perks like lounge access and airline or hotel elite status, which you can find on other business travel cards at a similar price level.
Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.
Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
Get $12.95 back in statement credits each month when you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. $12.95 plus applicable taxes.
Your Card - Your Choice. Now choose from Gold or Rose Gold.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Earn 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in your first 3 months - that's $150 in value when you redeem with GM.
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
4X - 7X
Rewards rate
Earn 7X total points for every $1 spent on GM purchases. Earn 4X points for every $1 spent on all purchases.
Annual fee
Regular APR
7X
Earn 7X total points for every $1 spent on GM purchases.
4X
Earn 4X points for every $1 spent on all purchases.
If you own, hope to own or currently lease a GM car, this card might be for you. Along with its boosted rewards rate on eligible GM purchases, it offers one of the highest base rates on general purchases out there, making it easy to rack up points you can use toward a future car purchase or to cover lease payments.
Recommended Credit
Intro offer
Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
1% - 5%
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
Annual fee
Regular APR
5%
Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
2%
Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
1%
Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
This is a stellar standalone card for both online shopping and everyday spending. Thanks to the variety of items available on Amazon.com, this card can earn a top cash back rate on nearly any online purchase you can imagine, including groceries via Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and travel via Chase. Plus, Amazon Prime members can earn rewards at boosted rates.
