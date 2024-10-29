Skip to Main Content

Guide to Capital One transfer partners

Holly D. Johnson Greg Johnson
Written by
Holly D. Johnson,
Edited by
Greg Johnson
Published on October 29, 2024 | 3 min read

Smiling woman looks out airplane window.
Key takeaways

  • Capital One miles can be transferred to more than 15 different travel loyalty programs, which can significantly increase their value.
  • Miles can typically be transferred to partners at a 1,000:1,000 ratio, however, some available programs provide a different transfer rate.
  • Since not all transfer loyalty programs provide the same redemption value, it is important to understand how much your miles may be worth with each partner and to have a plan for utilizing your miles prior to initiating a transfer.

Capital One offers eligible cardholders the chance to transfer Capital One miles to airline and hotel loyalty programs, which can boost the per-mile value to around 1.7 cents, according to our latest credit card point valuations.

Fortunately, Capital One has gone to great lengths to grow its roster of transfer partners over the last several years. Not only that, but Capital One has improved transfer ratios for several of its partners, which can help you get even better value for your travel rewards.

If you currently have the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or have your eye on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you should find out which transfer partners you can utilize and how many points or miles you’ll get in return. Read on for the full list of Capital One airline and hotel transfer partners, as well as their transfer ratios and how we rank them.

Capital One transfer partners

Here are all of Capital One’s airline and hotel partners and their transfer rates (from Capital One miles to the new program):

Loyalty program Transfer rate
Accor Live Limitless 1,000:500
Aeromexico Club Premier 1,000:1,000
Air Canada Aeroplan 1,000:1,000
Air France / KLM Flying Blue 1,000:1,000
Avianca LifeMiles 1,000:1,000
British Airways Executive Club 1,000:1,000
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 1,000:1,000
Choice Privileges 1,000:1,000
Emirates Skywards 1,000:1,000
Etihad Guest 1,000:1,000
EVA Air Infinity MileageLands 1,000:750
Finnair Plus 1,000:1,000
Qantas Frequent Flyer 1,000:1,000
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer 1,000:1,000
TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go 1,000:1,000
Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles 1,000:1,000
Virgin Atlantic Virgin Red 1,000:1,000
Wyndham Rewards 1,000:1,000

How Capital One transfer partners rank

Here’s a rundown of the Capital One airline and hotel transfer partners and how they rank.

How to transfer Capital One miles

Once you begin earning Capital One miles with one of the program’s top rewards credit cards, you can take steps to transfer miles from your Capital One account to the Capital One hotel or airline partner of your choice. Here are the steps involved:

  1. Log in to your Capital One account online or via the mobile app.
  2. Once in your account, click on the option to view your rewards.
  3. Choose the option to convert or transfer your rewards.
  4. Choose the Capital One transfer partner you want to transfer miles to.
  5. From there, you can facilitate the transfer by entering the number of miles you want to move, keeping in mind that transfers start at 1,000 miles.
  6. Complete the transfer.

Once you’ve initiated the transfer, you’ll see your miles leave your Capital One account before they’re moved to your new transfer partner account. Note that you can’t undo a miles transfer once it’s over. With that in mind, you should only transfer your Capital One miles to a loyalty program if you’re sure you want to and if you have a redemption in mind.

Once your miles are transferred to the new program, they’ll fall under the new program’s terms and conditions. This means your rewards could then expire if your loyalty account becomes inactive for a certain period of time (depending on the program).

Best credit cards for earning Capital One miles

If you want to rack up Capital One miles you can use for transfers to airline and hotel partners, you’ll need to sign up for a Capital One credit card that earns Capital One miles. Take the time to compare the following travel credit cards based on their welcome bonuses, annual fees, ongoing rewards structures and perks they offer.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card image
Best for premium travel perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card image
Best for earning flat-rate miles

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card image
Best for no annual fee

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Spark Miles for Business image
Best for small businesses

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Spark 1.5X Miles Select image
Best no-annual-fee business card

Spark 1.5X Miles Select

The bottom line

While the transfer partners for Capital One miles may not be as attractive as some other programs, there are quite a few options to choose from. And with many partners offering a 1:1 transfer ratio, it’s safe to say that Capital One miles could now be worth more than ever before.

However, before you transfer your miles, you should figure out which Capital One airline or hotel transfer partner might work best for you and run through a few scenarios to see how many miles you need.

Also, remember that you should get at least 1 cent in value for each Capital One mile you transfer to a partner. If you’re not getting at least 1 cent per mile in value, you should just charge the travel to your Capital One credit card and use statement credits to cover eligible travel expenses.

For more travel tips and tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

