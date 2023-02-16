How the Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business compares to other business cards

You may have different needs than what the Capital One Spark 1.5X Miles Select card has to offer. When selecting a business card, it’s helpful to compare offers side by side and to see what benefits are most useful to you.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn

Earn $350 when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months after account opening.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn unlimited 1.5X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles Select card

Capital One Spark 1.5X Miles Select vs. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

For business owners who spend more on everyday purchases rather than travel, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card could be a strong alternative. Like the Capital One Spark 1.5X Miles Select, this card features a $0 annual fee. But instead of bonus rewards for hotels and rental cars, the Ink Business Cash earns high bonus rewards on business-centric categories, like office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services, as well as gas and dining purchases.

Capital One Spark 1.5X Miles Select vs. The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

The no-annual-fee The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card offers a higher flat rate of 2 percent on purchases (for the first $50,000 in a year, then 1 percent thereafter). But the longer 12-month 0 percent intro APR on purchases (followed by a variable rate of 18.49 percent to 26.49 percent) may be a better fit for someone looking for more time to cover purchases for a promotional period without having to deal with interest charges. Plus, the Expanded Buying Power feature and enhanced travel and purchase protections could provide more value for small-business owners. One thing to note with this card is the 2.7 percent foreign transaction fee, which could be an expensive fee for anyone traveling abroad or making online purchases with merchants based outside the U.S.

Best cards to pair the Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business with

Pairing the Capital One Spark 1.5X Miles Select card with a co-branded airline credit card could be a fantastic way to beef up your business travel perks and benefits and make up for the Spark Select’s lack of high bonus rewards for flights. Some co-branded business cards offer perks designed to make your travel easier and save you money, such as the United℠ Business Card. The United Business card offers features such as first checked bag free for you and a companion, two complimentary United Club lounge passes per year and a generous welcome offer.

You could also pair the Spark Select card with a cash back business card that would earn rewards for your biggest business expenses outside of travel. For example, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card offers 3 percent cash back on a category of your choice, including gas (and EV charging stations), office supplies, travel, TV/telecom and wireless, computer service or business consulting services. Plus the card also offers 2 percent on dining purchases and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. There is a $50,000 purchase limit on combined 2 percent and 3 percent categories each calendar year, then unlimited 1 percent cash back, but it gives a business owner a serious opportunity to earn cash back on typical business expenses.