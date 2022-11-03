Why you might want the American Express Business Gold

The American Express Business Gold card’s high spending cap for purchases in everyday and business categories offers plenty of variety for business owners. There’s also the advantage of Pay Over Time, giving cardholders a flexible credit limit. Finally, the card’s welcome offer can offer a lot of upfront value for businesses.

Welcome offer: Valuable points for Amex points enthusiasts

The American Express Business Gold Card offers a promising 70,000-point welcome offer after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership (terms apply). This offer is 30,000 points lower than the previous one, but it still holds a ton of value in the right hands.

It’s worth mentioning that the upfront value of the Amex Business Gold card’s welcome offer falls short compared to the welcome bonuses of similar business cards. Some business cards offer comparable bonuses with lower spending requirements. For example, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers a great sign up bonus: Earn $350 when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months after account opening.

However, American Express Membership Rewards points are extremely flexible and valuable. On average, the Amex Business Gold’s welcome offer could be worth $875 toward eligible flights through the American Express travel portal. However, according to our latest points valuation, it can be worth up to $1,470 with the right American Express transfer partner.

Rewards rate: Amazing travel redemption value

The rewards process works automatically, tracking your transactions after each billing cycle to determine which two of the following eligible categories you'll earn rewards in:

U.S. purchases made from electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers

Monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the U.S.

Transit purchases, including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses and subways.

Purchases at U.S. media providers for advertising in select media (online, TV and radio)

U.S. purchases at restaurants, including takeout and delivery

U.S. purchases at gas stations

You’ll earn 4X points on those two spending categories for up to $150,000 in combined bonus category spending for the calendar year (from six eligible categories). Afterward, you’ll earn only 1X points on those purchases.

The Business Gold also now earns 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com. Amex used to include this category as part of its capped spending category, so it's great that you won’t need to factor travel into your spending caps — especially if you travel frequently for business. Other qualifying purchases that don’t qualify for 4X rewards still earn 1X points.

Reward value: Some of the most flexible and valuable points available

The maximum value of the American Express Business Gold Card’s rewards lies with the Membership Rewards point program. You can pool points with other Amex cards in the program or transfer them to travel partner loyalty programs for greater value. Although you can get the best redemption value with transfers, you’ll still retain great value with travel redemptions on AmexTravel.com.

If you want to keep it simple, booking flights through the Amex portal provides the best value since you get a 1:1 redemption rate.

If you’re looking for maximum value with strategic point transfers, your best bet is to find the right transfer partner to net around 2.0 cents cents per point. Other travel and non-travel options get you a value of 0.5 to 0.7 cents per point.

Perks: New statement credits can help offset the annual fee

If you were uncertain about applying for the Amex Business Gold before, now is a great time to revisit the card. In addition to refreshed bonus categories, Amex has made it easier to offset the cost of the card’s annual fee.

The Amex Business Gold Card now offers several new statement credit opportunities to help offset the card’s annual fee. You can earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx, Grubhub and Office Supply Stores — an annual savings of up to $240. You can also receive a reimbursement for Walmart+ monthly membership when you pay with your Amex Business Gold Card. This is up to a $12.95 value each month, which can add up to $155 if you pay for 12 months.

Booking an eligible property within The Hotel Collection through American Express travel for at least two consecutive nights can also net up to $100 in hotel credits toward qualifying activities (like eligible dining, spa and other resort activities that vary by property).

Finally, Amex has added cell phone protection to its perk lineup. You can get reimbursed the lesser of your costs to repair or replace your damaged or stolen cell phone for a maximum of $800 per claim. These claims are limited to two approved claims per 12-month period when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's bill was paid with your Business Gold Card.