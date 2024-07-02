At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The American Express® Business Gold Card lets you earn 4X points (on up to $150,000 per year) in the two categories from among a list of six in which your business spends the most each billing cycle.

It also gives cardholders the opportunity to rack up points in the American Express Membership Rewards program, a versatile credit card rewards program that offers excellent value when it comes to travel redemptions.

While the Amex Business Gold annual fee is relatively high, it can be well worth the cost in many cases due to the welcome offer and rewards rate.

The American Express® Business Gold Card is unique for a few reasons, including that you can earn 4X points (on up to $150,000 per year) in two categories (from a list of six eligible categories) in which your business spends the most each billing cycle. This card also lets you rack up points in the American Express Membership Rewards program, which is one of the most versatile and lucrative rewards programs for travel available today.

The Amex Business Gold does charge a $375 annual fee, but the first-year welcome offer and ongoing rewards rate can make paying this fee well worth it. When you add in the Amex Business Gold benefits you’ll receive, it’s easy to see why this card could be the only business credit card you need.

Highlights of the Amex Business Gold

Here are the card’s key features at a glance:

Category highlights Amex Business Gold details Welcome offer Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 4X points in the top two categories from among a list of six eligible categories in which your business spends the most each billing cycle (on up to $150,000 in combined purchases per year)

3X points on eligible travel purchases, including prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel

1X points on general purchases Annual fee $375 Regular APR 19.49 percent to 28.49 percent (variable Pay Over Time APR)

The categories that are eligible for the Amex Business Gold card’s generous 4X rewards rate include:

Advertising in select media (purchased from U.S. media providers to promote your business online, on TV or on the radio)

U.S. gas station purchases

U.S. restaurant purchases, including takeout and delivery

U.S. computer software, hardware and cloud data purchases made directly from select providers

Select transit purchases, including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses and subways

Wireless phone service from a U.S. wireless telephone service provider

Amex Business Gold travel benefits

American Express Business Gold travel benefits can make travel safer or easier to book. You’ll receive the following benefits as a cardholder.

Global Assist Hotline Caret Down This hotline can provide you with assistance if you’re more than 100 miles from home and need medical or legal referrals. Other types of assistance offered include lost passport replacement, help with lost luggage, translation services and more.



Babbage insurance plan Caret Down Get coverage for carry-on luggage (up to $1,250 per covered person) when you pay for a trip with your credit card. The card also comes with up to $500 in coverage per covered person when checked baggage is lost during travel on a common carrier vehicle. Other restrictions apply.



Car rental loss and damage insurance Caret Down

Get secondary auto rental coverage when you pay for your entire car rental bill with your credit card. This coverage is good for rental periods of up to 30 days for covered renters with a cap of $50,000 per eligible rental agreement. Other restrictions apply.

Trip delay insurance Caret Down The Amex Business Gold card’s trip delay insurance is good for up to $300 per covered trip, although you’re limited to two claims per 12-month period. Coverage applies when you pay for a trip with a common carrier with your credit card and when eligible trips are delayed for 12 hours or more. You can use this coverage to pay for incidental expenses caused by your trip delay, such as meals, hotel stays or toiletries.



Amex Business Gold protection and insurance benefits

Cardholders also receive a handful of benefits that help protect purchases they make.

Purchase protection Caret Down American Express purchase protection will repair or replace eligible items in the event they are damaged or stolen within 90 days of purchasing. Coverage is good for up to $1,000 per covered purchase with a cap of $50,000 per account per calendar year. Cardholders also receive $500 in coverage for natural disasters.



Extended warranties Caret Down Cardholders receive one year of additional warranty protection on eligible purchases that come with a manufacturer’s warranty of five years or less. This coverage is good for up to $10,000 per eligible purchase (up to $50,000 per card per calendar year).



Amex Business Gold dining and entertainment benefits

The Amex Business Gold comes with a handful of benefits that can elevate your next event, dining experience or hotel stay.

The Hotel Collection perks Caret Down

If you book a stay of two consecutive nights or more with an eligible property in The Hotel Collection via Amex Travel, you’ll receive a $100 experience credit for use toward various hotel property activities (like spa visits or dining, for example). You may also qualify for room upgrades when you check in.

American Express Preferred Seating Caret Down

This premium business card also comes with American Express Preferred Seating , a complimentary benefit that can help cardholders secure preferred seating at concerts, performances and sporting events. Cardholders can also get presale access to select events before tickets are available to the general public.

American Express Experiences Caret Down

As an Amex cardholder, you’ll also be able to take advantage of American Express Experiences , which includes access to invitation-only and early-access events. Events include music, theater, sports, dining, fashion and more.

Amex Business Gold business benefits

There are also a few perks that can help you better manage your business expenses.

Access to your year-end summary Caret Down With the Amex Business Gold, you’ll get access to a year-end summary, provided at the start of the new year. Simply log in to your online account to view, with the option of downloading the information as an Excel file or PDF.



Ability to connect to QuickBooks Caret Down You can connect your Amex Business Gold account to your Intuit QuickBooks account to automatically categorize your transactions and more.



Vendor Pay by Bill.coms Caret Down When you enroll your Amex Business Gold with Vendor Pay by Bill.com, you can earn Membership Rewards points on bills you pay through the platform. If you enroll in the Basic plan, you won’t have to pay a monthly fee for the first user, and the second user won’t have to pay a monthly fee for six months. After six months, the second user will have a monthly fee of $15.



How to maximize Amex Business Gold perks and benefits

You can maximize your Amex Business Gold by using it for all of your business-related purchases throughout the year. You should especially use it for purchases in bonus categories that will net you 4X points (on up to $150,000 in combined purchases per year).

Other ways to maximize your rewards include pairing Amex cards together and taking advantage of Amex Offers.

The bottom line

Amex Business Gold benefits can make the annual fee on this card a spectacular deal, especially when you add in the value of the rewards you can earn each year. After all, maxing out the annual spending limit with this card’s 4X bonus categories would net you 600,000 American Express Membership Rewards points over the course of a year.

Amex Membership Rewards points are worth an about 2.0 cents each when redeemed with high-value transfer partners, according to Bankrate valuations. Therefore, these bonus categories could offer an annual value of about $12,000 when redeemed with high-value transfer partners.

Still, you should never sign up for the first credit card you come across. Make sure you compare all of the other business credit cards American Express offers, as well as business cards from other issuers, before you decide.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.