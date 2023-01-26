Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus vs. Capital One Spark 2X Miles for Business
If you’re trying to decide on a Capital One business card, read our guide.
“A credit card can help you build your credit profile, preserve cash flow, earn valuable rewards and more. But like any other financial tool, you need to carefully consider if using one is right for you.”— Laura Gariepy
Laura Gariepy is the owner of Every Day by the Lake, LLC, a written content creation company that helps brands stay top of mind with their target market. She specializes in writing about personal finance, entrepreneurship, and careers. In her three years as a content writer and copywriter, her work has been featured in outlets like Forbes, LendingTree, Rocket Mortgage, and The Balance. She has also ghostwritten content for several other organizations.
In addition to writing, she runs Before You Go Freelance, an online resource hub for new and aspiring freelancers. Prior to launching her business, Laura enjoyed a 10-year career in human resources.
Her passion for all things related to money and entrepreneurship stemmed from watching her father run his own company in the 1990s. He taught her that there was more than one way to earn a living and served as an invaluable source of wisdom as she navigated both the corporate and business worlds.
Her favorite credit card is the Chase Ink Business Preferred. It helps her build credit for her growing company and offers valuable rewards.
“A credit card can help you build your credit profile, preserve cash flow, earn valuable rewards and more. But like any other financial tool, you need to carefully consider if using one is right for you.”— Laura Gariepy
If you’re trying to decide on a Capital One business card, read our guide.
If you’re looking for a travel credit card with a low annual fee, you should check out the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
The Citi Premier and Chase Sapphire Preferred are both solid rewards cards.
Rack up points on grocery and gas purchases and increase your points’ value with added benefits.
The Citi Simplicity is worth considering if you have a debt balance to pay off.
Upgrading or downgrading your Capital One card can be a smart financial move.