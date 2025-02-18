Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred

Key takeaways The Chase Sapphire® Card and Citi Strata PremierSM Card each offer access to popular travel rewards universes: Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou points.

Citi Strata Premier offers excellent earning in more everyday categories, but Sapphire Preferred offers better value when redeeming points for travel through the issuer’s travel portal.

In both cases, the cards are more powerful when combined with other cards that earn points in the respective rewards programs.

Both the Citi Strata Premier SM Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offer healthy rewards and helpful benefits without charging an exorbitant annual fee. Still, you may find that one of them better fits your travel credit card needs than the other.

While these two rewards cards share some similarities, the Citi Strata PremierSM Card is better at helping you rack up points on everyday purchases. In comparison, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a more impressive suite of cardholder benefits, especially when it comes to travel insurance and purchase protection.

Read on to see which top rewards credit card aligns better with your spending patterns and financial goals.

Main details

Cards Citi Strata Premier Chase Sapphire Preferred Welcome bonus 75,000 points when you spend $4,000 within 3 months of account opening 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 within 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 10x points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals, and attractions (excluding air travel) booked on the Citi Travel portal

3X points on restaurant, supermarket, gas station, EV charging, other hotel and all air travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

5X points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025)

3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services), select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs)

2X points on other travel

1X points on all other purchases Annual fee $95 $95

Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred highlights

Which card earns the most?

The card that earns you the most depends on what you spend your money on. So, let’s take a look at a possible spending scenario. Keep in mind, however, that what you earn isn’t necessarily as important as the value when you redeem your rewards.

Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred spending example

Lets say you opt for the Citi Strata Premier Card and spend the following in a given month:

$200 on gas

$800 on groceries

$100 dining out

$500 on a plane ticket

$500 on hotel accommodations

Since everything but hotels booked through Citi earns 3X points, you’ll receive 4,800 points on these purchases. You’ll also earn 5,000 additional points on $500 in hotel spending through the Citi portal, bringing the total monthly rewards on the Citi Strata Premier to 9,800. If you redeem these rewards for gift cards or travel through Citi, the value works out to $98.

Now, let’s say you make the same purchases using your Chase Sapphire Preferred, with the exception that you buy groceries online instead of in-store. Let’s also say you purchase all of your travel through the Chase portal . You’ll receive a total of 7,900 points in that case, which is worth $79 at a 1-cent-per-point value.

If you then redeem these points toward travel through the Chase portal, however, they’ll be worth 1.25 cents each. This makes the total monthly rewards haul worth $98.75.

Spending category Monthly estimated spending Citi Strata Premier (rewards earned) Chase Sapphire Preferred (rewards earned) Gas station and EV charging $200 600 points 200 points Groceries $800 2,400 points 2,400 points Restaurants $100 300 points 300 points Plane tickets $500 1,500 points 2,500 points Hotels $500 5,000 points 2,500 points Total rewards earned in one month 9,800 points 7,900 points

Why should you get the Citi Strata Premier?

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Citi Strata Premier benefits extend beyond its rewards program — most notably its $100 annual hotel discount on a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when you book through ThankYou.com or 1-800-THANKYOU. You can also enjoy Citi Entertainment, which gives you access to VIP packages and presale tickets for in-demand concerts, performances and sporting events. Finally, you’ll benefit from World Elite Mastercard perks such as a complimentary ShopRunner membership, a $5 Lyft credit after you take three rides in a month (for up to $60 in credit annually) and more. Also remember that the Citi Strata Premier includes several travel insurance benefits for cardholders. These include trip delay protection, trip cancellation and interruption coverage, protection for lost or damaged baggage and rental car protection.

Combining points with other ThankYou points cards Caret Down Icon The best travel rewards strategy involves holding multiple credit cards and using them strategically to maximize your earning or redemption options. For the Citi Strata Premier, that could mean adding the Citi Rewards+® Card or even the Citi Double Cash® Card (the “cash back” can be redeemed as ThankYou points) to your wallet as well.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon You can maximize the value of your points by transferring them to one of Citi’s airline and hotel partners. However, other redemption options include: Travel through the Citi portal Direct deposits Statement credits Personal checks Shopping with points at eligible retailers (like Amazon and BestBuy) Gift cards Charitable donations

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon You’ll need good to excellent credit to qualify for the Citi Strata Premier. That means your FICO credit score should be between 670 and 850 when you apply.

Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon You’ll get more benefits with the Chase Sapphire Preferred than with the Citi Strata Premier. For example, you’ll get trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, trip delay reimbursement, travel and emergency assistance services, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. After each cardmember anniversary, you’ll also get up to $50 in statement credits on hotel stays purchased through Ultimate Rewards. You’ll also earn a generous anniversary points bonus that’s equal to 10 percent of your total spending from the previous year. Additionally, you’ll get a complimentary one-year subscription to DoorDash DashPass, which includes $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders (though you must activate by Dec. 31, 2027), as well as a $10 monthly credit for qualifying non-restaurant DashPass purchases. The value of this credit alone can offset the card’s annual fee if you take advantage of it every month.

Combining rewards from other Ultimate Rewards–earning cards Caret Down Icon As with Citi Strata Premier, Sapphire Preferred is just one option in the universe of cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points. If you truly want to maximize your rewards earning possibilities, you’ll want more than one Ultimate Rewards card at your disposal. Excellent options to combine with Sapphire Preferred include the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex®*, both of which offer rewards on more everyday purchases. There are also a number of Chase business cards that combine well with Sapphire Preferred. Remember that points under Sapphire Preferred are worth 25 percent more when redeemed for travel through Chase. That means the points earned with those other cards can be moved under your Sapphire Preferred to make them worth even more. Of course, moving points to a Chase Sapphire Preferred account also makes them eligible for point transfers to airlines and hotels, including high-value World of Hyatt redemptions.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon While your most lucrative option is to transfer your points to a Chase airline or hotel partner, you can also redeem for: Travel through the Chase portal Chase Pay Yourself Back Cash back Statement credits Gift cards Merchandise (including Apple product purchases) Chase Experiences Shopping with points on Amazon or via PayPal

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon Like the Citi Strata Premier, the Chase Sapphire Preferred requires a good to excellent credit score

The bottom line

If you want a rewards card that maximizes the value of your everyday expenses and travel purchases, the Citi Strata Premier Card could be a great addition to your wallet. But if you’re more interested in getting value for travel booked through a portal, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is likely a better fit.

Remember, though: there’s no rule that says you can’t have both. With both cards in your wallet, you can be handsomely rewarded for just about any purchase.

