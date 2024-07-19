At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Citi Strata Premier℠ Card offers rewards in popular travel and everyday spending categories.

This card also offers an annual $100 hotel discount on a single hotel stay booked through Citi Travel each year, which can make up for the card’s $95 annual fee.

Other notable benefits include flexible redemption options, the ability to transfer points to Citi travel partners and a healthy welcome bonus.

Citi is an advertising partner

The Citi Strata Premier℠ Card, a rebrand of the Citi Premier® Card*, is an excellent card for an occasional traveler. For a modest $95 annual fee, the card offers a solid 3X rewards rate on eligible travel and some popular everyday purchases, as well as valuable travel perks and protections — which allows it to easily compete with other popular travel credit cards.

Read on to learn more about Citi Strata Premier benefits, including its rewards program, intro bonus and annual hotel savings perk, and discover how to get the most out of this generous card.

Citi Strata Premier rewards and redemption benefits

Rewards on travel and everyday spending

Citi Strata Premier cardholders get rewards for both travel spending and purchases in popular everyday categories. The card earns:

10X points on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com

3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, and gas and EV charging stations

1X point per dollar on all other purchases

The 10X rewards rate on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through Citi is a rather competitive offer. To compare, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, another travel card with a $95 annual fee, only earns 5X points on travel booked through Chase Travel℠, though that does include air travel. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card also charges $95 per year and offers 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. If you’re planning to regularly book non-award travel, the Citi Strata Premier might provide superior value.

Flexible redemption options

The Citi Strata Premier Card earns Citi ThankYou points. It’s a travel credit card, so redeeming rewards for travel is typically the best choice. Specifically, you’ll likely get the most bang for your buck if you transfer your points. Currently, Citi has 18 airline and hotel transfer partners and points are worth about 1.6 cents apiece when transferred to a high-value partner, according to Bankrate valuations. Alternatively, you can book travel with Citi at 1 cent per point.

When travel isn’t a priority, you have other options for redeeming ThankYou points. Examples include redeeming for cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit or a check at 1 cent per point. This gives the Citi Strata Premier some cash back properties, adding to its flexibility.

Citi Strata Premier travel and entertainment benefits

$100 annual hotel savings benefit

If you book a hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) through ThankYou.com, you’ll get a $100 discount at the time of booking. You can take advantage of this discount once per calendar year. With this perk alone, you can fully offset the card’s $95 annual fee.

No foreign transaction fees

You don’t need to worry about foreign transaction fees with the Citi Strata Premier Card. And since it’s a Mastercard, you shouldn’t have many issues with card acceptance when you travel abroad.

Citi Concierge

The Citi Strata Premier Card gives you access to Citi Concierge, which you can use when you need help with dinner reservations, vacation planning or buying concert tickets.

Citi Entertainment

Citi Entertainment provides special access to events such as concerts, dining experiences and sporting events. Note that you’ll still need to pay for tickets — but you may be able to purchase them in presale with this perk.

Citi Strata Premier security and protection benefits

Purchase protection

Purchase protection is a credit card perk that allows you to repair or replace the items you buy with your card. If an item you purchased with your Citi Strata Premier Card is damaged or stolen within 90 days of the purchase date, you can get up to $10,000 per incident (and $50,000 per year).

Extended warranty

If you buy an item with your Citi Strata Premier and it has an eligible manufacturer’s warranty of five years or less, the issuer will extend that warranty for 24 months. Additional terms may apply.

Travel insurance

Trip cancellation/interruption

This coverage can reimburse you if your trip is canceled or cut short for reasons beyond your control. With the Citi Strata Premier, you’re covered for up to $5,000 per trip and a maximum of $10,000 per account per calendar year. You must book the trip with the card for this benefit to apply. This is secondary coverage, meaning it applies after reimbursement from your airline or any travel insurance.

Trip delay

When your trip is delayed and it results in extra expenses, such as meals, transportation and lodging, your credit card can reimburse you. The Citi Strata Premier provides secondary trip delay coverage for trips delayed more than six hours — up to $500 per trip you charge to the card, and up to two claims per account per year.

Lost or damaged luggage

If you pay for your trip with the Citi Strata Premier and your checked or carry-on luggage is lost or damaged, you can get reimbursed for up to $3,000 per trip or $2,000 per bag for New York residents. You can file up to two claims per account per year. The coverage is secondary.

MasterRental coverage

MasterRental coverage is Mastercard’s version of rental car coverage. With the Citi Strata Premier, you can get reimbursed for covered losses to a rental car in case of collision with another object, overturn, vandalism, theft or other physical damage. You must decline the full collision/damage waiver offered by the rental car company and pay for it with the Citi Strata Premier to use this secondary car rental coverage.

Extra perks

The Citi Strata Premier Card is also a World Elite Mastercard, which entitles cardholders to additional Mastercard benefits. These include:

Zero liability protection

Mastercard ID Theft Protection

ShopRunner membership

$5 Lyft credit (once per month) if you take at least three rides a month

Three free months of DoorDash DashPass and $5 off your first order each month (other terms apply)

World Elite Concierge

Maximizing the Citi Strata Premier benefits

The Citi Strata Premier Card has plenty to offer — especially if you know how to maximize its value. Here are some tips to help you do just that:

Earn the welcome bonus

An intro bonus is usually the best way to earn a large amount of card rewards in a short time. With the Citi Strata Premier Card, you can earn 70,000 bonus ThankYou points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. That’s $700 in cash back or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

Use the annual hotel benefit

When you have a card that charges an annual fee, you want to make sure you can easily offset it. The annual $100 hotel discount on one hotel stay of at least $500 booked through Citi Travel makes it a simple task for the Citi Strata Premier cardholders. This perk alone makes up for the card’s $95 annual fee.

Pay off balances

Credit card interest is expensive. The Citi Strata Premier Card, for example, charges a variable APR of 21.24 percent to 29.24 percent. For that reason, it’s wise to avoid carrying a balance on this card.

Transfer points to Citi partners

If your goal is to maximize your travel rewards, look into transferring your points to the issuer’s partners. This way, you can potentially boost your point value, getting more than 1 cent apiece.

Consider other Citi cards

If you’re enjoying your Citi Strata Premier Card, you might want to consider other cards from the issuer to create a combo. Pooling rewards from multiple cards within the same ecosystem can help you earn free travel — or cash back — more quickly.

For instance, the Citi Double Cash® Card earns up to 2 percent cash back (1 percent at purchase, then 1 percent upon payment) on all purchases, which you can convert to transferable ThankYou points with the Citi Strata Premier. You can also add the Citi Custom Cash® Card to your credit card strategy and earn 5 percent cash back in your top spending category each billing cycle (up to $500 spent, then 1 percent back). Neither card charges an annual fee.

The bottom line

The Citi Strata Premier is a solid option if you don’t travel regularly but are still interested in travel rewards. The card comes with a few valuable perks, including an annual hotel credit which alone is enough to offset the Citi Strata Premier’s $100 annual fee. Familiarize yourself with your card’s benefits so that you can maximize its value, both through rewards and additional perks.