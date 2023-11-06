Why you might want the Citi Double Cash

The Citi Double Cash is among the best no-annual-fee cash back cards. Whether you’re looking for a standalone card or one to combine with other cards, its flat rate for all purchases gives it plenty of flexibility. It could also be a top choice if you need to pay off debt thanks to its exceptional intro APR on balance transfers and remarkable long-term value.

Rewards: Stellar flat cash back rate

Besides being one of the best flat-rate cash back cards on the market with up to 2 percent cash back, the Citi Double Cash can help keep your spending habits in check with its earn-as-you-pay rewards structure. You automatically earn 1 percent cash back when purchasing, but you must pay off that purchase to receive the additional 1 percent back. If you’re new to rewards cards, this structure can incentivize you to pay on time to avoid interest charges and the slippery slope into debt.

The Citi Double Cash is also a great option if you’re simply looking for a low-maintenance rewards card. You’ll earn the same unlimited rewards rate no matter how much you spend or what you buy, so you won’t have to track spending categories or juggle multiple cards to maximize rewards. Plus, for a limited time through Dec. 31, 2024, you can earn 5 percent total cash back on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked via the Citi Travel portal.

Although Citi advertises the Double Cash as a cash back card, you actually earn ThankYou points, which you can redeem for cash back in the form of a statement credit, direct deposit or check. You can also use your rewards for gift cards, travel through Citi or Shop with Points on Amazon or PayPal. However, it’s important to note this card’s rewards are “basic” ThankYou points, so you can’t transfer them to a Citi travel partner. You’ll need a premium Citi travel card if you’re interested in that.

To make the most of “basic” points, you can pool them with the points you earn from one of Citi’s premium travel cards, like the Citi Premier® Card. Based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations, this could increase the value of your points to around 1.6 cents each on average when you take advantage of Citi’s best travel transfer partners.

0% APR offer: Lengthy intro APR for balance transfers

The Citi Double Cash is also a great balance transfer credit card. The card’s 0 percent introductory APR on balance transfers lasts an impressive 18 months (then 19.24 percent to 29.24 percent variable). That’s one of the longest offers on a no-annual-fee rewards card and is on par with many offers you’ll find on traditional balance transfer cards.

It’s worth noting that the Double Cash charges a 3 percent introductory fee for balance transfers ($5 minimum; 5 percent for transfers made after the first four months). However, this is a lower fee than you’ll face with some balance transfer cards, since many charge a 5 percent fee right from the start. This lower fee makes the Double Cash stand out even more because you could save more with a lower fee than a few extra months of 0 percent APR.

For example, if you had $2,000 in credit card debt and transferred it to the Citi Double Cash, you could pay just over $111 a month for 18 months and completely wipe out your debt — all without accruing any new interest. You’d only owe a $60 balance transfer fee, which is modest compared to the amount you would owe in interest over 18 months without an introductory APR.

Rates and fees: No annual fee

As long as you pay off your balance in full each month, the Citi Double Cash should be a rewarding card since it doesn’t charge an annual fee. Although you won’t have to worry about earning enough cash back to offset a yearly cost, other fees could hamper your rewards. The most notable fee is the card’s 3 percent foreign transaction fee. If you travel outside the U.S., bring an additional credit card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

You’ll also have to watch out for a high penalty APR and a fee of up to $41 if you make a late payment. The penalty APR can also last indefinitely, which makes the Double Cash card’s terms much harsher than some rival cards. Several competitors don’t charge a penalty APR or only keep it in place for 6 to 12 months if you make consistent on-time payments. Fees aside, you should avoid making late payments at all. The Double Cash card’s rewards program is only great if you pay on time. If you don’t make payments, you only get half of the possible cash back.

Welcome offer: New bonus

The Citi Double Cash doesn’t typically offer a sign-up bonus, but the card is currently boasting a competitive offer. You can get 20,000 ThankYou points after you spend $1,500 in your first six months as a cardholder (worth $200 when you redeem for cash back). This is on par with the bonus offers you'll find on many of the best no-annual-fee cash back and rewards cards (though the spending requirement is a bit high, with some competitors only requiring a $500 spend to earn the same in bonus value).

While a sign-up bonus shouldn’t be the main factor when weighing card options, it’s important to remember the considerable value these bonuses can offer. After all, you’d normally need to spend $10,000 to earn $200 cash back with the Citi Double Cash.

Considering the Double Cash usually comes with no bonus offer, now may be the ideal time to apply if you've been on the fence about which flat-rate cash back card is best for you. Though Citi hasn't advertised an expiration date for this offer, it may not stick around long term.

