How the Citi Rewards+ Card compares to other rewards cards

While the Citi Rewards+ Card can be great for people who like to eat out or cook at home, it can be limited beyond its food-centered bonus categories. Meanwhile, there are other no-annual-fee cards that reward everyday purchases, like gas, online shopping and travel. Those looking for a more well-rounded rewards card may be interested in these options:

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.

Special offer: earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com through December 31, 2025. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.

Citi Rewards+ Card vs. Citi Premier Card

(The Citi Premier Card is no longer available)



If you don’t mind paying an annual fee, the Citi Premier card could offer more rewards value than the Rewards+ thanks to its wider variety of bonus categories and outsized rewards for foodies and frequent travelers. Since Citi restructured the Citi Premier card to include an elevated rewards rate on supermarket and other everyday purchases, the Premier has become a much better option than the Rewards+, especially if you plan to redeem for travel.

For example, if you spent $300 per month at supermarkets, $150 per month at restaurants, $100 per month at gas stations and $700 per month on other purchases, as well as $1,000 per year on air travel and hotels, you’d earn a total of around 20,800 points with the Citi Premier will likely be the more valuable card in the long run, the Citi Rewards+ card’s round-up feature could make up some ground. For example, making 20 purchases of $5 each ($100 total) at a 1X rate would net 100 points with the Citi Premier but 200 points with the Citi Rewards+.

Citi Rewards+ vs. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express might be a great no-annual-fee alternative if you prefer to get cash back on your eligible U.S. supermarket, U.S. gas station and online retail purchases. This card is often touted as one of the best credit cards for groceries. The Blue Cash Everyday card’s rewards rate is slightly higher than the Citi Rewards+ card for spending at U.S. supermarkets. Plus, it also has an advantage when comparing spending categories, as it provides a high cash back rate at U.S. gas stations and online retail purchases — two categories that the Citi Rewards+ does not offer, though you would still have to worry about an annual spending cap, which could potentially limit your earning in the long haul.

The Blue Cash Everyday's intro APR offer on new purchases, however, is the same length as the Citi Rewards+. For the welcome offer, you would have a lower spending threshold with Citi Rewards+, but you would also have a shorter time window to spend the required amount. Overall, the Blue Cash Everyday Card is the best option if you want to earn more rewards on supermarket, gas station and online retail purchases, while the Citi Rewards+ is the better option if you want a better welcome bonus and the possibility to earn more back on your rewards.

Best cards to pair with this card

Pairing the Citi Rewards+ with the Citi Premier is a must if you’re a traveler and want to maximize this card’s full potential. The Citi Double Cash® Card could also be a valuable addition to the team since its unlimited cash back can be converted for more basic ThankYou points to pool with the Premier. This strategy provides great rewards coverage for purchases outside the Rewards+ card’s categories or yearly spending cap.

But ultimately, the Rewards+ card carves out its own unique value for “small-fry” purchases as a partner to any card, on account of its round-up feature and annual 10 percent points back (on the first 100,000 points redeemed).