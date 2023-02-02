Citi Rewards+® Card review: The rewards card for people on the go?

The Citi Rewards+ card is a good option for people who constantly have somewhere to be – but it's not the best.

Snapshot

4.0

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

If you rarely make large purchases or want to maximize the value of the ThankYou points you’d earn with the Rewards+ Card by combining it with other Citi cards, it may be worth it in the long run. But there are more valuable no-annual-fee cards with uncapped bonus categories and rewards on everyday spending.

Info
BEST FOR ROUNDING UP REWARDS
Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card
  • Rewards value
    4.1 / 5
    APR
    4 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    3 / 5
    Features
    2 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$200

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Citi is an advertising partner

Citi Rewards+® Card Overview

The Citi Rewards+ Card is one of the best rewards credit cards for errand runners. Its rewards rate on supermarket and gas station purchases doesn’t sound like the most lucrative reward scheme at first, but the card’s point roundup feature (up to the nearest 10 points) on every purchase and 10 percent points back (for the first $100,000 points redeemed each year) stack up to make this card one of the best available if you’re always making small purchases.

However, the card’s low spending limit on its highest reward categories, lack of benefits and inability to redeem points for a higher value via travel (on its own) means the Citi Rewards+ is best used as a companion card with other Citi cards.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    There is no annual fee, so you won’t have to cover this extra cost with your reward earnings.

  • Checkmark

    The points that you would earn on each purchase are rounded up to the nearest 10.

  • Checkmark

    You can earn 10 percent back of the first 100,000 points redeemed each year.

  • Checkmark

    It has a decent intro APR offer on balance transfers, including a low balance transfer fee

Cons

  • There is a $6,000 cap for 2X supermarket and gas station purchases, which could limit your earning potential in your most lucrative categories.

  • The card only earns basic ThankYou points that can’t be transferred to travel partners.

  • Outside of the ThankYou Point features, the benefits are limited in comparison to other rewards cards.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Limited time offer: Earn 5X points on rental car, hotel and attraction purchases booked through cititravel.com (ends 12/31/2025), 2X points at supermarkets and gas stations (on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1X points) with 1X points on all other purchases
  • Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within three months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Purchase intro APR: 0 percent for 15 months from the date of account opening
  • Balance transfer intro APR: 0 percent for 15 months from the date of first transfer
  • Regular APR: 18.74 percent to 28.74 percent (variable)

Current sign-up bonus

The most recent Citi Rewards+ bonus gives you a chance to earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in your first three months. If you redeem rewards for gift cards, 20,000 points will be worth $200. That bonus value is comparable to many of the best no-annual-fee rewards cards, which also tend to offer bonuses around $200 in value. 

Unfortunately, Citi’s best no-annual-fee cards — including the Citi Rewards+ card — only earn basic points, which can’t be transferred to Citi travel partners in order to reach their full value of an estimated 1.9 cents per point. But you can finally utilize transfer partner values if you have a premium Citi card.

Rewards rate

Citi Rewards+ earns Citi ThankYou points, but keep in mind that the basic points exclude the ability to redeem with travel transfer partners. Although the rewards might be a bit niche without a Citi travel card, you have a few more opportunities to earn up to 1,600 extra ThankYou points per month based on your account activity if you also bank with Citi.

How you earn

Supermarket and gas station purchases earn 2 ThankYou points per dollar, but this bonus rate is limited to the first $6,000 spent within those two categories per year before reverting to the standard 1 point per dollar you get on all other purchases. There's also a limited time offer to earn 5 points per $1 spent on rental car, hotel and attraction purchases booked through cititravel.com until December 31, 2025.

You may quickly max out your bonus category limit if you use this card as your main grocery or gas card. If you’re looking to earn more rewards on these purchases, you might want to consider a full-time grocery card or gas card.

Luckily, the Citi Rewards+ cements its value by rounding your rewards to the nearest 10 points per dollar. This perk is most valuable with total purchases under $10 since even a $3 coffee will earn 10 points.

How to redeem

You can redeem your Citi Rewards+ card’s ThankYou points for gift cards, travel (excluding transfer partners) or charitable donations at a 1:1 value, but you get less bang for your buck when it comes to other options, like cash rewards (redeemable in $50 and $100 increments). On the bright side, you might be able to offset this difference a bit since the Rewards+ card earns back 10 percent of the first 100,000 points you redeem each year.

You can also redeem your points for:

  • Online purchases at Amazon.com or Best Buy
  • Statement credits
  • Recent purchases using Pay with Points
  • Other online Citi bill payments like select loans. 

Disappointingly, Pay with Points only covers select category purchases, but it includes the Citi Rewards+grocery and gas bonus categories.

How much are the rewards worth?

Other than the low rewards spending cap, this card’s biggest drawback is the flat 1 cent per point redemption value for basic points.

Redeeming reward earnings for gift cards and travel are your most valuable options, but points are only worth 1 cent apiece. Previously, cardholders were able to redeem basic points through the Citi Travel Center at a better rate of 1.25 cents per dollar with a premium Citi travel card, but unfortunately this boost was discontinued. On the bright side, pooling your points with a Citi travel card lets you take advantage of transfer partners, which could boost your points to their full estimated 1.9 cent value.

Cash rewards and statement credits halve your points’ value to 0.5 cents, and options like Pay with Points, minimum payment contributions and shopping with points at online retailers reduce the value to 0.8 cents each. This factor means that if you’re planning to redeem for anything other than travel, you might want to pursue one of the best cash back cards, like the Citi Double Cash® Card instead.

Other cardholder perks

The Citi Rewards+ card is a bit light on perks outside the point roundup and year-end 10 percent points back benefits. However, like most Citi cardmembers, you’ll get access to Citi Entertainment experiences and can enjoy Mastercard benefits since the Citi Rewards+ operates on the network.

Roundup feature

For every purchase, the Citi Rewards+ card rounds the number of points earned up to the nearest 10 points. For example, a $1.07 dollar store purchase would earn 10 points instead of 1.

It’s worth noting that your 2X category purchases also round up, but only after the double points are applied. Therefore, $64 of groceries would earn you 130 points instead of 140 points.

10% points back on the first 100,000 points redeemed annually

Every year, you’ll receive 10 percent back on the first 100,000 points you redeem (except sharing points). Maxing out this benefit would earn you 10,000 points back — worth $100 in gift cards.

Mastercard benefits

Depending on your credit limit, you’ll qualify for a variety of benefits through Mastercard. Standard Mastercard credit cards carry basic perks like $0 liability on unauthorized purchases and identity theft protection services, but World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard credit cards offer premium benefits like cellphone protection (if you pay your cellphone bill with your card), complimentary subscription service deals and exclusive travel privileges.

Rates and fees

The Citi Rewards+ card is a low-cost card in most cases. There’s no annual fee, and you may be eligible for a 0 percent introductory APR offer for 15 months on purchases from the account opening date. Plus, there's a 0 percent introductory APR offer for 15 months from the date of your first transfer on balance transfers made in your first four months, with a 3 percent fee or $5, whichever is greater (after that, 5 percent or $5 minimum balance transfer fee, whichever is greater). When the intro APR period ends, an 18.74 percent to 28.74 percent variable APR applies. 

If you plan to travel, keep in mind the card has a 3 percent foreign transaction fee. And if you miss a payment due date, be aware of the late payment and returned payment fees (see terms).

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Katie Genter, a travel rewards specialist at The Points Guy, believes the Citi Rewards+ Card is a good option for both beginners looking for simplicity and advanced users with many Citi ThankYou cards.

I don’t use the Citi Rewards+ Card all that much, but I keep it in my wallet for small purchases that I want to round up to 10 points. Plus, since I earn and subsequently redeem a lot of Citi ThankYou points with other cards, I appreciate getting 10 percent of the points I redeem back (up to the first 100,000 points redeemed per year).

— Katie Genter, Senior Writer, The Points Guy

How the Citi Rewards+ Card compares to other rewards cards

While the Citi Rewards+ Card can be great for people who like to eat out or cook at home, it can be limited beyond its food-centered bonus categories. Meanwhile, there are other no-annual-fee cards that reward everyday purchases, like gas, online shopping and travel. Those looking for a more well-rounded rewards card may be interested in these options:

Apply now Lock
Apply now Lock
Citi Rewards+ Card vs. Citi Premier Card 

(The Citi Premier Card is no longer available)

If you don’t mind paying an annual fee, the Citi Premier card could offer more rewards value than the Rewards+ thanks to its wider variety of bonus categories and outsized rewards for foodies and frequent travelers. Since Citi restructured the Citi Premier card to include an elevated rewards rate on supermarket and other everyday purchases, the Premier has become a much better option than the Rewards+, especially if you plan to redeem for travel.

For example, if you spent $300 per month at supermarkets, $150 per month at restaurants, $100 per month at gas stations and $700 per month on other purchases, as well as $1,000 per year on air travel and hotels, you’d earn a total of around 20,800 points with the Citi Premier will likely be the more valuable card in the long run, the Citi Rewards+ card’s round-up feature could make up some ground. For example, making 20 purchases of $5 each ($100 total) at a 1X rate would net 100 points with the Citi Premier but 200 points with the Citi Rewards+.

Citi Rewards+ vs. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express  might be a great no-annual-fee alternative if you prefer to get cash back on your eligible U.S. supermarket, U.S. gas station and online retail purchases. This card is often touted as one of the best credit cards for groceries. The Blue Cash Everyday card’s rewards rate is slightly higher than the Citi Rewards+ card for spending at U.S. supermarkets. Plus, it also has an advantage when comparing spending categories, as it provides a high cash back rate at U.S. gas stations and online retail purchases — two categories that the Citi Rewards+ does not offer, though you would still have to worry about an annual spending cap, which could potentially limit your earning in the long haul. 

The Blue Cash Everyday's intro APR offer on new purchases, however, is the same length as the Citi Rewards+. For the welcome offer, you would have a lower spending threshold with Citi Rewards+, but you would also have a shorter time window to spend the required amount. Overall, the Blue Cash Everyday Card is the best option if you want to earn more rewards on supermarket, gas station and online retail purchases, while the Citi Rewards+ is the better option if you want a better welcome bonus and the possibility to earn more back on your rewards.

Best cards to pair with this card

Pairing the Citi Rewards+ with the Citi Premier is a must if you’re a traveler and want to maximize this card’s full potential. The Citi Double Cash® Card could also be a valuable addition to the team since its unlimited cash back can be converted for more basic ThankYou points to pool with the Premier. This strategy provides great rewards coverage for purchases outside the Rewards+ card’s categories or yearly spending cap.

But ultimately, the Rewards+ card carves out its own unique value for “small-fry” purchases as a partner to any card, on account of its round-up feature and annual 10 percent points back (on the first 100,000 points redeemed).

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Citi Rewards+ Card worth it?

Since there are other no-annual-fee cards that can provide unlimited and more valuable rewards along with a broader range of categories, the Citi Rewards+ Card is a tough sell if you aren’t planning to pair it with another card – especially from Citi – like the Citi Premier.

However, the ability to round up your rewards to the nearest 10 points and earn back 10 percent of the first 100,000 points you redeem each year gives the Rewards+ card unique value. Together, these two perks make this card worth considering, even if you already have one of the best gas credit cards or a dedicated grocery card.

Frequently asked questions

