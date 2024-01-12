Expert advice for no-annual-fee cards

No-annual-fee credit cards tend to be less complex than annual fee cards, though there are still a few tricks to getting the most out of them. Here’s our advice.

When to downgrade to a no-annual-fee card

Not all credit cards with annual fees have the long-term value you may need. However, instead of canceling your card, you can downgrade to a no-annual-fee card.

When you downgrade, your credit score is unaffected as it maintains your credit utilization and account age while also avoiding a hard pull. However, you probably won’t be eligible for any sign-up bonuses on the new credit card when you downgrade. You’ll also want to use all of your rewards on your current card, as some issuers may not allow those points to transfer to the new card.

Are no-annual-fee credit cards worth it?

A credit card’s annual fee is generally worth it when the benefits of the card equal or outweigh the cost. It’s rarely a mistake to open a no-annual-fee credit card, as you’re benefiting from borrowing and building credit without paying a yearly fee.

Many cards with annual fees include perks that offset the annual fee, such as higher welcome bonuses, higher rewards rates and travel perks. According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau’s 2023 market report, annual fees are one of the biggest areas of increased costs on credit cards — from $3.0 billion in 2015 to $6.4 billion in 2022.

Depending on the card’s points and miles value, these additional perks and features can greatly benefit big spenders or people who want rewards on purchases. However, these perks are only great if you use them. If you don’t use the card often or the perks don’t fit your lifestyle, it becomes an extra bill.

No-annual-fee credit cards vs. annual-fee credit cards

If you’re a frequent traveler, upgrading to the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card from the Capital One VentureOne may be worth it when considering the additional benefits like TSA Precheck or Global Entry credits and lost luggage reimbursement. But the Venture and VentureOne earn the same rate on travel you book through Capital One Travel, so it’s important to understand how earning rewards can offset annual fees.

In the table below, we calculate how much rewards value you can earn when booking eligible travel with the no-annual-fee VentureOne versus the premium Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card based on your travel spending and Bankrate’s latest reward valuations — about 1.7 cents per Capital One mile with the right transfer partner.