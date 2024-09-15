At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Citi Premier® Card offers rewards on both travel and everyday purchases for a $95 annual fee.

One of its standout perks includes an annual hotel savings benefit that can help reduce the cost of an eligible hotel stay once every calendar year.

While pricier travel cards offer more impressive travel credits, this benefit is on par with those of similar cards.

The Citi Premier® Card is no longer available, although existing cardholders can still use the card. Those interested in the Citi Premier® Card should check out Citi’s newly rebranded Citi Strata PremierSM Card instead.

If you’re looking for a travel credit card with an annual fee under $100, the Citi Premier® Card* should be near the top of your list. This card costs just $95 per year, yet cardholders can earn 3X points in everyday spending categories and a generous welcome offer, to boot.

The rewards you earn with this card are flexible enough to redeem for cash back, statement credits, gift cards or even donations to charity. You can also redeem Citi ThankYou points for travel (including hotel stays) through the Citi travel portal or for transfers to Citi’s airline and hotel partners.

The Citi Premier Card even comes with one premium travel benefit that offsets the annual fee. With the annual hotel savings benefit, cardholders can reduce the cost of an eligible hotel stay by $100 once every calendar year. This guide will explain exactly how the Citi Premier’s $100 annual hotel savings benefit works.

What is the Citi Premier Card’s $100 hotel savings benefit?

According to Citi, the Premier Card lets you enjoy an annual $100 discount on a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when you use your Citi Premier Card and book through either thankyou.com or 1-800-THANKYOU.

With that in mind, the annual hotel savings benefit is more of a travel discount than a free night. However, getting $100 off a hotel or resort stay of $500 or more is the equivalent of getting up to 20 percent off. And who doesn’t want to save money on hotel stays?

How to use the $100 hotel savings benefit

The annual hotel savings benefit is available to cardholders once every calendar year, and it’s good for single hotel stays of $500 or more, excluding charges for taxes and fees. Taking advantage of this perk requires you to book your hotel stay through ThankYou.com or by calling 1-800-THANKYOU, as noted above.

To earn the savings benefit, you must pay for your eligible hotel stay in advance with your Citi Premier Card, Citi ThankYou points or a combination of the two. You’ll have the option to apply the benefit during the booking process.

You can cancel your hotel booking if the property offers a flexible cancellation policy, and the $100 hotel savings benefit will go back into your account so you can use it within the remainder of the calendar year.

Note that we said calendar year and not cardmember year. This means you could apply for the card during the fall, use the hotel savings benefit before January 1st, then immediately use it again after the new year begins.

Other rules that apply include:

Reservations must be made by the primary cardmember, although reservations can be made in the name of the primary cardmember or authorized users.

Vacation packages do not qualify for this benefit.

The $100 annual hotel savings benefit cannot be combined in the same transaction with the Citi Prestige® Card’s* complimentary fourth-night free perk (if you have both Citi credit cards).

This benefit cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.

How does this benefit compare to hotel credits offered by other travel cards?

The fact the annual hotel savings benefit is a discount can be a little disappointing, yet this perk is fairly on par with those offered by similar travel credit cards. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with the same $95 annual fee and fairly similar bonus categories, yet users only get a $50 annual hotel stay credit for use through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. Then again, this discount is applied to any hotel booking through the portal, meaning you don’t have to spend $500 or more just to use it.

Premium travel credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offer annual travel credits worth $300, yet these cards charge much higher annual fees of $550 and $395, respectively.

There are also hotel credit cards that offer free nights, either the first year or after your cardmember anniversary. However, rewards earned with hotel cards are a lot less flexible than Citi ThankYou points.

Is the Citi Premier’s $100 hotel savings benefit worth it?

If you’re signing up for the Citi Premier Card and typically stay in a few hotels each year, the annual hotel savings benefit can be worth it. Just remember to shop around and compare hotel pricing on sites other than thankyou.com. After all, using the $100 hotel savings benefit won’t leave you better off if you pay a lot more for the booking than you would pay elsewhere.

And either way, the Citi Premier Card is definitely “worth it” the first year due to its welcome offer. You can earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou points after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening — meaning you can more than make up for the annual fee, regardless of the annual hotel savings perk.

The bottom line

The Citi Premier Card’s $100 annual hotel savings benefit is just one of the reasons to sign up for this card, yet there are plenty of others. For example, you could sign up to pursue only the welcome offer, or because you want to earn 3X points in a variety of categories. You may also choose this card if you want to earn ThankYou points, which can be redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, travel and more.

Even so, it never hurts to compare other travel credit cards and their benefits before you apply. While you may miss out on an annual hotel stay discount, other cards offer perks you might like better.

*The information about the Citi Premier Card and Citi Prestige Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.