Financially preparing for travel
Excited for your next vacation but not sure where to start? Here you’ll find tips and insights for how to boost your savings for travel, maximize points and miles, simplify the booking process and more.
Exclusive travel insights from Bankrate
More than 4 in 5 holiday travelers are changing plans this season because of inflation
Travel roundup
-
How to avoid resort fees
Learn how to spot resort fees and avoid paying them with these expert travel tips.7 min read Oct 10, 2024
-
Your guide to Priority Pass
Priority Pass lounge access can make your travel experience more enjoyable.6 min read Sep 30, 2024
-
How to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit
The Chase Sapphire Reserve’s $300 annual travel credit can be used in many ways.6 min read Sep 27, 2024
-
A guide to earning and redeeming frequent flyer miles
Here’s what you need to know about earning and redeeming frequent flyer miles/points.8 min read Sep 20, 2024
-
A guide to airline companion passes
Airline companion passes vary, but they can all save you money.6 min read Sep 06, 2024
-
Best ways to use 100,000 points
Find out some awesome ways to use 100k points, plus where to find them.5 min read Sep 30, 2024
-
Under-the-radar credit card perks you should know
Find out the lesser-known credit card perks that could benefit you.8 min read Sep 05, 2024
-
Will your credit card work abroad?
Your credit card might not work in a foreign country. Here are some tips when traveling.3 min read Aug 28, 2024
-
What is travel hacking and how do I start?
Learn how you can start traveling at a significantly lower cost while maximizing on a rewards strategy.8 min read Aug 27, 2024
-
Should you use vacation loans to cover travel expenses?
Travel costs are going up, but more people want to go on trips. Are vacation loans the way to pay for travels?7 min read Aug 19, 2024
Best travel cards
Rewards programs
- American Airlines AAdvantage rewards program guide
- Frequent flyer guide to Delta SkyMiles
- United MileagePlus guide
- Guide to Southwest Rapid Rewards
- Guide to JetBlue TrueBlue
- A complete guide to Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan
- Guide to Air France/KLM Flying Blue
- Guide to Spirit Airlines’ Free Spirit
- Guide to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Frequent flyer guide to the Frontier Miles program
- Guide to Marriott Bonvoy
- Guide to the Hilton Honors rewards program
- Guide to Wyndham Rewards
- A complete guide to World of Hyatt
- IHG One Rewards guide
- Guide to Choice Privileges
- Best Western Rewards guide