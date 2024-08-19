Financially preparing for travel

Excited for your next vacation but not sure where to start? Here you’ll find tips and insights for how to boost your savings for travel, maximize points and miles, simplify the booking process and more.

Exclusive travel insights from Bankrate

“Many [travelers] are cutting corners such as spending fewer days away from home, selecting cheaper accommodations and driving instead of flying. They don't want to skip the trip entirely, but they're willing to make adjustments that lower the cost.”

– Ted Rossman

More than 4 in 5 holiday travelers are changing plans this season because of inflation

According to a new Bankrate survey, 83% of American holiday travelers are changing their plans to save money this travel season. From choosing different destinations to staying less time, inflation is leading many travelers to make adjustments. Among the travelers, 22% plan to take on credit card debt for their travels.
Learn more

How to get your travel finances in order

a person inserting a credit card into a hand held card reader
8 min read

Travelers are vulnerable: Here’s how to keep your money safe while traveling

man looking at credit card and digital tablet
8 min read

8 best travel budget apps for your next vacation

Woman in front of abstract background with a plane and palm tree
6 min read

Average cost of flying in the U.S.

women wearing hijab hands over her credit card to pay at a restaurant
9 min read

Are travel credit cards worth it?

Bankrate's expert advice

Bankrate's image file
Advice

The pros and cons of travel credit cards

Arrow Right Icon
Bankrate's image file
Travel tips

What’s the cheapest day to book flights?

Arrow Right Icon
Bankrate's image file
experience

How I saved thousands of dollars on a trip to Australia with credit card points and miles

Arrow Right Icon

Travel roundup

Best travel cards

Rewards programs

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
Usa Today
New York Times
Cnn
Bloomberg
Abc