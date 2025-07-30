Best tools to book flights with points
Key takeaways
- Before redeeming points for flights, a little research can help you understand the basics.
- Numerous programs exist that make searching for award inventory easier, and some of them offer a free membership option.
- If you’d rather not invest time or money into research and tools, consider hiring a concierge service to book your award travel for you.
Airline rewards can create invaluable travel opportunities beyond what most of us can afford. While earning miles is easy enough, redeeming them for the best flights is often challenging.
However, there are many tools that can simplify the process. Some provide comprehensive award flight searches, while others let you set alerts and make it easier to book any flight you want with points. There are even tools for those who want to take a DIY approach.
If you’re ready to master the art of redeeming rewards for flights, here are the best tools to use:
Comparing the top tools for booking flights with points or miles
This table can help you compare the price tiers and specialties of each tool:
|Tool names
|Membership tiers
|Best for
|PointsYeah
|
|Fast award searches
|AwardTool
|
|Advanced flight award searches
|Roame
|
|Multi-region flight searches
|Points Path
|
|Simplicity
|AwardFares
|
|Unlimited alerts
|Award Nexus
|
|International First and Business Class awards
|ExpertFlyer
|
|Searches across 400+ airlines
|Point.Me
|
|Expert assistance
|Award Hacker
|
|Free searches
|SeatSpy
|
|Unlimited airline searches
Top 10 tools for booking flights with points or miles
Redeeming rewards for a flight can be immensely challenging and overwhelming. If you’re new to loyalty programs and don’t know how to book flights with points, these programs can make booking award travel easier:
PointsYeah
-
- Free membership available
- Premium membership costs $8.33 per month ($99.99 billed annually)
-
PointsYeah lets you conduct a real-time search of more than 200 airlines that offer awards using points and miles. You can filter search results to hone in on the exact type of award you want, and you can even set alerts for travel you hope to book. The tool also searches more than 10 hotel programs for award availability.
Both the free and paid versions offer unlimited award searches with results shown in 20 seconds or less. You also get access to live seat maps for every flight, which lets you confirm the availability of the exact seat you want before you book.
AwardTool
-
- Free membership available
- Pro membership costs $9.99 per month or $119.88 per year
-
Roame
-
- Free membership available
- Friends of Roame membership is $9.16 per month (billed $109.99 annually)
- Enterprise membership is $291.66 per month (billed $3,499.99 annually)
-
Points Path
-
- Free membership available
- Pro version costs $79.99 annually
-
AwardFares
-
- Free membership available
- Gold membership costs $9.99 per month
- Diamond membership costs $19.99 per month
-
Award Nexus
-
- Free Community membership available
- Premium Basic membership costs $59 per year
- Premium Advanced membership costs $129 per year
- Premium Expert membership costs $249 per year
-
ExpertFlyer
-
- Free membership available
- Basic membership costs $4.99 per month
- Premium membership costs $8.25 per month (billed $99 annually)
-
Point.Me
-
- Free membership available
- Standard subscription costs $129 per year (10% discount for paying annually)
- Premium subscription costs $260 per year (10% discount for paying annually)
-
Award Hacker
-
- Free membership
-
SeatSpy
-
- Premium membership costs $3.32 per month (billed $39.90 annually)
- First Class membership costs $8.33 per month (billed $99.90 annually)
-
What about using your credit card travel portal to book flights?
If you have a rewards credit card that earns transferable points, you probably have access to a travel portal where you can redeem points at a fixed cost. While using your travel portal doesn’t typically provide you as high of value as you can find with a transfer partner, it still has its perks. Those include:
- No subscription fee: If you have an eligible credit card, you don’t need to subscribe to the travel portal in order to use it.
- Ease of use: Issuer travel portals are usually easier to navigate than the tools above.
- Additional rewards: Many credit card issuers provide higher rewards rates for travel booked through their portal as opposed to elsewhere or directly with an airline.
- No blackout dates: Your issuer travel portal won’t typically have blackout dates the way that airline programs usually do.
Redeeming rewards through a travel portal also lets you bypass all the hassles of finding award space across multiple airlines. You can see the flight you want and book it. The downside? It’s not the best value proposition on premium cabin flights. Since redemption rates are tied to cash rates, you’ll typically end up using more points than through an airline program.
You can check out how much your points are worth through each portal by checking out Bankrate’s latest point valuations.
The bottom line
Booking award flights can be a challenging and frustrating experience, especially if you’re new to points and miles. However, there are resources you can use to figure out the best ways to travel while getting outsized value for your rewards.
Start with a top travel rewards credit card, add a few other tools to your arsenal and the process becomes considerably more manageable. With tools like Point.me and Points Path taking the guesswork out, you really don’t need to be an expert to maximize your points anymore.
