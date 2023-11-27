Ariana Arghandewal

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
  • Rewards credit cards
  • Travel credit cards
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, University of Southern California

 

Ariana Arghandewal is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, credit cards, rewards credit cards and travel credit cards. She is passionate about helping people leverage credit card rewards to realize their travel goals. After a fateful 2012 trip to the Middle East, she began leveraging credit card rewards to earn millions of airline miles in order to travel the world. She founded Pointchaser, an award-winning blog, and has since worked as an editor at Flyertalk, NerdWallet and The Points Guy. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Fodor's Travel and U.S. News.

