Stephanie Zito is a professional traveler, self-employed humanitarian consultant and collector of credit card points. She shares savvy travel tips that she's learned firsthand circling the globe for more than 25 years. She's a backpacker, expect and premium traveler who's visited more than 130 countries and all seven continents. Her life motto is "See the world, change the world, have fun doing it!" and her mission is to inspire others along the journey.
Key takeaways
The Chase Sapphire Reserve has undergone changes that have lessened its appeal, including an increased annual fee.
The Amex Platinum Card offers similar perks to the Sapphire Reserve, with a higher annual fee but more transfer partner options.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a lower annual fee and a diverse set of transfer partners.
There are Chase Sapphire Reserve alternatives for those who no longer find it a strong fit.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has achieved cult status in the points and miles world thanks to an impressive welcome bonus, generous travel perks and top-notch redemption partners. However, the card has undergone some changes over the years that may have lessened its appeal. When Chase announced it was broadening the card’s category bonuses back in 2020, it also increased the annual fee from $450 to $550.
More importantly, the Sapphire Reserve’s loyalty program is no longer considered the best in class, with competitors like American Express and Capital One offering more transfer options and better benefits.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is perhaps the closest competitor to the Sapphire Reserve. The card offers a similar welcome bonus at 80,000 points after $8,000 spent within the first six months of card membership. The spending requirement is higher than the Sapphire Reserve, though you get three extra months to complete it.
Beyond the welcome bonus, the Amex Platinum offers category bonuses on travel. They’re not as generous as the Sapphire Reserve’s, but they still cover the basics:
5X points on up to $500,000 spent on directly-booked flights and prepaid hotels booked through American Express Travel (per calendar year)
2X points on prepaid car rentals through American Express Travel
1X points on all other purchases
Additionally, the Amex Platinum Card offers the most comprehensive lounge benefit of any card on this list. Cardmembers get access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes Delta Sky Clubs, Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Priority Pass, Lufthansa and Airspace lounges. Centurion lounges, in particular, are exclusive to Amex Platinum cardholders, providing even more incentive to have this card.
According to recent Bankrate points and miles valuations, American Express Membership Rewards points are worth up to 2.0 cents apiece toward high-value transfer partner travel. For example, that would bring the welcome bonus’ value from $800 to $1,600.
Both cards come with annual travel credits, though the Sapphire Reserve’s main credit is a bit broader since it applies to any travel purchase. Meanwhile, the Amex Platinum has more annual credits, though they’re more restrictive:
Up to $300 in eligible Equinox fitness membership credits provided on a calendar year basis toward in-club or digital membership fees (enrollment required — see terms for details)
$300 credit for a single, eligible SoulCycle At-Home bike purchase through Amex’s provided link
Up to $240 in annual digital entertainment credits ($20 per month)
Up to $200 in annual hotel credits on prepaid hotel bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties via American Express Travel
Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits for incidentals with a single airline of your choice
Up to $200 in Uber Cash annually for rides and delivery ($15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December)
Up to $199 in Clear Plus membership statement credits
Up to $155 in annual Walmart+ monthly membership credits (subject to auto-renewal)
Up to $100 in annual Saks Fifth Avenue credits (distributed in $50 increments semi-annually)
Up to $100 in annual credits on qualifying hotel purchases of two or more consecutive nights with a brand in The Hotel Collection
Despite a higher annual fee ($695), the Amex Platinum Card offers more statement credits than the Sapphire Reserve — though both are on our list of the best credit cards with annual credits. Assuming you can take advantage of all these credits, the Amex Platinum may be a stronger option than the Sapphire Reserve.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
If you want a premium card that mimics the Sapphire Reserve’s travel perks at a lower annual fee, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is an excellent choice. The card’s $395 annual fee is more reasonable compared to the Sapphire Reserve’s $550 fee. Not only is the annual fee lower, but you can add authorized users free of charge, saving you $75 per user compared to the Sapphire Reserve.
The card offers 75,000 bonus miles after $4,000 spent within the first three months of account opening, as well as 10,000 bonus miles annually after renewal. The Venture X also offers generous rewards categories to help you maximize your daily spending and travel purchases:
5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
2X miles on all other purchases
As for lounge benefits, the card includes access to the expansive Priority Pass lounge network and Capital One’s proprietary lounges. At the moment, Capital One has three lounges open at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Denver Airport (DEN) and Dulles International (IAD). Venture X cardholders can enter these lounges free of charge along with two guests.
Capital One has 18 transfer partners and six in common with Chase Ultimate Rewards, which is remarkable considering Capital One’s transfer program is relatively new.
With 1:1 transfer partners to valuable frequent flyer programs like Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles and Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Capital One makes domestic and international awards attainable. According to Bankrate valuations, Capital One miles can be worth up to 1.7 cents apiece toward transfer partner travel.
Accor Live Limitless (2:1)
Aeromexico Club Premier
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air France/KLM Flying Blue
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Avianca LifeMiles
British Airways Executive Club
Choice Privileges
Emirates Skywards
Etihad Guest
EVA Air Infinity MileageLands (2:1.5)
Finnair Plus
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
TAP Miles&Go
Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
Virgin Red
Wyndham Rewards
The Capital One Venture X Card offers a $300 annual travel credit, similar to the Sapphire Reserve. The difference is that the Venture X’s credit is only valid on bookings made through Capital One Travel.
U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
With a $400 annual fee, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Credit Card* is a cheaper alternative to the Sapphire Reserve. However, it also offers a lower welcome bonus and fewer redemption options. The card offers 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,500 in the first 90 days of account opening and offers valuable rewards categories:
5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center
Like most cards on this list, the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card also offers Priority Pass Select membership, so you can access over 1,300 lounges worldwide. However, this is a limited 12-month membership pass with only four accompanying guest passes per year.
The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card doesn’t offer any transfer partners at the moment. However, you can redeem points at a rate of 1.5 cents each toward travel with Real-Time Rewards. This is a solid redemption rate on par with the Sapphire Reserve’s Ultimate Rewards booking rate.
If you want a simple redemption structure without dealing with transfer partners and complicated loyalty program rules, the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card might be a better fit.
The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card comes with up to $325 in annual credits that you can apply toward dining, takeout and restaurant delivery purchases — meaning you can use this credit in your daily life or when you’re ready to hit the road. This is much broader than the Sapphire Reserve’s credit, which applies only to travel bookings.
Plus, get up to $100 in application credits toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card may seem like an odd choice, considering it’s a mid-tier card. However, it is a cheaper alternative to the Sapphire Reserve. In fact, many cardholders downgrade to it in order to avoid the steep annual fee — the Sapphire Preferred’s fee is much more reasonable at $95.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a slightly lower welcome bonus than the Sapphire Reserve, at 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening. Cardmembers also get a 10 percent anniversary point bonus, as well as access to a slew of useful rewards categories:
5X total points on hotels and rental cars purchased through Chase TravelSM
5X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
5X total points on Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150 through March 2025
3X points on dining (including eligible delivery services)
3X points on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)
3X points on select streaming services
2X points on general travel
1X points on all other purchases
Unfortunately, the Sapphire Preferred doesn’t offer any kind of lounge benefit. But that’s to be expected for a card with a $95 annual fee.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred earns Ultimate Rewards points, which is the same currency as the Sapphire Reserve. As such, you have access to the same Chase transfer partners:
Aer Lingus AerClub
Air Canada Aeroplan
Air France/KLM Flying Blue
British Airways Executive Club
Emirates Skywards
Iberia Plus
IHG Rewards Club
JetBlue TrueBlue
Marriott Bonvoy
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards
United MileagePlus
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
World of Hyatt
The only difference in redemption options is when you use points through Chase Travel — the Sapphire Reserve’s points are worth 1.50 cents each in this circumstance, while the Sapphire Preferred’s are worth 1.25 cents each.
Further, if you decide to transfer your points to a hotel or airline partner, they can be worth up to 2.0 cents apiece, according to Bankrate valuations.
Despite having a $95 annual fee, the Sapphire Preferred offers its own recurring travel credit. Cardholders receive an annual $50 hotel credit valid on bookings through Chase Travel. And though not a statement credit per se, the Preferred card offers a free year of DoorDash DashPass through December 31, 2027, depending on the activation date.
What’s so great about the Sapphire Reserve?
Now that we’ve taken a look at four alternatives to the Sapphire Reserve, let’s review what this card has to offer for the sake of easy comparison.
The Sapphire Reserve draws many folks in with a generous welcome bonus of 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening, but it really shines in its rewards structure:
10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel
10X points on hotel stays and car rentals through Chase Travel
10X points on Lyft purchases (through March 2025)
5X total points on air travel through Chase Travel (after you’ve earned your $300 travel credit)
3X points on general travel and restaurant purchases (after you’ve earned your $300 travel credit)
1X points on everything else
One of the stand-out features of the Sapphire Reserve is the Priority Pass Select membership, which provides access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. This card also allows access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounges, of which there are eight locations. These can save you money on meals and drinks at the airport and offer a comfortable reprieve from busy airport terminals.
As noted above, points earned with the Chase Sapphire Reserve are worth 1.5 cents each when redeemed through the Chase Travel portal. While that’s undoubtedly a great way to use points, you can do better by transferring them to one of Chase’s transfer partners to score up to 2 cents per point in value.
The Sapphire Reserve comes with $300 in annual travel credits valid on Chase Travel bookings. You can use it for flights, hotels, cruises, rental cars and activities. The Chase Travel portal offers competitive rates on travel bookings, so you should have no problems getting your money’s worth from the $300 credit.In addition, cardmembers receive up to $100 in credits toward Global Entry or up to TSA PreCheck application fees, plus complimentary Lyft Pink and DoorDash DashPass memberships.
The bottom line
The Chase Sapphire Reserve remains an excellent card for those who want a premium card with solid travel perks. But if you’ve had this travel credit card for a while or just don’t consider it a good fit, there are plenty of Chase Sapphire Reserve competitors that are also good options.
Before you make a selection, take the time to review the cards listed above, as well as their reviews, and consider Bankrate’s overall list of the best travel credit cards.
*The information about U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
