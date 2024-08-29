At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Chase Sapphire Reserve has undergone changes that have lessened its appeal, including an increased annual fee.

The Amex Platinum Card offers similar perks to the Sapphire Reserve, with a higher annual fee but more transfer partner options.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers a lower annual fee and a diverse set of transfer partners.

There are Chase Sapphire Reserve alternatives for those who no longer find it a strong fit.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has achieved cult status in the points and miles world thanks to an impressive welcome bonus, generous travel perks and top-notch redemption partners. However, the card has undergone some changes over the years that may have lessened its appeal. When Chase announced it was broadening the card’s category bonuses back in 2020, it also increased the annual fee from $450 to $550.

More importantly, the Sapphire Reserve’s loyalty program is no longer considered the best in class, with competitors like American Express and Capital One offering more transfer options and better benefits.

If you’re in the market to replace this card, here are the best Chase Sapphire Reserve alternatives.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Bankrate's view Caret Down

Transfer partners Caret Down

Annual statement credits Caret Down

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Transfer partners Caret Down

Annual statement credits Caret Down

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Transfer partners Caret Down

Annual statement credits Caret Down

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Bankrate's view Caret Down

Transfer partners Caret Down

Annual statement credits Caret Down

What’s so great about the Sapphire Reserve?

Now that we’ve taken a look at four alternatives to the Sapphire Reserve, let’s review what this card has to offer for the sake of easy comparison.

The Sapphire Reserve draws many folks in with a generous welcome bonus of 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months of account opening, but it really shines in its rewards structure:

10X points on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Travel

10X points on hotel stays and car rentals through Chase Travel

10X points on Lyft purchases (through March 2025)

5X total points on air travel through Chase Travel (after you’ve earned your $300 travel credit)

3X points on general travel and restaurant purchases (after you’ve earned your $300 travel credit)

1X points on everything else

One of the stand-out features of the Sapphire Reserve is the Priority Pass Select membership, which provides access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. This card also allows access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounges, of which there are eight locations. These can save you money on meals and drinks at the airport and offer a comfortable reprieve from busy airport terminals.

Transfer partners Caret Down As noted above, points earned with the Chase Sapphire Reserve are worth 1.5 cents each when redeemed through the Chase Travel portal. While that’s undoubtedly a great way to use points, you can do better by transferring them to one of Chase’s transfer partners to score up to 2 cents per point in value.

Annual statement credits Caret Down The Sapphire Reserve comes with $300 in annual travel credits valid on Chase Travel bookings. You can use it for flights, hotels, cruises, rental cars and activities. The Chase Travel portal offers competitive rates on travel bookings, so you should have no problems getting your money’s worth from the $300 credit.In addition, cardmembers receive up to $100 in credits toward Global Entry or up to TSA PreCheck application fees, plus complimentary Lyft Pink and DoorDash DashPass memberships.

The bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Reserve remains an excellent card for those who want a premium card with solid travel perks. But if you’ve had this travel credit card for a while or just don’t consider it a good fit, there are plenty of Chase Sapphire Reserve competitors that are also good options.

Before you make a selection, take the time to review the cards listed above, as well as their reviews, and consider Bankrate’s overall list of the best travel credit cards.

*The information about U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.