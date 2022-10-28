How the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Credit Card compares to other luxury credit cards

The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve shares many of the features and benefits of the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Citi Prestige® Credit Card . All three cards offer great bonus points (though both Citi and Chase have transferable points that can help you get even more value out of your sign-up bonus). Like those cards, the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve offers an appealing bonus on travel purchases.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5 points per $1 on Air travel Earn 5 points per $1 on Restaurants Earn 3 points per $1 on Hotels Earn 3 points per $1 on Cruise Lines Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases

Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠. Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Travel℠. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,125 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

US Bank Altitude Reserve vs Chase Sapphire Reserve

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is considered one of the big 3 premium travel cards, on par with The Platinum Card® from American Express and Capital One Venture X. With a rewards rate up to 10X points when you use Chase Ultimate Rewards, earning rewards is easy for any frequent traveler holding this card. Its welcome bonus is also worth up to $1,125 (earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening), more than the Altitude’s welcome bonus of $750, based on Bankrate’s valuations.

That said, luxury perks are to be expected for the Sapphire Reserve’s hefty $550 annual fee, which is $150 higher than the Altitude Reserve’s. Bankrate values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2.0 cents apiece, but that high valuation is based on transferring the points to Chase’s top transfer partners. The baseline point value without transfer partners is only 1.50 cents, while the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve’s value stays at 1.5 cents per point.

US Bank Altitude Reserve vs Citi Prestige Credit Card

Like the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve, the Citi Prestige is for the all-around traveler. Whether going for a 14-hour flight or sailing across the seas, the Prestige is rewarding with 5X points earned on flights and restaurants and 3X points earned on cruises and hotels. You receive up to $250 in travel credits that can cover a range of travel expenses including travel agencies, ferries, flights, taxis and more. It also has lower APR at 16.99 to 23.99 percent (variable), versus the Altitude Reserve’s rate of 19.99 t0 26.99 percent (variable).

However, the Citi Prestige comes with a high annual fee of $495. Considering the lower bonus value and travel credit, this jump in price may not be justified.

Citi’s “basic” ThankYou points system can complicate point values and redemption options. If you prefer more straightforward rewards over versatility, the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve may be a better choice.

Best cards to pair with U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Credit Card

A card that would act as a great companion to the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve is the Hilton Honors Card American Express Surpass® Card. There is an annual fee of $95, and new cardmembers can earn up to 130,000 in Hilton Honors bonus points after they spend $2,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months.

In addition to a relatively low annual fee, this card is a great companion because it includes a more generous Priority Pass membership. You can also transfer your Hilton points to airline partners, giving you more ways to turn your travel purchases into future trips.