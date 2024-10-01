Your guide to Priority Pass
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Key takeaways
- A Priority Pass membership gets you access to over 1,600 airport lounges and experiences around the world, including complimentary food and drink and (in some cases) nap pods.
- There are three levels of membership, ranging from $99 per year to $469 per year, and guests can join you for an additional fee.
- Premium travel credit cards often include Priority Pass Select membership as a benefit, although these cards’ annual fees are typically on the higher side.
If you’re an avid traveler, you’ve probably wondered whether airport lounges are worth it. For many people, they are. With complimentary food, beverages and other amenities, access to airport lounges can enhance almost any travel experience.
Many airport lounges are part of the Priority Pass system, and you can gain entry into these lounges by purchasing a one-time pass or investing in a Priority Pass membership. Some travel credit cards come with Priority Pass lounge access, making it even easier to spend more time relaxing before your next flight.
There are many good reasons to sign up for Priority Pass, whether you choose the less expensive Priority Pass Standard Membership or apply for a credit card that offers a Priority Pass Select membership. Here’s what you need to know about Priority Pass Select vs. Standard, as well as how much Priority Pass costs and how to use travel credit cards to save money.
What is Priority Pass?
Priority Pass membership grants you access to a global network of over 1,600 airport experiences that include lounges, restaurants and other exclusive amenities. Select airport locations in the Priority Pass network offer sleep pods, spa services and gaming stations — not to mention picturesque views. You’ll even find some next-level luxuries available, like an infinity pool in one of the Punta Cana International Airport lounges and a putting green at the PGA-themed Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.
There are two ways to become a Priority Pass member. You can either purchase a membership directly through the company’s website or apply for a credit card that offers a complimentary Priority Pass membership. Many of the best credit cards for airport lounge access offer Priority Pass Select membership for the cardholder and any authorized users, as well as the ability to bring up to two guests.
Priority Pass benefits and cost
Whether you’re a moderate or frequent traveler, a Priority Pass membership could provide a great deal of value in terms of amenities and food. Many airport lounges often have one or more of the following features:
- Wi-Fi
- Charging stations
- Food and drinks
- TVs
- Conference rooms
- Business centers, including computers and printers
- Sleeping suites or showers
Additional member benefits may include:
- Complimentary membership to WithU, a premium fitness app
- Discounts at airport restaurants
- BeRelax spa treatments, including Oxygen Aromatherapy, massages, manicures, facials and more
- Game Space arcades
- On-demand workspaces
- Meet & Assist services
- Airport Takeout with pay-as-you-go dining options that can be brought on your flight
Plus, members may be able to use their Priority Pass app to book private airport transfers or book car rentals at preferential rates.
What does a Priority Pass membership cost?
Priority Pass offers three levels of membership: Standard, Standard Plus and Prestige. Through participating credit cards, you can access a fourth level — Priority Pass Select. Here are the costs and fees of each membership level:
|Annual cost
|Member visit fee
|Guest visit fee
|Standard
|$99
|$35
|$35
|Standard Plus
|$329
|10 free visits, then $35
|$35
|Prestige
|$469
|Unlimited free visits
|$35
|Select
|N/A
|Unlimited free visits
|Depends on card
Priority Pass Select vs. other Priority Pass memberships
Priority Pass Select is only available through a participating credit card, and unlike the other Priority Pass memberships, Select does not require you to pay an annual fee or member visit fee. The trade-off is that Priority Pass Select is typically only available on cards with high annual fees.
In many cases, you can also get up to two guests into a Priority Pass lounge for free, but this could vary based on the card you carry. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve allows you to bring up to two guests for free. Any additional guest after that comes with a $27 fee.
Being able to use your credit card to get Priority Pass access is one of the reasons why Priority Pass Select is so popular — and why applying for a credit card that offers Priority Pass Select can be a valuable choice even if the card itself charges a high annual fee.
Which credit cards include Priority Pass Select?
Many travel credit cards include Priority Pass Select, but some come could provide you with more value than others. Here are some of the best credit cards that include Priority Pass Select membership as one of their cardholder benefits:
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Where to find Priority Pass lounges
Most of the 1,600 airport experiences available to Priority Pass members are outside of the United States — but that doesn’t mean you need to be an international traveler to get the most out of Priority Pass. If you would like to enjoy lounge access stateside, there are currently more than 40 airport lounges in the United States.
For an easier time navigating these lounges, consider downloading the Priority Pass app. It has a directory of all airport lounges and maps for all locations, as well as their offerings and operating schedules.
Are Priority Pass lounges usually crowded?
Priority Pass lounges can be crowded, but there are a lot of variables at play. Demand for lounge access varies by country, airport, type of lounge, time of day and whether or not you are traveling during a peak season.
Busy airports at peak travel season could have longer wait times to get into lounges. Popular airport lounges that offer unique experiences, like spa services in sleeping rooms, could have even higher demand and wait times. If a Priority Pass lounge is overcrowded, you might be able to use your Priority Pass membership to access an eligible restaurant or even another lounge in another terminal.
How to make the most of a Priority Pass membership
If you want to get the most value out of your Priority Pass membership, here are some tips to help you maximize your experience:
- Activate your Priority Pass Select membership as soon as your new credit card arrives.
- Download the Priority Pass app to take advantage of up-to-date information regarding lounges, experiences and special offers.
- Pre-book your Priority Pass lounge access to save your spot in advance (pre-booking may include a small fee).
- Use the maps included in the Priority Pass app to quickly navigate unfamiliar airports.
- Choose flights that depart or arrive at airports with Priority Pass lounges and services.
- Save money on flights by booking longer layovers — and then spend the extra time in a Priority Pass lounge.
- Add family members as authorized users on your credit card to give them Priority Pass membership privileges that they can use when they travel.
The bottom line
Airport lounge access is an excellent way to make your travels more pleasant, especially when you might be facing extended layovers or an international trip with multiple legs.
Whether you sign up for Priority Pass on your own or apply for a rewards credit card that offers Priority Pass Select, the value you’ll get from the amenities and convenience could be more than worth the price tag — especially for frequent travelers who’ll spend money on food and other services at the airport anyway.
Up next
Guide to American Airlines Admirals ClubCredit Cards
An ultimate guide to Amex Centurion LoungesCredit Cards
Best credit cards for airport lounge accessCredit Cards