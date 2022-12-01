Why you might want a different hotel credit card

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express card only earns Marriott Bonvoy points, so you won't like this card if you want more flexible travel-related points. Also, the high annual fee and mediocre bonus categories might steer you away from this card.

Rates and fees: High annual fee

The steep $650 annual fee on this card is one of the highest you’ll find on any card. While you can get up to $300 in value from the monthly dining statement credits, you’ll need to ensure you get that remaining value from utilizing the perks and strategically applying your free night award. With bonus categories that don’t command additional spending, breaking even on this card is much more challenging than with some competing cards.

Like with any credit card, you should always evaluate the perks, earnings and benefits to determine whether paying the annual fee is worth it.

Rewards: Doesn’t measure up to other cards

While you’ll get a great return while staying on Marriott properties, the card isn’t great for everyday use. According to our points and miles valuations, Marriott Bonvoy points are worth 0.7 cents. That pales in comparison to what you’ll get with many other cards. Also, the only additional bonus categories are for restaurants and airfare at a paltry 3X, which is weak compared to other cards with those bonus categories.

There is very little reason or incentive to spend on this card besides paying for Marriott-related expenses, using the monthly dining credit or any short-term promotional offers. Spending $60,000 to unlock another free night award isn’t a great value, considering how much more you could earn from opening other cards or meeting other incentives elsewhere.