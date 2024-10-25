Best Marriott credit cards for 2024

Skip to Main Content

If you’re searching for a hotel credit card, Marriott co-branded credit cards can be a great choice. Along with the Marriott Bonvoy® program, which allows you to earn points through hotel spending, a Marriott co-branded credit card is one of the easiest ways to earn points regularly. You can use rewards earned with Marriott credit cards in a number of different ways, including for stays at more than 7,000 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Marriott credit cards available to help you decide which is the best fit for you.

Best Marriott credit cards

Card name Best for Rewards rate Annual fee
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card
 No annual fee
  • 3X points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 14X points through the Bonvoy loyalty program with Silver Elite status)

  • 2X points on grocery stores, rideshare, select food delivery, select streaming, and internet, cable and phone services

  • 1X points on other eligible purchases

 $0
$0
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Entry-level Marriott loyalists
  • 6X total points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 17X points with Silver Elite status)

  • 3X points on grocery store, gas station and dining purchases (up to $6,000 in combined purchases each year, then 2X points)

  • 2X points on all other purchases
 $95
$95
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card Luxury hotel perks
  • 6X points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 21X points with Platinum Elite status)

  • 3X points at worldwide restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines

  • 2X points on all other purchases
 $650
$650
Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ credit card Dining
  • 6X points for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy properties (up to 18.5X points with Gold Elite status)

  • 4X points on grocery store and dining purchases (up to $15,000 in combined purchases each year, then 2X points)

  • 2X points on all other purchases
 $250
$250
Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Business owners
  • 6X points at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program (up to 18.5X points with Gold Elite status)

  • 4X points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. gas stations

  • 4X points on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping

  • 2X points on all other purchases
 $125
$125
How to choose a Marriott credit card

With a number of great Marriott credit cards to choose from, the best one for you will depend on a few different factors:

  1. Hotel loyalty. If you mainly stay at Marriott hotels, it can make sense to get a Marriott credit card. However, if you prefer to try different hotels or simply look for the best price, a more flexible travel credit card may be a better fit for you.
  2. Cost. Marriott cards offer a wide range of annual fees, so you’ll have to decide how much you’re willing to pay and what benefits make an annual fee worth it.
  3. Elite status. Is elite status important to you, and what kind of perks are you interested in receiving through it? If you want to unlock Gold Elite status or higher, you’ll want to look toward the Bonvoy Bountiful. And if you want even better perks, consider the Brilliant.
  4. Rewards categories. Do you want to earn points mostly via hotel spending, or are you also looking to earn points on everyday purchases like dining, groceries and gas? If you want more generous rewards rates on purchases outside of the travel category, steer toward the Boundless or Bountiful (or the Bonvoy Business for small-business owners).

Frequently asked questions

The bottom line

Marriott Bonvoy credit cards have some great benefits to unlock for loyalists of the hotel program. And with any of the Marriott credit cards above, you can earn elite status just for being a cardholder, unlocking benefits to make your stay more enjoyable.

That being said, if you’re on the fence about any of the options above, take the time to look through our list of the best hotel credit cards — which include cards outside of the co-branded landscape.

