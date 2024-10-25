Best Marriott credit cards for 2024
If you’re searching for a hotel credit card, Marriott co-branded credit cards can be a great choice. Along with the Marriott Bonvoy® program, which allows you to earn points through hotel spending, a Marriott co-branded credit card is one of the easiest ways to earn points regularly. You can use rewards earned with Marriott credit cards in a number of different ways, including for stays at more than 7,000 hotels and resorts worldwide.
Let’s take a look at some of the best Marriott credit cards available to help you decide which is the best fit for you.
Best Marriott credit cards
|Card name
|Best for
|Rewards rate
|Annual fee
|
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card
|No annual fee
|
|$0
$0
|Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
|Entry-level Marriott loyalists
|
|$95
$95
|Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
|Luxury hotel perks
|
|$650
$650
|Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ credit card
|Dining
|
|$250
$250
|Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card
|Business owners
|
|$125
$125
Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ credit card
Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card
How to choose a Marriott credit card
With a number of great Marriott credit cards to choose from, the best one for you will depend on a few different factors:
- Hotel loyalty. If you mainly stay at Marriott hotels, it can make sense to get a Marriott credit card. However, if you prefer to try different hotels or simply look for the best price, a more flexible travel credit card may be a better fit for you.
- Cost. Marriott cards offer a wide range of annual fees, so you’ll have to decide how much you’re willing to pay and what benefits make an annual fee worth it.
- Elite status. Is elite status important to you, and what kind of perks are you interested in receiving through it? If you want to unlock Gold Elite status or higher, you’ll want to look toward the Bonvoy Bountiful. And if you want even better perks, consider the Brilliant.
- Rewards categories. Do you want to earn points mostly via hotel spending, or are you also looking to earn points on everyday purchases like dining, groceries and gas? If you want more generous rewards rates on purchases outside of the travel category, steer toward the Boundless or Bountiful (or the Bonvoy Business for small-business owners).
Frequently asked questions
The bottom line
Marriott Bonvoy credit cards have some great benefits to unlock for loyalists of the hotel program. And with any of the Marriott credit cards above, you can earn elite status just for being a cardholder, unlocking benefits to make your stay more enjoyable.
That being said, if you’re on the fence about any of the options above, take the time to look through our list of the best hotel credit cards — which include cards outside of the co-branded landscape.