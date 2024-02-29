Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Credit Card review: Mid-tier Marriott perks for regular guests

How the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful compares to other hotel cards

On the other hand, the Bountiful card’s slim perk roster may push many cardholders toward the lower-cost Marriott Bonvoy Boundless or a non-branded travel card in order to get more bang for their buck.

The Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful fills a specific niche in not just the hotel card market but in Marriott’s credit card portfolio as well. Its specialized features and Free Night Award spending requirement make it best for regular Marriott guests who may want to use it as their primary rewards card but don’t travel enough to justify the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant’s high cost.

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful vs. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card’s $650 annual fee may be intimidating, but it comes with significant value. The 21X points on Marriott purchases (courtesy of its automatic Platinum Elite status), annual credits and stronger perks may make the Bonvoy Brilliant more worthwhile for the annual fee compared to the Bonvoy Bountiful.

For starters, the Brilliant card bestows its Free Award Night automatically after your account anniversary, with no spending requirement. It’s also worth much more: up to 85,000 points. Based on our 0.7 cents Bonvoy point valuation, this Free Night Award is worth $595 on average, which offsets most of the Brilliant card’s annual fee. You’ll then be able to rake in even more value with the elite Marriott card’s other perks, which include up to $300 in annual Brilliant Dining Credit and the option of another Free Night Award through its Earned Choice Award perk (after a $60,0000 annual spending requirement).

When it comes to earning rewards, the Bountiful card’s up to 18.5X points on Marriott purchases (via its automatic Gold Elite status) isn’t far off from the Bonvoy Brilliant card’s total Marriott rewards rate. The Bonvoy Bountiful card’s 4X points on groceries and dining may actually be more valuable for less frequent travelers than the Bonvoy Brilliant card’s 3X points on restaurants and flights booked directly with airlines.

If you’re not sold on investing such a significant sum into a brand-specific rewards card, The Platinum Card from American Express is a better use of your $695 annual fee. On top of earning versatile Membership Rewards points toward a wider range of travel options, the Amex Platinum card can offer over $2,000 in annual benefits. It automatically unlocks Marriott Gold Elite status like the Bountiful card, plus complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status. What’s more, Marriott is an American Express transfer partner if you’re ever short a few Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful vs. Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card is a much more cost-effective option if you’re not sure you’ll stay with Marriott often enough to offset the Bountiful card’s $250 annual fee. You’ll get fewer perks with the Boundless card — mainly automatic Silver Elite status for up to 17X points on Marriott purchases, 15 Elite Night Credits per year and a Free Night Award. On the bright side, you’ll also be able to earn an extra Elite Night Credit toward a higher status for every $5,000 you spend. The Boundless card’s up to 35,000-point Free Night Award is also a little less valuable than the Bountiful card’s, but it’s automatically awarded after your account anniversary each year with no spending requirement.

Considering the Bonvoy Boundless card’s much lower $95 annual fee, these benefits may be competitive enough to swing your decision. On the other hand, a general-purpose travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred could be worthwhile for its flexible rewards and deeper perk list. For example, while it also carries a $95 annual fee, the Sapphire Preferred card’s benefits include high-caliber travel protections, a 25 percent point value boost when rewards are redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel℠ portal, enough annual bonus points and credits to recoup the card’s annual fee without relying on your rewards.

Best cards to pair with this card

Since the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program doesn’t offer any particular advantage from pairing it with a Chase Ultimate Rewards card, you don’t need to stay within Chase’s card portfolio when picking a partner card. Co-branded hotel cards also may not be the best primary rewards card since their perks and rewards scope are often limited to your hotel brand. Instead, finding a card that rewards your biggest expenses other than Marriott stays, groceries and dining might get you the most bang for your buck.

If you’re considering the Bonvoy Bountiful over the Bonvoy Bevy because you prefer Chase credit cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred can handsomely reward all your other travel, select streaming services plus dining and online grocery purchases (outside Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs) if you aren’t leaning on your 4X Bountiful card categories. Although Chase Ultimate Rewards points are some of the most valuable and flexible rewards on the market, Marriott is a Chase transfer partner so you can conveniently shift your points to your Bonvoy account if you feel a need to do so.

If you’re looking for a simpler card to cover all your other purchases, a flat-rate rewards card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card can streamline your rewards experience and give you more flexibility if your rewards need to cover airlines or accommodations outside Marriott and its partners. The Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card* is also another versatile option if you want to earn hotel rewards on all your spending toward a range of other properties — including small-scale stays like bed and breakfasts.