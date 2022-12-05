Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card Review: Big bonus or better benefits?

Why you might want a different rewards card

The Bonvoy cards could be great if you’re a dedicated Marriott customer, but they lack value for anyone who doesn’t regularly stay at Marriott locations.

Welcome offer: Low value with a high spending requirement

This card's latest welcome gives you a chance at 85,000 points after you spend $5,000 in your first six months as a card member. That's a huge step down from the card's previous offer of 155,000 points with the same spending requirement.

Based on Bankrate's latest hotel point valuations, which give Marriott points an average value of 0.7 cents per point, 85,000 points could be worth over $500 in Marriott stays. As such, the bonus could carry enough value to offset the card's annual fee two times over. This isn’t bad, but its much less than the previous sign up bonus and less valuable than some competing cards thanks to the weaker point value.

Annual fee: Will be difficult to offset this card’s ongoing cost

Despite this card’s generous rewards rates in common spending categories and its complimentary Elite Status, it’s worth pointing out that other cards — particularly general travel cards — have stronger rewards programs. Unless you want the complimentary Elite Status this card offers, it won’t be worth its annual fee for the average cardholder. If rewards earnings are how you hope to offset a card’s annual fee, you may want a rewards card that has a more valuable currency.

Consider a quick comparison to the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. The Boundless has an annual fee that’s less than half of the Bevy, but has a nearly identical rewards rate for Marriott stays. You’ll earn the same amount of points for Marriott stays with the card, but instead of Gold Elite Status you get Silver Elite Status. The lower loyalty status will result in fewer Marriott Bonvoy points per stay, but the card is also a fraction of the cost so you’ll have a lower fee to worry about.

The Boundless is the better card if you stay frequently enough at Marriott locations to earn Gold Elite Status on your own and you have other cards to earn rewards in your everyday spending categories. The Bevy is the better card if you want to buy into Gold Elite Status to take advantage of the extra perks right away, and you plan to use the card for your U.S. supermarket and restaurant spending.

Rewards value: Limited to Marriott with low valuations

Bankrate values Marriott Bonvoy points at about 0.7 cents per point, but this value could vary based on what property you stay at or when you book. To determine the most accurate value of your points at the time of booking, divide the cost of your stay by the amount of points needed to book. Although the value fluctuates based on each stay, it consistently hovers around 0.7 cents, which is quite low for credit card rewards points and miles.

This card has generously boosted rewards rates as one of its most worthwhile features, but these high rates can mislead you into thinking you’re getting a decent value. Hotel rewards are also traditionally worth less than credit card points or airline miles, so consider this when comparing your options.

For instance, using the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card at your U.S. supermarket and restaurant spending can stunt your overall credit card rewards strategy since these categories are commonly boosted on cards with more valuable rewards.

The best way to understand the stunted value of Marriott Bonvoy rewards is to compare it to a similar general rewards card, like the American Express® Gold Card. The Amex Gold has the same annual fee, comparable rewards rates and more valuable rewards. Here’s a quick look at how both cards compare based on their annual fees, similar rewards rate and rewards value: