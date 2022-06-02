Why you might want the Choice Privileges Mastercard

Choice Hotels includes many popular hotel chains such as Radisson Inn & Suites, Quality Inn and Cambria hotels, so if you are a frequent guest at any Choice Hotel, this card is ideal. You can also take advantage of its competitive rewards rate and attractive welcome offer.

Rewards rate: Enjoy elevated rewards on popular categories and as a Gold Elite member

Not only do you earn 5X points for hotel stays at Choice properties but the card comes with automatic Gold Elite status. Under the Choice Privileges program, Gold Elite members earn up to 10X points, plus 10 percent bonus points. So you could earn 5X with the Choice Privileges Mastercard, plus up to 10X points under the hotel’s reward program and another 10 percent bonus points for being a Gold Elite member. This comes out to about 16X points, so if you spent $1,000 on a five-night stay, you might earn up to 16,000 rewards points — potentially enough for two free rewards nights, depending on when and where you stay.

Eligible Choice brands include:

Ascend Hotel Collection

Cambria Hotels

Clarion

Clarion Point

Comfort Inn

Comfort Suites

Econo Lodge

MainStay Suites

Quality Inn

Radisson

Rodeway Inn

Sleep Inn

Suburban Studious

On top of that, you earn 3X points on popular categories like gas, groceries, home improvement and phone plan services. With these everyday purchases, it should be easy to load up on rewards.

However, you might find higher rewards rates on competitor cards. For instance, while the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card offers the same elevated rate in similar categories, its base rewards rate is 2X points on all other purchases instead of Choice Privileges' 1X points. But if you prefer the hotel selection Choice Privileges offers, then this card's rewards rate is hard to beat.

Welcome offer: Doesn't require a high spend to earn

With this card's welcome offer, you can earn 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 within the first three months of opening your account, enough points to redeem up to five reward nights at select Choice Hotels properties. The spend requirement for this welcome offer should be within reach for most cardholders if you typically charge around $400 on your card per month.

You won't see this kind of redemption value on many other cards. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, even with an annual fee, offers five free night awards as part of its welcome offer. For anyone planning a vacation soon, this welcome offer could help minimize travel costs significantly.