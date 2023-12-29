Tips for choosing the best hotel credit card for you

The right hotel card for you will vary based on your travel habits and preferences. Here are a few first steps to help you in your search.

How often do you stay at hotels?

If you only travel once or twice per year, it may be a safe bet to rule out cards with high annual fees. If you stay at hotels frequently, all the perks and benefits that come with a hotel card may be worth it, such as extra free nights, complimentary elite status privileges or automatic accommodation upgrades. Take a close look at your travel habits and estimate the total value you can expect to get from different cards’ rewards and perks based on your spending habits. If a card carries an annual fee, be sure to factor that in to see which option will net the best overall value.

What’s your favorite hotel brand?

Co-branded travel cards tend to partner with large national and international hotels brands. Most hotel credit cards carry the names of chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG and Radisson. If your favorite hotel is a small regional brand or you prefer to stay at smaller hotels when you travel, you may be better off with a general travel credit card.

What kind of value do you want?

Using points when you travel can be tricky, especially when you’ve saved them up for a while and you want to ensure you get the most out of them. If you’re a traveler looking to maximize your points, review a card’s rewards program to see if it allows for multiple redemption options and point transfers. You can also review Bankrate’s points valuation guide to get a sense of how hotel points stack up to other rewards programs.

Hotel bookings will generally be the best use of your rewards with co-branded hotel cards, but since many hotels use dynamic pricing systems, you’ll also want to research the best time to use your points. If you’re using a general rewards card, you may find transferring your points to an eligible airline rewards program offers the biggest overall point value.