Best hotel credit cards of January 2024: Free nights and more

Ashley Parks
Courtney Mihocik
Stephanie Zito
Updated December 29, 2023

Hotel credit cards can earn you free nights, upgrades, luxury perks and more. The best credit cards for hotel stays offer larger reward rates on hotels than you’d find on general rewards cards, along with free nights and other perks  that can add more value to your travel. Whether you’re loyal to a specific chain or would prefer some flexibility, you could find the right fit in a hotel card. Check out the best hotel cards of 2024 from our partners and find a better way to stay.

Best no annual fee hotel card
Hilton Honors American Express Card
Intro offer

Info

$600

Offer valuation

Info

3X - 7X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business travel
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Intro offer

Info

$780

Offer valuation

Info

3X - 12X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for loyal Marriott customers
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Intro offer

Info

$665

Offer valuation

Info

2X - 6X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for business owners who prefer Marriott hotels
Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card
Intro offer

Info

$1050

Offer valuation

Info

2x - 6x

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for flexibility
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Intro offer

Info

$340

Offer valuation

Info

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury business travel
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Intro offer

Info

$2400

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury benefits
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Intro offer

Info

$1600

Offer valuation

Info

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate's top 2024 hotel credit cards

Card name Best for Rewards highlights Bankrate score

No annual fee

7X points on eligible Hilton purchases

5X points on eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, supermarkets and gas stations 

3X points on all other purchases 

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Business travel

12X points on purchases made directly with Hilton hotel and resort purchases

6X points on select business (U.S. gas stations, U.S. cellphone service providers and U.S. shipping purchases) and travel purchases (U.S. restaurants, airfare booked through Amex Travel and select car rentals)

3X points on all other purchases

4.5 / 5
(Read card review)
Loyal Marriott customers

6X points at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy®  program

3X points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines

2X points on all other purchases

4.5 / 5
(Read card review)
Business owners who prefer Marriott hotels

6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

4X points on restaurants, U.S. gas stations and wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping

2X points on all other purchases

4.3 / 5
(Read card review)
Flexibility

5X miles on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel

1.25X miles on all purchases

4.1 / 5
(Read card review)
Luxury business travel

5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked with AmexTravel.com

1.5X points on eligible purchases in key business categories and on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else (on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year)

1X points on all other purchases

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
Luxury benefits

5X points on up to $500,000 of directly booked flights and hotels booked through American Express Travel per calendar year

2X points on prepaid car rentals through American Express Travel

4.8 / 5
(Read card review)
On This Page

A closer look at our top hotel credit cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Best no annual fee hotel card

It offers a welcome bonus of 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership — one of the most generous offers out there for a rewards card that charges no annual fee. It also includes annual, well-rounded rewards that are difficult to find on cards with no annual fee.

Loyal Hilton customers who want exceptional rewards rates in a variety of purchase categories, all with no annual fee.

This card lacks elite benefits, which is a common tradeoff for no-annual-fee hotel cards. If luxury is alluring for you, consider the card’s next iteration that comes with a $95 annual fee, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass credit card.

Read our full Hilton Honors American Express Card review or jump back to offer details.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

Best for business travel

You’ll earn 12X points on purchases made through Hilton hotels and resorts — one of the most generous rewards rates you’ll find anywhere. Plus, new cardholders can offset the first-year cost by earning the welcome offer and the long-term value of rewards on hotel purchases makes it worth it.

Business travelers who want to earn Hilton perks and stellar rewards rates in categories beyond travel, including U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations.

If you can spare the $695 annual fee, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a great alternative for business owners who want to earn rewards on common business expenses and want airline perks like airport lounge access. The card not only carries some of the most valuable business card rewards out there, but also includes the same complimentary Hilton HonorsTM Gold status you’d get with the Hilton Honors Amex Business card.

Read our full Hilton Honors American Express Business Card review or jump back to offer details.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Best for loyal Marriott customers

Caret Down

Unlike some co-branded hotel cards, this one has rewards categories that extend to eligible airfare purchases (3X points on airfare booked directly through airlines). Plus, cardholders get a bevy of high-caliber benefits, including complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, premium airport lounge access and enough value via the card’s annual credits and Free Night Award to offset the $650 annual fee.

Travelers who want premier benefits for staying at Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis, plus solid rewards rates in a variety of purchase categories.

If you’re looking to avoid high annual fees but still want to reap great benefits, consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. The card earns slightly fewer points per dollar spent but still comes with elite membership benefits and 15 Elite Night Credits.

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card review or jump back to offer details.

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card

Best for business owners who prefer Marriott

Caret Down

Not only does it have a great welcome offer, but you can also get automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status with the card, upon enrollment. Its everyday rewards categories and solid travel benefits also complement your Marriott rewards.

Business travelers who stay at Marriott on their frequent business trips and want a card that rewards them for purchases across an array of categories.

Business owners who don’t spend a lot of money in the 4X categories won’t receive the maximum rewards value. Opting for a business hotel card that earns generously on hotel stays would be a strong alternative. Consider the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card for an option with a lower annual fee and the same rewards rate on nightly stays without sacrificing Silver Elite status.

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card review or jump back to offer details.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Best for flexibility

Caret Down

The VentureOne card’s flexibility makes for a streamlined travel rewards experience from beginning to end. Not only can you earn unlimited 1.25X miles on all purchases (and 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel), but the card’s travel portal is also much more flexible than competing cards’. Its AI-powered pricing can help you find the best deals and you can cancel bookings at any time, for any reason (terms apply). 

Frequent flyers who want to earn flexible rewards at a flat rate on all purchases — travel-related or not — and cardholders who  want a variety of options for redeeming travel rewards.

If you’re loyal to one hotel brand, you might benefit more from the perks and elite statuses potentially available on co-branded rewards cards like the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card. Like the VentureOne, this card earns cash back on both Wyndham hotel stays and everyday purchases like dining and gas without charging an annual fee.

Read our full Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for luxury business travel

Caret Down

It provides perhaps the richest pool of rewards and benefits for frequent business travelers who don’t always book with a specific hotel brand. Along with its 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com, the card offers one of the best rates available in many popular business spending categories and a slew of annual hotel and travel reimbursements that can easily justify its annual fee.

Luxury-minded business owners and employees who often travel and who are looking for a more comfortable experience at both airports and hotels — especially fans of Marriott and Hilton (you’ll enjoy complimentary elite status with both brands).

Amex’s other business cards don’t carry nearly as many hotel rewards and perks as the Business Platinum, and it can be difficult to find a luxury business card with strong hotel rewards that isn’t tied to a particular hotel brand. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card may be a good alternative thanks to its 3X points on travel purchases, including hotels (on up to $150,000 per year, then 1X points) and a range of other accommodations like timeshares and discount travel site stays.

Read our full Business Platinum Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for luxury benefits

Caret Down

Complimentary gold-level status (enrollment required) with not one but two hotel brands: Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status and Hilton Honors Gold Status. On top of this, there are also tons of flight and entertainment credits that help offset the steep annual fee.

Travelers who can take advantage of luxury perks like the card’s premium hotel program credits and privileges, annual travel reimbursements and comprehensive airport lounge access should have no problem getting their money’s worth.

If you aren’t excited by the Amex Platinum’s luxury perks and don’t want to fork up a nearly $700 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® may be a more practical option. It comes with a lower $550 annual fee and can still provide more flexible rewards and benefits, especially considering your points are worth 50 percent more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Read our full The Platinum Card from American Express review or jump back to offer details.

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card

Best for road trips

Caret Down

Along with its solid rewards rate in the key categories of groceries and dining, it carries one of the best gas rewards rates available on a hotel card, so it’s a great choice if you spend a lot of time on the road and frequent Wyndham hotels. Its annual fee is also a bit lower than what you’ll find on most mid-tier hotel cards, making it a low-risk option.

Frequent Wyndham guests looking for a standalone rewards card they can use to cover most of their everyday spending.

If you aren’t especially loyal to Wyndham, you may be better off with a more flexible travel rewards card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. The Venture card earns 5 miles per dollar on hotel bookings made through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases. Plus, it allows you to redeem rewards for travel at a fixed value of 1 cent per mile or transfer miles to popular airline and hotel loyalty programs, including Wyndham Rewards. 

Read our full Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card review.

Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card

Best for balance transfers

Caret Down

It’s one of the only no-annual-fee hotel rewards cards to offer an intro APR on balance transfers, making it a great option for frequent Wyndham guests looking to minimize interest charges. The card also carries solid long-term value thanks to its anniversary bonus and impressive rewards rate in everyday categories like gas, groceries and dining.

Wyndham fans who need to pay off debt and occasional travelers looking for a no-annual-fee card that earns Wyndham points.

Thanks to its higher rewards rates — especially in the key categories of dining and groceries — the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card could be more valuable overall, despite its $75 annual fee. Plus, you’ll still receive a good balance transfer intro APR offer. 

Read our full Wyndham Rewards Earner Card review.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Best for everyday purchases

Caret Down

If you’re looking for a standalone rewards card that earns Marriott points, this may be your best option thanks to its terrific mix of bonus categories, which cover not only Marriott stays but also groceries, gas and dining. The card’s annual fee is also relatively low given the value of its perks, making it a low-risk option if you stay at Marriott hotels at least once per year.

Occasional travelers who like to stick with one card for most of their spending and don’t mind redeeming rewards mostly for Marriott stays.

Though this card carries a solid everyday rewards rate, its points are far less valuable and flexible than those you’d earn with many general travel rewards cards. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card charges the same annual fee as the Boundless and carries an impressive rewards rate on Chase travel bookings, dining and online grocery purchases; however, it also earns some of the most valuable and flexible rewards out there. Plus, you can always transfer points to Marriott Bonvoy if needed.

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Boundless review.

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card

Best starter hotel card

Caret Down

It’s the only Marriott card with no annual fee, so it may be a great option if you’re new to hotel rewards and looking for a low-risk starting point. You can earn rewards on Marriott stays and travel and get a taste of elite status at no cost, then decide whether it’s worth upgrading to a higher-tier card down the line.

Rewards beginners who usually stay at Marriott hotels and don’t want to commit to an annual fee.

While an annual fee may be intimidating, other Marriott cards will likely offer more value overall, despite their higher cost. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, for example, carries a $95 annual fee but also gives you a free night award each year after your account anniversary. Since it can cover a stay of up to 35,000 points, this award is easily valuable enough to make up for the fee and then some.

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Bold review.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Best hotel welcome offer

Caret Down

The card’s welcome offer is one of the highest on the market. It also earns an outstanding 12X points on eligible Hilton stays, including overseas hotels and resorts.

Frequent Hilton guests looking to maximize short- and long-term value via a hefty welcome bonus and solid rewards rate on everyday spending.

This card is a great mixture of both affordability and rewards value, but cardholders who don’t prefer Hilton hotels don’t stand to benefit. Consider competitor options like the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card or a general-purpose travel card — like the Platinum Card from American Express — that rewards you for purchases outside hotel stays.

Read our full Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card review.

The information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

What to know about hotel credit cards

A hotel credit card is a travel card that typically rewards its users for their loyalty to a specific hotel brand. You earn points in a hotel chain’s loyalty program by using the card to book rooms at the chain’s hotels or resorts and, in some cases, by making eligible non-travel purchases. Other incentives may include free nights, upgrades and access to the hotel chain’s travel partners.

You’ll often find two types of hotel credit cards. One is a co-branded hotel card that works through a partnership between an issuer and a hotel brand. These cards usually include enrollment in the hotel's loyalty program. Another type of hotel credit card is a general travel rewards card that offers hotel-related perks and benefits without being exclusively associated with a single hotel chain. 

Pros and cons of hotel credit cards

Whether or not a hotel card is the right choice for you depends on your travel habits, budget and financial priorities. Make sure to weigh the pros and cons before choosing a particular card.

Pros

    Exclusive sign-up bonuses: Hotel cards regularly offer lucrative welcome offers or sign-up bonuses for new cardholders who meet the spending requirements within a specified period.

    Earn extra points: A co-branded hotel card will likely offer a higher-than-average rewards rate compared with a general travel card. You could earn up to 10 points per dollar spent on eligible hotel purchases and even more in some cases.

    Special perks and status: Late check-in, complimentary breakfast and room upgrades are fairly standard across co-branded hotel credit cards. Many hotel cards also offer expedited pathways to elite status with even more perks.

Cons

  • Complicated redemption process: To get the most value from your card, you might have to navigate complicated rewards programs and redemption processes. The value can also decline significantly when you transfer points to travel partners or redeem for merchandise.

  • Low-value points: Although rewards rates are high with some co-branded hotel cards, the points’ redemption values are generally not worth as much as those earned with non-branded travel cards.

  • Higher annual fees: Whether you opt for a co-branded hotel card or a general travel rewards card, you’ll most likely have to pay an annual fee of $95 or more if you want noteworthy perks at hotels.

Tips for choosing the best hotel credit card for you

The right hotel card for you will vary based on your travel habits and preferences. Here are a few first steps to help you in your search.

How often do you stay at hotels?

If you only travel once or twice per year, it may be a safe bet to rule out cards with high annual fees. If you stay at hotels frequently, all the perks and benefits that come with a hotel card may be worth it, such as extra free nights, complimentary elite status privileges or automatic accommodation upgrades. Take a close look at your travel habits and estimate the total value you can expect to get from different cards’ rewards and perks based on your spending habits. If a card carries an annual fee, be sure to factor that in to see which option will net the best overall value.

What’s your favorite hotel brand?

Co-branded travel cards tend to partner with large national and international hotels brands. Most hotel credit cards carry the names of chains such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG and Radisson. If your favorite hotel is a small regional brand or you prefer to stay at smaller hotels when you travel, you may be better off with a general travel credit card.

What kind of value do you want?

Using points when you travel can be tricky, especially when you’ve saved them up for a while and you want to ensure you get the most out of them. If you’re a traveler looking to maximize your points, review a card’s rewards program to see if it allows for multiple redemption options and point transfers. You can also review Bankrate’s points valuation guide to get a sense of how hotel points stack up to other rewards programs. 

Hotel bookings will generally be the best use of your rewards with co-branded hotel cards, but since many hotels use dynamic pricing systems, you’ll also want to research the best time to use your points. If you’re using a general rewards card, you may find transferring your points to an eligible airline rewards program offers the biggest overall point value.  

Expert tips & tricks for hotel credit cards

Hotel credit cards can be worthwhile, but once you have one, it’s best to know how to manage it effectively. We’ve laid out some of our top tips for hotel credit cards so you can get the most out of yours. 

Weigh your points values and be intentional with redemption

Hotel programs aren’t always the strongest redemption option for credit cards, especially compared to airlines. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not worth it. Many hotel programs hover around 0.7 or 0.8 cents per dollar in value. However, the rates of points or miles you earn with hotel cards are much higher. For general travel cards, you can typically earn 2X to 5X points/miles while co-branded cards typically offer more.

For example, Amex Platinum card rewards earn 5X points on prepaid hotels. Let’s say that you use this card for a $500 stay at a Hilton hotel. You would earn 2,500 points, worth $15 in redemption value, according to Bankrate’s estimate of 0.6 cents value for the Hilton Honors program. If you used the Hilton Honors Amex for this stay instead, you would earn 3,500 points, worth $21 in redemption value. Take a close look at your points values and redemption opportunities so you can better understand where you can get the most value. 

Make the most of elite status perks

Complimentary elite status with a hotel loyalty program or a fast-track to elite status is a valuable feature available on several hotel rewards cards. After all, kickstarting your elite status journey could give you a boost toward incredibly valuable perks like improved rewards rates, exclusive upgrade privileges, extra award nights or other discounts.

Qualifying for elite loyalty status usually centers around frequent card use, but a credit card might carve you a shortcut toward elite status if it carries an automatic status offer. Here’s a list of popular cards that offer complimentary elite status to cardholders and Bankrate's estimated point values for each program:

Card Status Program point value (according to Bankrate)
The Platinum Card from American Express Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold (enrollment required) 2.0 cents
The Business Platinum Card from American Express Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold (enrollment required) 2.0 cents
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card Hilton Honors Gold (enrollment required) 0.6 cents
Hilton Honors American Express Card Hilton Honors Silver (enrollment required) 0.6 cents
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card IHG Rewards Club Platinum Elite (Premier card membership required) 0.7 cents
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite 0.7 cents
Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite 0.7 cents
The World of Hyatt Credit Card World of Hyatt Discoverist 2.3 cents

 

Make sure you’re a member of the associated hotel rewards program

It’s free to sign up and these programs will provide you with extra resources on how to get the most out of your booking. As both a loyalty member and co-branded cardholder, you’ll earn extra points on top of your card’s rewards rate. For instance, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card earns 6X points on over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. If you become a Marriott Bonvoy loyalty member, you earn an additional 10X points on stays. Plus, your automatic Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status – complementary on the Boundless card – adds an additional point to the category, boosting your Marriott hotel rewards rate up to 17X points.

Pair multiple credit cards

Your new hotel credit card will give you big point totals for hotel purchases, but not necessarily on everything else. Use your hotel card alongside high-earning cash back cards, other travel cards or one that allows you to transfer points to your preferred hotel chain.

Book directly through the hotel or issuer’s shopping portal

You usually receive extra value by booking your room through the hotel’s website or an issuer’s shopping portal, like Chase Ultimate Rewards. Booking through third-party sites may not qualify for the expected rewards rate.

Use your rewards

While it can be tempting to hoard points for a huge payout, it may be smarter to redeem more frequently. Award night pricing may change often, especially for hotels that have dynamic pricing. You may get more value from your rewards by spending them on stays throughout the year than by saving them all for a trip during peak vacation season, when your points carry the least value.

Bankrate Insight

Many hotel credit cards offer cardholders a fast-track to elite status, at least one complimentary award night each year or at least enough points in their welcome offers to qualify for free nights. There are three main ways to earn free nights at hotels outside redeeming your rewards: leaning into hotel loyalty programs, earning sign-up bonuses and via a card’s annual award night perk.

Learn more about hotel cards and loyalty programs

When it comes to hotel credit cards and travel tips, Bankrate's Travel Toolkit and a huge collection of resources are at your service:

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

How we assess the best hotel credit cards

When evaluating the best hotel cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large sign-up bonus or high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best hotel cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about hotel credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

