A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Earn 5X points on eligible purchases made at Hotels by Wyndham as well as on qualifying gas purchases; 2X points on eligible dining and grocery purchases (excluding Target and Walmart); 1X points on all other purchases (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resort down payments)

: Earn 5X points on eligible purchases made at Hotels by Wyndham as well as on qualifying gas purchases; 2X points on eligible dining and grocery purchases (excluding Target and Walmart); 1X points on all other purchases (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resort down payments) Welcome offer : Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days

: Earn 30,000 bonus points, enough for up to four free nights after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days Annual fee : $0

: $0 Balance transfer intro APR : Enjoy a 0 percent introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

: Enjoy a 0 percent introductory APR for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening Regular APR: 20.49 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.74 percent (variable) based on your credit worthiness

Current welcome offer

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card comes with a sign-up bonus of 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. Depending on the Wyndham hotel you stay at, a free room can go for as low as 7,500 points per night and as high as 30,000. So this welcome offer could be worth up to four free nights.

This is a decent offer valued around $270 based on Bankrate’s valuation of Wyndham Rewards points being worth an estimated 0.9 cents each on average. It’s in line with other entry-level hotel cards, though it doesn’t come close to matching the current sign-up bonus offered by the Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 70,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points plus a Free Night Reward after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors American Express Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 7/31/2024. Based on Bankrate’s valuation of Hilton Honors points being worth 0.6 cents on average, this welcome bonus points are worth roughly $420.

Rewards rate

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Card offers a nice rewards rate for hotel stays, a decent rewards rate for gas purchases and you’ll have a chance to earn bonus rewards in other popular everyday categories. This gives you more reasons to use your Earner card for more than just future hotel stays.

How you earn

Spending on the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card earns 5X points on hotels by Wyndham and qualifying gas purchases. The card also earns 2X points spent on dining and grocery purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) and 1X points everywhere else.

Since this card comes with elite status, you qualify for go get ’em® bonus points, which means you’ll earn 10X points or 1,000 points (whichever is greater) on participating stays. This essentially boosts your rewards rate to 15X points on Wyndham stays.

How to redeem

Wyndham Rewards points can be redeemed for go free® award stays at participating hotels, resort clubs or vacation rentals. Depending on which participating Wyndham location you want to stay at, a free night will cost 7,500 points per night, 15,000 points per night or 30,000 points per night. To redeem points, log in to your Wyndham Rewards account, search for the hotel you want and choose pay with points to search your available options.

At the 7,500-points level, participating locations include low-cost options like Days Inn, Howard Johnson, TraveLodge and Super 8 hotels. The 30,000-point category includes some of Wyndham’s best properties, including suites at Dolce Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Grand resorts or the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

One of the noted downsides of Wyndham Rewards is the lack of reward night availability across their properties. Fortunately, points can also be redeemed for go fast® awards, which gives you a chance to pay discounted rates on Wyndham stays. You can use anywhere from 1,500 to 6,000 rewards points to get a discounted rate at participating hotels and 3,000 to 6,000 rewards rates for stays at club resorts or vacation rentals.