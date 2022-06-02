Choice Privileges® Mastercard® review: Solid rewards for a no-annual-fee card

A great option for Choice Hotel loyalists

Written by
Reena Thomas, Ph.D.
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  11 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.4

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

The Choice Privileges® Mastercard® Credit Card offers simplicity for travelers who frequent Choice Hotels®. Even if you don't travel much, you can still earn decent rewards on everyday purchases. However, if you’re not a Choice Hotels loyalist, you can find higher rewards rates on other cobranded hotel cards or more flexibility with general travel rewards cards.
Image of Choice Privileges&#174; Mastercard&#174;

Choice Privileges® Mastercard®
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site
See Rates & Fees
3.4
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

1x - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Intro offer

Info

Regular APR

On This Page

Choice Privileges® Mastercard®

The Choice Privileges Mastercard is a great option for anyone who loves to travel and prefers to stay at Choice Hotels. As an automatic Gold Elite member, you can earn a high rewards rate on Choice Hotel stays, so you stand to earn generous rewards if you book often. The fair rewards rate on popular categories like gas and groceries can also help you stack up on rewards. But if you'd like to have more options in where you stay, you can likely get more value from general travel rewards credit cards.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 5X points on Choice Hotel stays
    • 5X points on Choice Privileges point purchases
    • 3X points at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores and on phone plan services
    • 1X points on other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Excellent
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • Earn 40,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first three months 

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: None
    • Ongoing APR: 20.99 percent, 25.24 percent or 29.99 percent variable
    • Foreign currency conversion fee: None
    • Late payment fee: Up to $40

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Automatic Gold Elite status
    • Cell phone protection
    • Access to Mastercard World Elite benefits

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Choice Privileges pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can earn on everyday categories like gas and groceries, so it shouldn't be difficult to accumulate rewards.

  • Checkmark

    This card has no annual fee or foreign currency conversion fee to worry about.

  • Checkmark

    The welcome offer is relatively easy to attain and you can redeem the points for a lengthy hotel stay.

Cons

  • This card carries a high APR that can add to your credit card debt if you carry a balance on your card.

  • While you can enjoy standard perks like travel protection, you won't have access to premium perks like an anniversary bonus.

  • The card offers little travel flexibility — you'll need to book exclusively with Choice Hotels to reap the most benefits.

Why you might want the Choice Privileges Mastercard

Choice Hotels includes many popular hotel chains such as Radisson Inn & Suites, Quality Inn and Cambria hotels, so if you are a frequent guest at any Choice Hotel, this card is ideal. You can also take advantage of its competitive rewards rate and attractive welcome offer. 

Rewards rate: Enjoy elevated rewards on popular categories and as a Gold Elite member 

Not only do you earn 5X points for hotel stays at Choice properties but the card comes with automatic Gold Elite status. Under the Choice Privileges program, Gold Elite members earn up to 10X points, plus 10 percent bonus points. So you could earn 5X with the Choice Privileges Mastercard, plus up to 10X points under the hotel’s reward program and another 10 percent bonus points for being a Gold Elite member. This comes out to about 16X points, so if you spent $1,000 on a five-night stay, you might earn up to 16,000 rewards points — potentially enough for two free rewards nights, depending on when and where you stay.

Eligible Choice brands include:

  • Ascend Hotel Collection
  • Cambria Hotels
  • Clarion
  • Clarion Point
  • Comfort Inn
  • Comfort Suites
  • Econo Lodge
  • MainStay Suites
  • Quality Inn
  • Radisson
  • Rodeway Inn
  • Sleep Inn
  • Suburban Studious

On top of that, you earn 3X points on popular categories like gas, groceries, home improvement and phone plan services. With these everyday purchases, it should be easy to load up on rewards. 

However, you might find higher rewards rates on competitor cards. For instance, while the IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card offers the same elevated rate in similar categories, its base rewards rate is 2X points on all other purchases instead of Choice Privileges' 1X points. But if you prefer the hotel selection Choice Privileges offers, then this card's rewards rate is hard to beat.

Welcome offer: Doesn't require a high spend to earn 

With this card's welcome offer, you can earn 40,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 within the first three months of opening your account, enough points to redeem up to five reward nights at select Choice Hotels properties. The spend requirement for this welcome offer should be within reach for most cardholders if you typically charge around $400 on your card per month.

You won't see this kind of redemption value on many other cards. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card, even with an annual fee, offers five free night awards as part of its welcome offer. For anyone planning a vacation soon, this welcome offer could help minimize travel costs significantly.

Why you might want a different hotel card

The Choice Privileges Mastercard comes with attractive rewards and a terrific signup offer, but its high APR may give you pause. Plus, while automatic Gold Elite status is a great benefit, the Choice Privileges Mastercard offers little else in premium perks. 

High APR: Can affect credit card debt

Choice Privileges Mastercard has no annual fee, which means you can start reaping rewards without having to offset the cost of carrying the card. It also has no foreign currency conversion fee, potentially adding up to a lot of savings for frequent international travelers. 

But this card's APR is above the current national average for credit card interest rates, with its low end at 20.99 percent. If you tend to carry a balance on your credit card, choosing a general travel rewards card with a chance at a lower APR or an intro APR offer might be a better option. 

Other fees include a late fee of up to $40 and a cash advance fee with a relatively high APR. Lastly, if you do a balance transfer, you'll incur a cost of $5 or 5 percent of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Perks: Low on premium benefits

While you can enjoy some solid perks with this card, the benefits are typical for a card of this type. For instance, earning automatic Gold Elite membership comes with added benefits, like increased points for hotel stays, complimentary breakfast and reserved parking. But most co-branded hotel cards come with automatic elite status, usually at its lowest tier, so this isn’t a standout feature.

The Choice Privileges Mastercard does come with worthwhile protection plans, like its cellphone plan. You can get up to $800 of cellphone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Choice Privileges Mastercard (subject to a $25 deductible, maximum two claims per year). As a Mastercard World Elite card, this card is also loaded with travel protection features like lost baggage reimbursement, an auto rental car collision waiver and trip cancellation and interruption reimbursement (terms apply).

However, other travel or hotel cards might offer more premium perks such as anniversary bonus points or an extra free night after you've booked a certain number of days using your rewards. So if you are looking for more ways to save or earn rewards, the Choice Privileges Mastercard might disappoint.

How the Choice Privileges Mastercard compares to other hotel cards

This Choice Privileges Mastercard is a great option for most travelers, especially if you’re a fan of Choice Hotels. But other cards may offer more flexibility or a higher rewards rate without having to pay an annual fee.   

Image of Choice Privileges&#174; Mastercard&#174;
Bankrate Score
3.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

40,000 bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

1x - 5X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Capital One's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

20,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1.25 Miles - 5 Miles
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn 80,000 bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

2X - 17X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Choice Privileges Mastercard

The Choice Privileges Mastercard offers many redemption options but no cash back, so a good card type to pair it with is a cash back rewards card. With a cash back card, you can often redeem as a statement credit, so if you want to book travel outside of Choice Hotels, you can still save on expenses.

Who is the Choice Privileges Mastercard right for?

This card is ideal for frequent travelers who can commit to the Choice Hotels brand as well as those who are already Choice Hotels fans. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Choice Mastercard worth it?

The Choice Privileges Card is a great choice if you travel frequently and stay in Choice Hotels. Choice Hotels offers over 7,000 hotel options all over the world, making finding a great hotel in your destination city easy. However, if you’d like to have the option to stay elsewhere and still earn rewards, or if you want more flexibility with how you redeem your rewards, you can likely find another travel credit card that’s a better fit.

Dig deeper: Guide to Choice Privileges

How we rated this card

Document
150+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
1800
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best hotel credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.