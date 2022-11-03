Why you might want a different hotel card

Though the Hilton Honors American Express comes with many benefits, as with other co-branded cards, it has its limitations.

Redemption: Limited options for non-travelers

When it comes to redeeming points earned in the Hilton Honors program, the most popular redemption option is free hotel nights. Reward stays start at 5,000 points and increase in 1,000-point increments, although a standard night in a premium hotel like the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island will set you back at least 95,000 points. However, keep in mind that, if you’re a Silver elite member or better, your fifth night is free when you book at least five consecutive nights with points.

According to recent valuations, Hilton Honors points are worth around 0.6 cents each. This estimated value makes them worth less than points in the Marriott Bonvoy program or the World of Hyatt program, which are worth about 0.7 cents each and 2.3 cents each, respectively.

Benefits: Misses some better long-term benefits

This card comes with some standard perks, like secondary rental coverage insurance and a Global Assist hotline, but competing cards might offer more value.

You can enjoy automatic Hilton Honors Silver elite status that comes along with the card. These benefits include digital check-in, free internet access, a fifth night free on award stays, two free bottles of water per stay and more. This deal is solid since not too many hotel cards with no annual fee offer complimentary elite status off the bat. Still, Silver status isn’t too hard to qualify for early on since you’d only need to either stay with Hilton twice for five nights or earn 12,500 base points in one year.

As an American Express card, you’ll also have access to the issuer’s Pay It Plan It features, which can help as alternative payment plans. But the Plan It fees can possibly cost more than the initial interest you would owe.

Overall, the list is a bit underwhelming once you see several rival cards offering stronger travel protections and perks. And it might be a better option to book travel with another general travel card anyway since the Hilton Amex card doesn’t earn boosted rewards on travel outside hotels (like airfare).