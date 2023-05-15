Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card review: Solid option but occasional travelers have better choices

Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: As of April 2023, Wells Fargo has paused applications for the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card. Thankfully, many other travel credit cards offer superior rewards and benefits.

Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card Overview

The Hotels.com Rewards card from Wells Fargo may not have offered typical hotel perks like annual hotel credits or room upgrades, but the card was a solid fit for occasional travelers since it didn’t tie rewards earnings and redemption opportunities to one hotel chain. Previously, the Hotels.com Rewards card’s unique stamp system earned rewards on your accumulated purchases at a rate of one stamp per $500 in spending. You could then redeem your stamps for free nights at the most convenient hotel for your trip at a rate of ten stamps per free night.

Currently, existing cardmembers can continue to use this card to earn OneKeyCash, which can be redeemed for bookings on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. Stamps and reward nights have been converted to OneKeyCash, so, for example, a $110 reward night would equal $110 in OneKeyCash or $11 per stamp. Now you’ll earn $11 in OneKeyCash for every $500 in spending on the card, a 2.2 percent return on your spending. This can be very limiting compared to some of the best cash back cards, which typically earn cash on all purchases and have no limitations on redemption.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • $11 in OneKeyCash(™) per $500 in purchases 

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive

     

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $0
    • Foreign currency conversion fee: $0
    • Regular APR: See Terms

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Cellphone protection (Guide to Benefits)
    • Travel interruption and cancellation protection
    • Auto rental collision damage waiver

    Expert Appraisal: Good

Alternatives to Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card

The Hotels.com card doesn’t offer the best return compared to its competitors. Instead of having to commit to specific hotel chains, travelers get flexibility when booking. However, redemption is limited compared to the options other flexible travel cards provide.

Although brand-specific hotel cards may earn higher rewards and elite status benefits, the Hotels.com card could be a better choice for occasional guests less worried about luxury or brand loyalty.

Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The card has excellent benefits for a no-annual-fee card.

  • Checkmark

    There are no blackout dates for using rewards.

  • Checkmark

    Not having rewards tied to a specific hotel program offers flexibility for bookings.

Cons

  • Your only redemption option is for OneKeyCash.

  • You need to spend $5,000 to earn enough for a reward worth a mere $110, which isn’t a great return.

  • There are no bonus categories or opportunities for additional value.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card worth keeping?

The Hotels.com Rewards Visa card is unique compared to co-branded hotel cards because it allows people to use rewards at whatever property works best for them — including accommodations like privately owned properties that don’t offer other options to save money.

However, its limited features, mediocre earnings and lack of flexibility with redemptions may make it hard to get much value out of the card. If that’s the case, a general travel card or cash back card might be a more valuable and flexible option for occasional travelers.

The information about the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

